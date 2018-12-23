Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the Global Box Office for the fourth weekend in a row pulling in an estimated $85.4 million this weekend on roughly 23,425 screens in 78 overseas markets, thus taking the running overseas cume to $560 million and the global tally to $748.8 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $136.9M Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $66.2M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $56.9M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $45.7M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $21.7M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $20.2M Kill Mobile - Multiple - $20.1M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M Mojin: The Worm Valley - Multiple - $16.7M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M Holmes And Watson - Sony - $11.3M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $9.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $51.5M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $28.0M Bumblebee - Paramount - $20.5M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.3M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $7.8M Holmes And Watson - Sony - $7.3M Second Act - STX Entertainment - $7.2M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $6.5M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $4.2M 11 Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.7M Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Aquaman 136,950,000 85,400,000 51,550,000 748,785,000 560,000,000 188,785,000 WB 79 WB Bumblebee 66,200,000 45,700,000 20,500,000 156,778,020 90,000,000 66,778,020 PAR 56 PAR Mary Poppins Returns 56,919,000 28,900,000 28,019,000 173,329,758 74,400,000 98,929,758 DIS 38 DIS Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 45,715,000 27,400,000 18,315,000 213,243,730 109,600,000 103,643,730 SNY 61 SNY Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 21,700,000 17,500,000 4,200,000 469,435,485 203,900,000 265,535,485 UNI 70 UNI Ralph Breaks The Internet 20,232,000 13,700,000 6,532,000 350,413,583 174,700,000 175,713,583 DIS 33 DIS Kill Mobile 20,074,000 20,074,000

20,131,124 20,131,124

MULTI 3 ASIA Bohemian Rhapsody 19,306,684 17,056,684 2,250,000 702,451,741 513,345,226 189,106,515 FOX 44 FOX Mojin: The Worm Valley 16,746,000 16,746,000

16,746,045 16,746,045

MULTI 2 WGUI Mule, The 11,780,000

11,780,000 60,738,465

60,738,465

1 WB Holmes And Watson 11,300,000 4,000,000 7,300,000 23,706,408 4,000,000 19,706,408 SNY 9 SNY Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 9,230,000 8,200,000 1,030,000 627,549,713 470,900,000 156,649,713 WB 59 WB Second Act 8,708,000 1,500,000 7,208,000 28,358,000 6,600,000 21,758,000 MULTI 38 STX Vice 8,666,204 875,160 7,791,044 18,740,610 1,043,610 17,697,000 eONE 3 APR Take Point 6,200,000 6,200,000

6,358,574 6,358,574

MULTI 3 CJE Duan pian er 6,051,000 6,051,000

6,051,646 6,051,646

MULTICN 1

Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der 5,384,000 5,384,000

6,867,285 6,867,285

WBI 2

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion 5,237,000 5,237,000

24,945,729 24,945,729

MULTI 2 E1INC Thugs Of Hindostan 4,421,000 4,421,000

10,708,469 9,258,621 1,449,848 MULTI 2 YSHRAJ Mortal Engines 4,235,000 3,200,000 1,035,000 62,587,905 47,900,000 14,687,905 UNI 56 UNI Simmba 3,830,167 2,104,795 1,725,372 3,829,372 2,104,000 1,725,372 MULTI 14 RELBIGP Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly 3,362,890 3,362,890

24,380,260 24,380,260

FOX 4 FUNF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

