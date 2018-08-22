comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 26, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

News provided by

comScore

14:16 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 26, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.



comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' posted a terrific opening weekend in China with an estimated $68.0 million for the three days, making it the 4th highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe opening ever there and that takes the film to $544 million globally.  Also of note is Warner Bros.' shark-powered hit 'The Meg' that crossed the $400 million mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 26, are below.

  1. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $73.0M
  2. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $45.7M
  3. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $31.0M
  4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $21.0M
  5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $20.3M
  6. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $13.7M
  7. Big Brother - Multiple - $13.6M
  8. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $13.0M
  9. Alpha - Sony - $12.3M
  10. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $12.2M
  11. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $11.7M
  12. Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $11.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 26, are below.

  1. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $25.0M
  2. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $13.0M
  3. Happytime Murders, The - STX Entertainment - $10.0M
  4. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $8.0M
  5. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $6.3M
  6. Mile 22 - STX Entertainment - $6.0M
  7. Alpha - Sony - $5.6M
  8. BlacKkKlansman - Focus Features - $5.3M
  9. A.X.L. - Open Road - $2.9M
  10. Slender Man - Sony - $2.8M
  11. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $2.5M
  12. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $2.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Ant-Man And The Wasp

73,004,000

71,200,000

1,804,000

544,070,699

332,600,000

211,470,699

DIS

29

DIS

Meg, The

45,730,000

32,700,000

13,030,000

408,600,646

303,300,000

105,300,646

WB

66

WB

Crazy Rich Asians

31,010,000

6,000,000

25,010,000

83,918,947

7,100,000

76,818,947

WB

19

WB

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

21,000,000

13,000,000

8,000,000

538,700,660

344,800,000

193,900,660

PAR

62

PAR

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

20,300,000

17,800,000

2,500,000

460,417,389

301,800,000

158,617,389

SNY

63

SNY

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

13,710,000

11,800,000

1,910,000

345,165,110

229,900,000

115,265,110

UNI

65

UNI

Big Brother

13,600,000

13,600,000

15,761,739

15,761,739

MUL

5

WGUI

Equalizer 2, The

13,005,000

11,000,000

2,005,000

145,425,332

47,400,000

98,025,332

SNY

42

SNY

Alpha

12,300,000

6,700,000

5,600,000

27,460,574

7,300,000

20,160,574

SNY

18

SNY

Disney's Christopher Robin

12,240,000

5,900,000

6,340,000

112,728,783

35,100,000

77,628,783

DIS

33

DIS

Mile 22

11,730,000

5,700,000

6,030,000

31,570,954

6,400,000

25,170,954

STX

19

STX

Happytime Murders, The

11,220,000

1,200,000

10,020,000

11,220,000

1,200,000

10,020,000

STX

19

STX

BlacKkKlansman

10,945,000

5,600,000

5,345,000

40,338,540

8,300,000

32,038,540

UNI

18

FOC

Incredibles 2

9,554,000

7,900,000

1,654,000

1,140,966,966

543,900,000

597,066,966

DIS

29

DIS

Slender Man

8,585,000

5,800,000

2,785,000

33,403,116

8,000,000

25,403,116

SNY

38

SNY

Island, The (dir. Bo)

6,900,000

6,900,000

188,292,800

187,711,256

581,544

MUL

4

WGUI

Go Brother!

6,880,000

6,880,000

38,327,571

38,327,571

MUL

3

INDP

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

6,860,000

5,800,000

1,060,000

52,338,142

20,000,000

32,338,142

LGF

75

LGF

On Your Wedding Day

5,800,000

5,800,000

5,996,105

5,996,105

MGBX

1

Gintama 2

4,200,000

4,200,000

15,700,000

15,700,000

WB

1

Witness, The

3,950,000

3,950,000

14,533,137

14,533,137

N.E.W

1

INDP

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

3,013,000

3,013,000

98,593,136

97,536,741

1,056,395

MUL

6

WGUI

Spy Gone North, The

2,990,000

2,990,000

34,421,860

34,217,165

204,695

MUL

3

CJE

A.X.L.

2,939,356

2,939,356

2,939,356

2,939,356

1

OPRD

Darkest Minds, The

2,800,000

2,800,000

35,489,035

23,100,000

12,389,035

FOX

47

FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ : SCOR ) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

https://www.comscore.com

Also from this source

Aug 22, 2018, 14:00 ET Briarcliff Entertainment Uses comScore Solution for Upcoming...

Aug 19, 2018, 14:47 ET comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 26, 2018

News provided by

comScore

14:16 ET