Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018
-- Comscore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --
Dec 30, 2019, 16:12 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the Global Box Office for the fourth weekend in a row pulling in an estimated $85.4 million this weekend on roughly 23,425 screens in 78 overseas markets, thus taking the running overseas cume to $560 million and the global tally to $748.8 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $136.9M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $66.2M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $56.9M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $45.7M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $21.7M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $20.2M
- Kill Mobile - Multiple - $20.1M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M
- Mojin: The Worm Valley - Multiple - $16.7M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
- Holmes And Watson - Sony - $11.3M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $9.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $51.5M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $28.0M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $20.5M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.3M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
- Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $7.8M
- Holmes And Watson - Sony - $7.3M
- Second Act - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $6.5M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $4.2M 11
- Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.7M
- Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Aquaman
|
136,950,000
|
85,400,000
|
51,550,000
|
748,785,000
|
560,000,000
|
188,785,000
|
WB
|
79
|
WB
|
Bumblebee
|
66,200,000
|
45,700,000
|
20,500,000
|
156,778,020
|
90,000,000
|
66,778,020
|
PAR
|
56
|
PAR
|
Mary Poppins Returns
|
56,919,000
|
28,900,000
|
28,019,000
|
173,329,758
|
74,400,000
|
98,929,758
|
DIS
|
38
|
DIS
|
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|
45,715,000
|
27,400,000
|
18,315,000
|
213,243,730
|
109,600,000
|
103,643,730
|
SNY
|
61
|
SNY
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
21,700,000
|
17,500,000
|
4,200,000
|
469,435,485
|
203,900,000
|
265,535,485
|
UNI
|
70
|
UNI
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
20,232,000
|
13,700,000
|
6,532,000
|
350,413,583
|
174,700,000
|
175,713,583
|
DIS
|
33
|
DIS
|
Kill Mobile
|
20,074,000
|
20,074,000
|
20,131,124
|
20,131,124
|
MULTI
|
3
|
ASIA
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
19,306,684
|
17,056,684
|
2,250,000
|
702,451,741
|
513,345,226
|
189,106,515
|
FOX
|
44
|
FOX
|
Mojin: The Worm Valley
|
16,746,000
|
16,746,000
|
16,746,045
|
16,746,045
|
MULTI
|
2
|
WGUI
|
Mule, The
|
11,780,000
|
11,780,000
|
60,738,465
|
60,738,465
|
1
|
WB
|
Holmes And Watson
|
11,300,000
|
4,000,000
|
7,300,000
|
23,706,408
|
4,000,000
|
19,706,408
|
SNY
|
9
|
SNY
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
9,230,000
|
8,200,000
|
1,030,000
|
627,549,713
|
470,900,000
|
156,649,713
|
WB
|
59
|
WB
|
Second Act
|
8,708,000
|
1,500,000
|
7,208,000
|
28,358,000
|
6,600,000
|
21,758,000
|
MULTI
|
38
|
STX
|
Vice
|
8,666,204
|
875,160
|
7,791,044
|
18,740,610
|
1,043,610
|
17,697,000
|
eONE
|
3
|
APR
|
Take Point
|
6,200,000
|
6,200,000
|
6,358,574
|
6,358,574
|
MULTI
|
3
|
CJE
|
Duan pian er
|
6,051,000
|
6,051,000
|
6,051,646
|
6,051,646
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der
|
5,384,000
|
5,384,000
|
6,867,285
|
6,867,285
|
WBI
|
2
|
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
|
5,237,000
|
5,237,000
|
24,945,729
|
24,945,729
|
MULTI
|
2
|
E1INC
|
Thugs Of Hindostan
|
4,421,000
|
4,421,000
|
10,708,469
|
9,258,621
|
1,449,848
|
MULTI
|
2
|
YSHRAJ
|
Mortal Engines
|
4,235,000
|
3,200,000
|
1,035,000
|
62,587,905
|
47,900,000
|
14,687,905
|
UNI
|
56
|
UNI
|
Simmba
|
3,830,167
|
2,104,795
|
1,725,372
|
3,829,372
|
2,104,000
|
1,725,372
|
MULTI
|
14
|
RELBIGP
|
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
|
3,362,890
|
3,362,890
|
24,380,260
|
24,380,260
|
FOX
|
4
|
FUNF
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
Share this article