comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 12, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' starring Jason Statham took a giant bite out of box office around the world with a stronger than expected $44.5 million North American debut and $96.8 million earned in 42 international territories for a very tasty global weekend debut of $141.3 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.

Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $141.3M iPartment - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $80.0M Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $77.5M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $58.4M Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $27.3M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $22.2M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $18.1M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $16.2M Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $16.1M Spy Gone North, The - CJ Entertainment - $15.0M Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $11.5M Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 12, are below.

Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $44.5M Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $20.0M Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $12.4M Slender Man - Sony - $11.3M BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $10.8M Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $6.6M Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $5.8M Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $5.5M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $5.1M Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $4.0M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $3.5M Dog Days - Mirror/LD Entertainment - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Meg, The 141,300,000 96,800,000 44,500,000 141,300,000 96,800,000 44,500,000 WB 43 WB iPartment 80,000,000 80,000,000 80,000,000 80,000,000 MULTICN 1 Island, The (dir. Bo) 77,482,500 77,200,000 282,500 77,554,392 77,271,892 282,500 MUL 3 WGUI Mission: Impossible - Fallout 58,400,000 38,400,000 20,000,000 437,567,284 275,600,000 161,967,284 PAR 60 PAR Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 27,320,000 21,500,000 5,820,000 280,829,200 177,000,000 103,829,200 UNI 59 UNI Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 22,210,000 17,100,000 5,110,000 378,287,391 231,400,000 146,887,391 SNY 59 SNY Incredibles 2 18,132,000 14,600,000 3,532,000 1,088,474,600 498,600,000 589,874,600 DIS 35 DIS Disney's Christopher Robin 16,230,000 3,800,000 12,430,000 62,119,317 12,100,000 50,019,317 DIS 26 DIS Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days 16,081,500 15,900,000 181,500 63,616,778 62,795,722 821,056 MUL 5 WGUI Spy Gone North, The 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 CJE 1 CJE Spy Who Dumped Me, The 11,500,000 4,900,000 6,600,000 31,860,385 7,300,000 24,560,385 LGF 53 LGF Slender Man 11,325,000 11,325,000 11,325,000 11,325,000 1 SNY BlacKkKlansman 11,200,000 400,000 10,800,000 11,200,000 400,000 10,800,000 UNI 4 FOC Hello Mr. Billionaire 10,900,000 10,900,000 334,850,000 334,850,000 MULTICN 1 Ant-Man And The Wasp 10,548,000 6,500,000 4,048,000 448,918,344 245,400,000 203,518,344 DIS 43 DIS Equalizer 2, The 7,600,000 2,100,000 5,500,000 99,845,928 10,200,000 89,645,928 SNY 17 SNY Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 7,065,000 5,100,000 1,965,000 1,276,434,945 866,800,000 409,634,945 UNI 61 UNI Darkest Minds, The 6,900,000 4,800,000 2,100,000 21,845,552 10,900,000 10,945,552 FOX 49 FOX Ocean's 8 3,700,000 3,700,000 279,295,468 141,100,000 138,195,468 WB 43 WB Skyscraper 3,245,000 2,600,000 645,000 196,455,875 130,300,000 66,155,875 UNI 66 UNI Neuilly Yo Mama, Yo Mama 3,200,000 3,200,000 3,200,000 3,200,000 SNDB 1 First Purge, The 3,180,000 2,900,000 280,000 127,163,460 58,700,000 68,463,460 UNI 36 UNI Teen Titans Go! To The Movies 3,070,000 1,300,000 1,770,000 30,046,544 4,500,000 25,546,544 WB 18 WB Dog Days 2,630,000 2,630,000 3,670,972 3,670,972 1 MIRR/LD Yugo & Lala 4 2,020,000 2,020,000 11,778,031 11,778,031 MULTICN 1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

