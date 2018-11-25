Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 2, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "This weekend a guy named Ralph took the top spot at the global and North American box office as 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' added another $59.5 million worldwide to bring its tally to nearly $207 million.  Notably, Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts 2' and Fox's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' both crossed the $500 million mark globally."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 2, are below.

  1. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $59.5M
  2. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $51.4M
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $45.1M
  4. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $44.8M
  5. Creed II - Warner Bros. - $26.8M
  6. Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.6M
  7. Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $19.8M
  8. Venom - Sony - $13.4M
  9. Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $10.6M
  10. Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $10.6M
  11. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $9.9M
  12. Default - CJ Entertainment - $9.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 2, are below.

  1. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $25.8M
  2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $17.7M
  3. Creed II - MGM - $16.8M
  4. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $11.2M
  5. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $8.1M
  6. Instant Family - Paramount - $7.2M
  7. Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $6.5M
  8. Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $4.7M
  9. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $4.4M
  10. Green Book - Universal - $3.9M
  11. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $1.9M
  12. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No.
of
Terr.

Domestic

Ralph Breaks The Internet

59,456,000

33,700,000

25,756,000

206,994,233

87,700,000

119,294,233

DIS

28

DIS

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

51,400,000

40,200,000

11,200,000

519,641,406

385,300,000

134,341,406

WB

81

WB

Bohemian Rhapsody

45,119,468

37,019,468

8,100,000

539,564,825

375,141,675

164,423,150

FOX

73

FOX

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

44,830,000

27,100,000

17,730,000

268,309,195

64,800,000

203,509,195

UNI

55

UNI

Creed II

26,832,863

10,000,000

16,832,863

92,569,147

11,400,000

81,169,147

WB

30

MGM

Cool Fish, A

25,575,000

25,480,000

95,000

90,951,543

90,587,214

364,329

MULTICN

5

CHALION

Robin Hood

19,800,000

15,100,000

4,700,000

48,027,682

26,300,000

21,727,682

LGF

68

LGF

Venom

13,380,000

13,000,000

380,000

843,970,652

631,700,000

212,270,652

SNY

54

SNY

Possession Of Hannah Grace, The

10,600,000

4,100,000

6,500,000

10,600,000

4,100,000

6,500,000

SNY

18

SNY

Instant Family

10,550,000

3,400,000

7,150,000

49,427,769

3,500,000

45,927,769

PAR

13

PAR

Widows

9,902,214

5,502,214

4,400,000

53,113,696

20,053,451

33,060,245

FOX

61

FOX

Default

9,482,000

9,482,000

9,586,660

9,586,660

CJE

1

CJE

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

7,399,000

6,100,000

1,299,000

139,000,000

87,941,091

51,058,909

DIS

35

DIS

Johnny English Strikes Again

5,500,000

5,500,000

153,285,545

149,000,000

4,285,545

UNI

68

UNI

Star Is Born, A

5,005,000

3,100,000

1,905,000

362,422,436

168,600,000

193,822,436

WB

61

WB

2.0 (2018)

4,016,000

4,016,000

4,025,300

4,025,300

MULTI

13

INDIN

Green Book

3,900,000

3,900,000

14,014,491

14,014,491

1

UNI

102 Not Out

3,382,000

3,382,000

15,938,797

14,595,000

1,343,797

HUAX

1

SPRI

Superlopez

2,038,833

2,038,833

4,667,900

4,667,900

DIS

1

Unstoppable

2,006,075

2,006,075

9,011,100

9,011,100

MULTI

3

WGUI

Sauver ou perir

1,924,990

1,924,990

1,924,990

1,924,990

MARS FILMS

1

Burn The Stage: The Movie

1,785,384

1,785,384

13,717,730

9,923,820

3,793,910

MULTI

18

TRAFR

Blood Father

1,776,876

1,776,876

7,164,341

6,825,735

338,606

CHINADIG

1

LGPR

Se Son Rose

1,637,900

1,637,900

1,637,900

1,637,900

MEDUSA FILM

1

Crazy Rich Asians

1,200,000

1,200,000

237,907,689

64,000,000

173,907,689

WB

1

WB

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

