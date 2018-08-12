comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 12, 2018
14:50 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 12, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham took a giant bite out of box office around the world with a stronger than expected $44.5 million North American debut and $96.8 million earned in 42 international territories for a very tasty global weekend debut of $141.3 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $141.3M
- iPartment - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $80.0M
- Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $77.5M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $58.4M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $27.3M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $22.2M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $18.1M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $16.2M
- Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $16.1M
- Spy Gone North, The - CJ Entertainment - $15.0M
- Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $11.5M
- Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $44.5M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $20.0M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $12.4M
- Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M
- BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $10.8M
- Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $6.6M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $5.8M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $5.5M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $5.1M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $4.0M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $3.5M
- Dog Days - Mirror/LD Entertainment - $2.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Meg, The
|
141,300,000
|
96,800,000
|
44,500,000
|
141,300,000
|
96,800,000
|
44,500,000
|
WB
|
43
|
WB
|
iPartment
|
80,000,000
|
80,000,000
|
80,000,000
|
80,000,000
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Island, The (dir. Bo)
|
77,482,500
|
77,200,000
|
282,500
|
77,554,392
|
77,271,892
|
282,500
|
MUL
|
3
|
WGUI
|
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|
58,400,000
|
38,400,000
|
20,000,000
|
437,567,284
|
275,600,000
|
161,967,284
|
PAR
|
60
|
PAR
|
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|
27,320,000
|
21,500,000
|
5,820,000
|
280,829,200
|
177,000,000
|
103,829,200
|
UNI
|
59
|
UNI
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
22,210,000
|
17,100,000
|
5,110,000
|
378,287,391
|
231,400,000
|
146,887,391
|
SNY
|
59
|
SNY
|
Incredibles 2
|
18,132,000
|
14,600,000
|
3,532,000
|
1,088,474,600
|
498,600,000
|
589,874,600
|
DIS
|
35
|
DIS
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
16,230,000
|
3,800,000
|
12,430,000
|
62,119,317
|
12,100,000
|
50,019,317
|
DIS
|
26
|
DIS
|
Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days
|
16,081,500
|
15,900,000
|
181,500
|
63,616,778
|
62,795,722
|
821,056
|
MUL
|
5
|
WGUI
|
Spy Gone North, The
|
15,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Spy Who Dumped Me, The
|
11,500,000
|
4,900,000
|
6,600,000
|
31,860,385
|
7,300,000
|
24,560,385
|
LGF
|
53
|
LGF
|
Slender Man
|
11,325,000
|
11,325,000
|
11,325,000
|
11,325,000
|
1
|
SNY
|
BlacKkKlansman
|
11,200,000
|
400,000
|
10,800,000
|
11,200,000
|
400,000
|
10,800,000
|
UNI
|
4
|
FOC
|
Hello Mr. Billionaire
|
10,900,000
|
10,900,000
|
334,850,000
|
334,850,000
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Ant-Man And The Wasp
|
10,548,000
|
6,500,000
|
4,048,000
|
448,918,344
|
245,400,000
|
203,518,344
|
DIS
|
43
|
DIS
|
Equalizer 2, The
|
7,600,000
|
2,100,000
|
5,500,000
|
99,845,928
|
10,200,000
|
89,645,928
|
SNY
|
17
|
SNY
|
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|
7,065,000
|
5,100,000
|
1,965,000
|
1,276,434,945
|
866,800,000
|
409,634,945
|
UNI
|
61
|
UNI
|
Darkest Minds, The
|
6,900,000
|
4,800,000
|
2,100,000
|
21,845,552
|
10,900,000
|
10,945,552
|
FOX
|
49
|
FOX
|
Ocean's 8
|
3,700,000
|
3,700,000
|
279,295,468
|
141,100,000
|
138,195,468
|
WB
|
43
|
WB
|
Skyscraper
|
3,245,000
|
2,600,000
|
645,000
|
196,455,875
|
130,300,000
|
66,155,875
|
UNI
|
66
|
UNI
|
Neuilly Yo Mama, Yo Mama
|
3,200,000
|
3,200,000
|
3,200,000
|
3,200,000
|
SNDB
|
1
|
First Purge, The
|
3,180,000
|
2,900,000
|
280,000
|
127,163,460
|
58,700,000
|
68,463,460
|
UNI
|
36
|
UNI
|
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|
3,070,000
|
1,300,000
|
1,770,000
|
30,046,544
|
4,500,000
|
25,546,544
|
WB
|
18
|
WB
|
Dog Days
|
2,630,000
|
2,630,000
|
3,670,972
|
3,670,972
|
1
|
MIRR/LD
|
Yugo & Lala 4
|
2,020,000
|
2,020,000
|
11,778,031
|
11,778,031
|
MULTICN
|
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
