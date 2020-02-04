Comscore Announces New Partnership with KRGV-TV

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that KRGV-TV (Harlingen - Weslaco - Brownsville - McAllen, TX, DMA #83) announced a long-term agreement for Comscore to provide measurement services to their television station including local television ratings and advanced audiences. With the partnership, KRGV will now be leveraging Comscore as their exclusive currency.

"Comscore's stable measurement currency offers significant benefits to our news, marketing and sales teams," said John Kittleman, General Manager of KRGV-TV. "Being able to utilize Comscore's massive database—with an average of more than 2,000 measured homes in every zip code in our market—is key in accurately measuring a market as diverse as ours. Their advanced Automotive and Political audiences will play a key role in helping us drive real-world results for ourselves and our clients in these two most-critical verticals."

"Comscore is very excited to be welcoming KRGV-TV to the Comscore family with this partnership," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President of Local Markets at Comscore. "We are eager to help drive revenue and profitability for both them and their clients through better, more representative, more actionable audience measurement."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About KRGV

KRGV (ABC) is located in Weslaco, Texas. Privately owned by the Manship family since 1964, KRGV is the most watched station in the Rio Grande Valley. Channel 5 News is the Valley's most trusted news source. Somos Noticias, launched in September 2019, on channel 5.2 "Somos el Valle," offers more local news in Spanish than any station in the RGV.

