Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the Global Box Office for the fourth weekend in a row pulling in an estimated $85.4 million this weekend on roughly 23,425 screens in 78 overseas markets, thus taking the running overseas cume to $560 million and the global tally to $748.8 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $136.9M
  2. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $66.2M
  3. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $56.9M
  4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $45.7M
  5. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $21.7M
  6. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $20.2M
  7. Kill Mobile - Multiple - $20.1M
  8. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M
  9. Mojin: The Worm Valley - Multiple - $16.7M
  10. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
  11. Holmes And Watson - Sony - $11.3M
  12. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $9.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $51.5M
  2. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $28.0M
  3. Bumblebee - Paramount - $20.5M
  4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.3M
  5. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
  6. Vice - Annapurna Pictures  - $7.8M
  7. Holmes And Watson - Sony - $7.3M
  8. Second Act - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
  9. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $6.5M
  10. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $4.2M 11
  11. Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.7M
  12. Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Aquaman

136,950,000

85,400,000

51,550,000

748,785,000

560,000,000

188,785,000

WB

79

WB

Bumblebee

66,200,000

45,700,000

20,500,000

156,778,020

90,000,000

66,778,020

PAR

56

PAR

Mary Poppins Returns

56,919,000

28,900,000

28,019,000

173,329,758

74,400,000

98,929,758

DIS

38

DIS

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

45,715,000

27,400,000

18,315,000

213,243,730

109,600,000

103,643,730

SNY

61

SNY

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

21,700,000

17,500,000

4,200,000

469,435,485

203,900,000

265,535,485

UNI

70

UNI

Ralph Breaks The Internet

20,232,000

13,700,000

6,532,000

350,413,583

174,700,000

175,713,583

DIS

33

DIS

Kill Mobile

20,074,000

20,074,000

20,131,124

20,131,124

MULTI

3

ASIA

Bohemian Rhapsody

19,306,684

17,056,684

2,250,000

702,451,741

513,345,226

189,106,515

FOX

44

FOX

Mojin: The Worm Valley

16,746,000

16,746,000

16,746,045

16,746,045

MULTI

2

WGUI

Mule, The

11,780,000

11,780,000

60,738,465

60,738,465

1

WB

Holmes And Watson

11,300,000

4,000,000

7,300,000

23,706,408

4,000,000

19,706,408

SNY

9

SNY

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

9,230,000

8,200,000

1,030,000

627,549,713

470,900,000

156,649,713

WB

59

WB

Second Act

8,708,000

1,500,000

7,208,000

28,358,000

6,600,000

21,758,000

MULTI

38

STX

Vice

8,666,204

875,160

7,791,044

18,740,610

1,043,610

17,697,000

eONE

3

APR

Take Point

6,200,000

6,200,000

6,358,574

6,358,574

MULTI

3

CJE

Duan pian er

6,051,000

6,051,000

6,051,646

6,051,646

MULTICN

1

Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der

5,384,000

5,384,000

6,867,285

6,867,285

WBI

2

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

5,237,000

5,237,000

24,945,729

24,945,729

MULTI

2

E1INC

Thugs Of Hindostan

4,421,000

4,421,000

10,708,469

9,258,621

1,449,848

MULTI

2

YSHRAJ

Mortal Engines

4,235,000

3,200,000

1,035,000

62,587,905

47,900,000

14,687,905

UNI

56

UNI

Simmba

3,830,167

2,104,795

1,725,372

3,829,372

2,104,000

1,725,372

MULTI

14

RELBIGP

Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly

3,362,890

3,362,890

24,380,260

24,380,260

FOX

4

FUNF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

