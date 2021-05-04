Comscore Announces New Agreement with Lightbox OOH Video Network for Digital Out-of-Home Measurement

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement with Lightbox OOH Video Network, a leading digital out-of-home media company, to provide out-of-home (OOH) audience measurement. Under the agreement, Lightbox will receive digital ad impressions, reach estimates and audience profiles reported by month. This custom solution, available now for all brands, will become eligible for inclusion in Comscore's Plan Metrix® planning tool.

Lightbox is a digital out-of-home network that reaches audiences at scale in environments along the consumer journey with 100% video. While it is the largest video network in shopping and lifestyle destinations, the company has significantly expanded into new environments under the leadership of CEO Greg Glenday. Its network now includes all U.S. WeWork locations and Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner, a flexible digital product that transforms commercial window fronts into video displays.

With the new agreement, Lightbox becomes the first company to utilize Comscore's emerging OOH solution. Comscore recently announced its expansion into OOH measurement, forging alliances with DPAA and the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and accelerating product development to incorporate OOH measurement into its industry-leading cross-platform product suite.

"It's finally time for digital out-of-home to behave like an actual digital medium," said Greg Glenday, CEO, Lightbox. "At Lightbox, our largest client partners want to buy our audiences and it's past time for us to make that easier for them. Comscore is the measurement solution the clients asked for, and we're thrilled to partner with them to innovate in this space. Companies like Comscore planting a flag in digital out-of-home is why analysts are so bullish on the future growth of our industry."

Comscore continues to execute on its vision to measure outdoor, cinema, and place-based advertising platforms, such as those found in retail spaces, business and medical offices, entertainment venues and transportation hubs.

Measured OOH audiences will be made available to advertisers and agencies through Comscore Plan Metrix® Multi-Platform and existing APIs. Plan Metrix® combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics, and behaviors for a unified digital view. Digital out-of-home networks will be treated as any other digital publisher, giving hundreds of agencies access to its audiences.

"We are thrilled that Lightbox has turned to us for their measurement needs," said Gary Warech, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "Our charter subscribers will help shape the way digital out-of-home is planned and bought for a long time to come. Lightbox is an essential voice to have at that table."

"For more than 20 years, the media ecosystem has relied on Comscore's stable, granular measurement to achieve better business outcomes, and we are excited to now begin executing on our vision to incorporate out-of-home into our holistic cross-platform approach," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Consumers are increasingly spending more time outside, giving brands a prime opportunity to engage with relevant audiences. Comscore is ready to help marketers optimize their OOH campaigns with advanced audience insights."

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 10,000+ can't-miss, audio-available screens in shopping destinations, city streets, and WeWork locations across North America.

