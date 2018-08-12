comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 19, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 19, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'The Meg' proves once again that sharks are a big draw around the world with a second weekend atop the global charts biting off another $88.15 million in 56 territories to bring its global cume to over $300 million. Notably, 'The Island' starring and directed by Chinese comedy superstar Huang Bo added $38.7 million this weekend in just 3 territories bringing its worldwide total to $163.167 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $88.2M
- Island, The (dir. Bo) - Multiple - $38.7M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $32.0M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $31.0M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $26.0M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $20.3M
- Europe Raiders - Multiple - $19.5M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $18.7M
- Go Brother! - Wanda Media Co., LTD - $17.7M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $16.8M
- Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School - Multiple - $14.8M
- Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $14.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 19, are below.
1. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $25.2M
2. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $21.1M
3. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $13.6M
T4. Alpha - Sony - $10.5M
T4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $10.5M
6. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $8.9M
7. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $7.0M
8. Slender Man - Sony - $5.0M
9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $3.7M
10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $3.4M
11. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $2.8M
12. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $2.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Meg, The
|
88,150,000
|
67,000,000
|
21,150,000
|
314,159,062
|
230,400,000
|
83,759,062
|
WB
|
56
|
WB
|
Island, The (dir. Bo)
|
38,700,000
|
38,700,000
|
163,167,428
|
162,769,331
|
398,097
|
MUL
|
3
|
WGUI
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
31,975,000
|
28,300,000
|
3,675,000
|
425,968,700
|
272,100,000
|
153,868,700
|
SNY
|
61
|
SNY
|
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|
31,000,000
|
20,500,000
|
10,500,000
|
501,438,721
|
320,700,000
|
180,738,721
|
PAR
|
62
|
PAR
|
Crazy Rich Asians
|
25,965,000
|
730,000
|
25,235,000
|
34,731,769
|
730,000
|
34,001,769
|
WB
|
7
|
WB
|
Equalizer 2, The
|
20,310,000
|
17,500,000
|
2,810,000
|
123,728,884
|
29,000,000
|
94,728,884
|
SNY
|
42
|
SNY
|
Europe Raiders
|
19,500,000
|
19,500,000
|
19,600,000
|
19,600,000
|
MUL
|
3
|
ASIA
|
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|
18,685,000
|
15,300,000
|
3,385,000
|
319,002,490
|
207,800,000
|
111,202,490
|
UNI
|
63
|
UNI
|
Go Brother!
|
17,700,000
|
17,700,000
|
18,280,000
|
18,280,000
|
WANDA
|
1
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
16,762,000
|
7,900,000
|
8,862,000
|
89,679,410
|
22,800,000
|
66,879,410
|
DIS
|
35
|
DIS
|
Oolong Courtyard:Kung Fu School
|
14,750,000
|
14,750,000
|
14,750,000
|
14,750,000
|
MUL
|
3
|
CHALION
|
Mile 22
|
14,158,000
|
538,000
|
13,620,000
|
14,158,000
|
538,000
|
13,620,000
|
STX
|
7
|
STX
|
Incredibles 2
|
11,221,000
|
8,900,000
|
2,321,000
|
1,120,919,848
|
526,800,000
|
594,119,848
|
DIS
|
35
|
DIS
|
Alpha
|
10,500,000
|
10,500,000
|
10,500,000
|
10,500,000
|
1
|
SNY
|
BlacKkKlansman
|
8,200,000
|
1,200,000
|
7,000,000
|
24,909,490
|
1,900,000
|
23,009,490
|
UNI
|
11
|
FOC
|
Ant-Man And The Wasp
|
7,713,000
|
5,100,000
|
2,613,000
|
465,558,650
|
257,200,000
|
208,358,650
|
DIS
|
37
|
DIS
|
Gintama 2
|
7,300,000
|
7,300,000
|
7,300,000
|
7,300,000
|
WB
|
1
|
Witness, The
|
7,230,000
|
7,230,000
|
7,399,000
|
7,399,000
|
N.E.W.
|
1
|
INDP
|
Spy Gone North, The
|
7,200,000
|
7,200,000
|
23,221,860
|
23,182,021
|
39,839
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days
|
6,630,000
|
6,630,000
|
85,579,816
|
84,660,000
|
919,816
|
MUL
|
6
|
WGUI
|
Spy Who Dumped Me, The
|
6,150,000
|
3,500,000
|
2,650,000
|
42,931,015
|
12,900,000
|
30,031,015
|
LGF
|
62
|
LGF
|
Hello Mr. Billionaire
|
6,100,000
|
6,100,000
|
359,519,050
|
359,519,050
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Slender Man
|
4,965,000
|
4,965,000
|
20,741,579
|
20,741,579
|
1
|
SNY
|
Darkest Minds, The
|
4,900,000
|
4,900,000
|
30,534,486
|
18,500,000
|
12,034,486
|
FOX
|
51
|
FOX
|
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|
3,955,000
|
2,800,000
|
1,155,000
|
1,289,952,365
|
878,200,000
|
411,752,365
|
UNI
|
53
|
UNI
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ : SCOR ) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.
