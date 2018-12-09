Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 16, 2018
-- Comscore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --
16:33 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 16, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the number one film at the global box office for the second weekend in a row and crosses $250 million internationally and is now open in 43 international markets, generating $126.4 million this weekend on approximately 43,115 screens, pushing the running international cume to $261.3 million ahead of its North American release later this week. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' earned $21 million internationally while topping the North American charts with $35.4 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $126.4M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $56.4M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $34.9M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $24.2M
- Mortal Engines - Universal - $19.0M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.5M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $15.4M
- My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $13.0M
- Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M
- Creed II - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $5.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 16, are below.
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $35.4M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $17.2M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $11.6M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $9.6M
- Mortal Engines - Universal - $7.5M
- Creed II - MGM - $5.4M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $4.1M
- Instant Family - Paramount - $3.7M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $3.6M
- Green Book - Universal - $2.8M
- Once Upon A Deadpool - 20th Century Fox - $2.6M
- Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Aquaman
|
126,400,000
|
126,400,000
|
261,300,000
|
261,300,000
|
WB
|
43
|
WB
|
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|
56,400,000
|
21,000,000
|
35,400,000
|
56,400,000
|
21,000,000
|
35,400,000
|
SNY
|
45
|
SNY
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
34,880,000
|
23,300,000
|
11,580,000
|
372,689,710
|
133,400,000
|
239,289,710
|
UNI
|
66
|
UNI
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
24,163,154
|
20,038,154
|
4,125,000
|
635,932,745
|
455,509,545
|
180,423,200
|
FOX
|
59
|
FOX
|
Mortal Engines
|
19,000,000
|
11,500,000
|
7,500,000
|
42,300,000
|
34,800,000
|
7,500,000
|
UNI
|
55
|
UNI
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
17,489,000
|
7,900,000
|
9,589,000
|
285,164,878
|
130,700,000
|
154,464,878
|
DIS
|
33
|
DIS
|
Mule, The
|
17,210,000
|
17,210,000
|
17,210,000
|
17,210,000
|
1
|
WB
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
15,450,000
|
11,800,000
|
3,650,000
|
595,853,410
|
444,200,000
|
151,653,410
|
WB
|
81
|
WB
|
My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli
|
12,979,000
|
12,979,000
|
14,236,108
|
13,063,344
|
1,172,764
|
CHINADIG
|
1
|
FTHM
|
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
|
8,713,189
|
8,713,189
|
8,713,189
|
8,713,189
|
FOX
|
1
|
FUNF
|
Creed II
|
7,698,830
|
2,300,000
|
5,398,830
|
131,882,976
|
27,000,000
|
104,882,976
|
WB
|
33
|
MGM
|
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
|
5,345,000
|
4,800,000
|
545,000
|
160,246,799
|
106,600,000
|
53,646,799
|
DIS
|
26
|
DIS
|
Instant Family
|
4,458,000
|
738,000
|
3,720,000
|
68,218,054
|
8,000,000
|
60,218,054
|
PAR
|
15
|
PAR
|
Default
|
4,221,000
|
4,221,000
|
24,224,763
|
24,103,810
|
120,953
|
MULTI
|
2
|
CJE
|
Robin Hood
|
4,100,000
|
2,900,000
|
1,200,000
|
73,483,833
|
43,700,000
|
29,783,833
|
MULTI
|
77
|
LGF
|
Once Upon A Deadpool
|
3,607,302
|
1,007,302
|
2,600,000
|
741,375,000
|
419,000,000
|
322,375,000
|
FOX
|
13
|
FOX
|
Possession Of Hannah Grace, The
|
3,180,000
|
2,000,000
|
1,180,000
|
29,504,905
|
15,600,000
|
13,904,905
|
SNY
|
35
|
SNY
|
Widows
|
3,015,018
|
1,815,018
|
1,200,000
|
70,843,919
|
30,028,263
|
40,815,656
|
FOX
|
49
|
FOX
|
Star Is Born, A
|
2,922,000
|
1,900,000
|
1,022,000
|
376,260,074
|
177,100,000
|
199,160,074
|
WB
|
56
|
WB
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
Share this article