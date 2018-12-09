Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 16, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the number one film at the global box office for the second weekend in a row and crosses $250 million internationally and is now open in 43 international markets, generating $126.4 million this weekend on approximately 43,115 screens, pushing the running international cume to $261.3 million ahead of its North American release later this week. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' earned $21 million internationally while topping the North American charts with $35.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $126.4M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $56.4M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $34.9M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $24.2M Mortal Engines - Universal - $19.0M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.5M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $15.4M My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $13.0M Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M Creed II - Warner Bros. - $7.7M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $5.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $35.4M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $11.6M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $9.6M Mortal Engines - Universal - $7.5M Creed II - MGM - $5.4M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $4.1M Instant Family - Paramount - $3.7M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $3.6M Green Book - Universal - $2.8M Once Upon A Deadpool - 20th Century Fox - $2.6M Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Aquaman 126,400,000 126,400,000

261,300,000 261,300,000

WB 43 WB Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 56,400,000 21,000,000 35,400,000 56,400,000 21,000,000 35,400,000 SNY 45 SNY Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 34,880,000 23,300,000 11,580,000 372,689,710 133,400,000 239,289,710 UNI 66 UNI Bohemian Rhapsody 24,163,154 20,038,154 4,125,000 635,932,745 455,509,545 180,423,200 FOX 59 FOX Mortal Engines 19,000,000 11,500,000 7,500,000 42,300,000 34,800,000 7,500,000 UNI 55 UNI Ralph Breaks The Internet 17,489,000 7,900,000 9,589,000 285,164,878 130,700,000 154,464,878 DIS 33 DIS Mule, The 17,210,000

17,210,000 17,210,000

17,210,000

1 WB Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 15,450,000 11,800,000 3,650,000 595,853,410 444,200,000 151,653,410 WB 81 WB My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli 12,979,000 12,979,000

14,236,108 13,063,344 1,172,764 CHINADIG 1 FTHM Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly 8,713,189 8,713,189

8,713,189 8,713,189

FOX 1 FUNF Creed II 7,698,830 2,300,000 5,398,830 131,882,976 27,000,000 104,882,976 WB 33 MGM Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 5,345,000 4,800,000 545,000 160,246,799 106,600,000 53,646,799 DIS 26 DIS Instant Family 4,458,000 738,000 3,720,000 68,218,054 8,000,000 60,218,054 PAR 15 PAR Default 4,221,000 4,221,000

24,224,763 24,103,810 120,953 MULTI 2 CJE Robin Hood 4,100,000 2,900,000 1,200,000 73,483,833 43,700,000 29,783,833 MULTI 77 LGF Once Upon A Deadpool 3,607,302 1,007,302 2,600,000 741,375,000 419,000,000 322,375,000 FOX 13 FOX Possession Of Hannah Grace, The 3,180,000 2,000,000 1,180,000 29,504,905 15,600,000 13,904,905 SNY 35 SNY Widows 3,015,018 1,815,018 1,200,000 70,843,919 30,028,263 40,815,656 FOX 49 FOX Star Is Born, A 2,922,000 1,900,000 1,022,000 376,260,074 177,100,000 199,160,074 WB 56 WB

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

SOURCE Comscore

