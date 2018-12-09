Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 16, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the number one film at the global box office for the second weekend in a row and crosses $250 million internationally and is now open in 43 international markets, generating $126.4 million this weekend on approximately 43,115 screens, pushing the running international cume to $261.3 million ahead of its North American release later this week.  Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' earned $21 million internationally while topping the North American charts with $35.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $126.4M
  2. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $56.4M
  3. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $34.9M
  4. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $24.2M
  5. Mortal Engines - Universal - $19.0M
  6. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.5M
  7. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M
  8. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $15.4M
  9. My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $13.0M
  10. Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M
  11. Creed II - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
  12. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $5.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.

  1. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $35.4M
  2. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M
  3. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $11.6M
  4. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $9.6M
  5. Mortal Engines - Universal - $7.5M
  6. Creed II - MGM - $5.4M
  7. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $4.1M
  8. Instant Family - Paramount - $3.7M
  9. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $3.6M
  10. Green Book - Universal - $2.8M
  11. Once Upon A Deadpool - 20th Century Fox - $2.6M
  12. Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Aquaman

126,400,000

126,400,000

261,300,000

261,300,000

WB

43

WB

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

56,400,000

21,000,000

35,400,000

56,400,000

21,000,000

35,400,000

SNY

45

SNY

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

34,880,000

23,300,000

11,580,000

372,689,710

133,400,000

239,289,710

UNI

66

UNI

Bohemian Rhapsody

24,163,154

20,038,154

4,125,000

635,932,745

455,509,545

180,423,200

FOX

59

FOX

Mortal Engines

19,000,000

11,500,000

7,500,000

42,300,000

34,800,000

7,500,000

UNI

55

UNI

Ralph Breaks The Internet

17,489,000

7,900,000

9,589,000

285,164,878

130,700,000

154,464,878

DIS

33

DIS

Mule, The

17,210,000

17,210,000

17,210,000

17,210,000

1

WB

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

15,450,000

11,800,000

3,650,000

595,853,410

444,200,000

151,653,410

WB

81

WB

My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli

12,979,000

12,979,000

14,236,108

13,063,344

1,172,764

CHINADIG

1

FTHM

Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly

8,713,189

8,713,189

8,713,189

8,713,189

FOX

1

FUNF

Creed II

7,698,830

2,300,000

5,398,830

131,882,976

27,000,000

104,882,976

WB

33

MGM

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

5,345,000

4,800,000

545,000

160,246,799

106,600,000

53,646,799

DIS

26

DIS

Instant Family

4,458,000

738,000

3,720,000

68,218,054

8,000,000

60,218,054

PAR

15

PAR

Default

4,221,000

4,221,000

24,224,763

24,103,810

120,953

MULTI

2

CJE

Robin Hood

4,100,000

2,900,000

1,200,000

73,483,833

43,700,000

29,783,833

MULTI

77

LGF

Once Upon A Deadpool

3,607,302

1,007,302

2,600,000

741,375,000

419,000,000

322,375,000

FOX

13

FOX

Possession Of Hannah Grace, The

3,180,000

2,000,000

1,180,000

29,504,905

15,600,000

13,904,905

SNY

35

SNY

Widows

3,015,018

1,815,018

1,200,000

70,843,919

30,028,263

40,815,656

FOX

49

FOX

Star Is Born, A

2,922,000

1,900,000

1,022,000

376,260,074

177,100,000

199,160,074

WB

56

WB

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

