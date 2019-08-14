Comscore Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Xandr as Measurement Partner for Leading Addressable Advertising Consortium

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Xandr, AT&T's advanced advertising and analytics company, today announced that Comscore will be the measurement and currency provider for Xandr's Addressable offering, inclusive of DIRECTV, Altice USA, and Frontier. The partnership is designed to give advertisers reliable third-party measurement across the leading national live linear addressable footprint.

"We are excited to have Comscore as our addressable measurement partner. We've relied on Comscore for our own DIRECTV addressable measurement for more than five years and look forward to extending to our expanded offering. With its years of experience in addressable advertising measurement, Comscore represents a currency that advertisers can rely on," said Dan Rosenfeld, VP of Data Strategy, Xandr.

By leveraging independent measurement from leading third-party providers in the space, Xandr is committed to providing advertisers access to comprehensive measurement and insights in their Addressable campaigns to improve performance and drive ROI.

Xandr's Addressable offering is powered by AT&T's first-party data, combining set-top box data with anonymized subscriber data to create highly targeted consumer segments. With Addressable, advertisers can reach the right audience regardless of time or platform, in both live and playback modes.

"Addressable advertising has been seen as the holy grail of the industry for decades, but it has been held back by an ability to scale," said Scott Worthem, senior vice president, strategic partnerships for Comscore. "We're thrilled to partner with Xandr on this industry-leading solution that will make it easier for brands to unlock the value of addressable."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here .

About Xandr

Xandr is creating a better solution for advertisers and publishers, through consumer insights and powerful technology, built on more than a decade of AppNexus' buy- and sell-side innovation. As a leader in advanced TV advertising, our curated marketplace of premium video inventory, Community, offers valuable audiences at-scale, in a brand-safe environment. Xandr is rooted in a tradition of responsible data usage. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including our expectations, plans and opinions regarding the Comscore-Xandr agreement, market opportunities and product development and performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, our ability to achieve expected business plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

