Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 2, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "This weekend a guy named Ralph took the top spot at the global and North American box office as 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' added another $59.5 million worldwide to bring its tally to nearly $207 million. Notably, Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts 2' and Fox's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' both crossed the $500 million mark globally."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 2, are below.

Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $59.5M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $51.4M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $45.1M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $44.8M Creed II - Warner Bros. - $26.8M Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.6M Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $19.8M Venom - Sony - $13.4M Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $10.6M Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $10.6M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $9.9M Default - CJ Entertainment - $9.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 2, are below.

Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $25.8M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $17.7M Creed II - MGM - $16.8M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $11.2M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $8.1M Instant Family - Paramount - $7.2M Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $6.5M Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $4.7M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $4.4M Green Book - Universal - $3.9M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $1.9M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No.

of

Terr. Domestic Ralph Breaks The Internet 59,456,000 33,700,000 25,756,000 206,994,233 87,700,000 119,294,233 DIS 28 DIS Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 51,400,000 40,200,000 11,200,000 519,641,406 385,300,000 134,341,406 WB 81 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 45,119,468 37,019,468 8,100,000 539,564,825 375,141,675 164,423,150 FOX 73 FOX Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 44,830,000 27,100,000 17,730,000 268,309,195 64,800,000 203,509,195 UNI 55 UNI Creed II 26,832,863 10,000,000 16,832,863 92,569,147 11,400,000 81,169,147 WB 30 MGM Cool Fish, A 25,575,000 25,480,000 95,000 90,951,543 90,587,214 364,329 MULTICN 5 CHALION Robin Hood 19,800,000 15,100,000 4,700,000 48,027,682 26,300,000 21,727,682 LGF 68 LGF Venom 13,380,000 13,000,000 380,000 843,970,652 631,700,000 212,270,652 SNY 54 SNY Possession Of Hannah Grace, The 10,600,000 4,100,000 6,500,000 10,600,000 4,100,000 6,500,000 SNY 18 SNY Instant Family 10,550,000 3,400,000 7,150,000 49,427,769 3,500,000 45,927,769 PAR 13 PAR Widows 9,902,214 5,502,214 4,400,000 53,113,696 20,053,451 33,060,245 FOX 61 FOX Default 9,482,000 9,482,000

9,586,660 9,586,660

CJE 1 CJE Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 7,399,000 6,100,000 1,299,000 139,000,000 87,941,091 51,058,909 DIS 35 DIS Johnny English Strikes Again 5,500,000 5,500,000

153,285,545 149,000,000 4,285,545 UNI 68 UNI Star Is Born, A 5,005,000 3,100,000 1,905,000 362,422,436 168,600,000 193,822,436 WB 61 WB 2.0 (2018) 4,016,000 4,016,000

4,025,300 4,025,300

MULTI 13 INDIN Green Book 3,900,000

3,900,000 14,014,491

14,014,491

1 UNI 102 Not Out 3,382,000 3,382,000

15,938,797 14,595,000 1,343,797 HUAX 1 SPRI Superlopez 2,038,833 2,038,833

4,667,900 4,667,900

DIS 1

Unstoppable 2,006,075 2,006,075

9,011,100 9,011,100

MULTI 3 WGUI Sauver ou perir 1,924,990 1,924,990

1,924,990 1,924,990

MARS FILMS 1

Burn The Stage: The Movie 1,785,384 1,785,384

13,717,730 9,923,820 3,793,910 MULTI 18 TRAFR Blood Father 1,776,876 1,776,876

7,164,341 6,825,735 338,606 CHINADIG 1 LGPR Se Son Rose 1,637,900 1,637,900

1,637,900 1,637,900

MEDUSA FILM 1

Crazy Rich Asians 1,200,000 1,200,000

237,907,689 64,000,000 173,907,689 WB 1 WB



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

