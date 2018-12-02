Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' made a huge splash in China in its International debut, breaking industry records with an impressive $93.6 million earned from approximately 33,000 3D screens. Notably, Fox's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' both crossed the $400 million mark internationally this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $93.6M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $41.1M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $35.2M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $34.1M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $28.8M Mortal Engines - Universal - $17.9M Creed II - Warner Bros. - $15.5M Robin Hood - Multiple - $11.1M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $9.0M Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $8.0M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $7.6M Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $7.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.

Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $16.1M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $15.2M Creed II - MGM - $10.3M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $6.8M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M Instant Family - Paramount - $5.6M Green Book - Universal - $3.9M Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $3.6M Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $3.2M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $3.1M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $2.5M Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Aquaman 93,600,000 93,600,000

93,600,000 93,600,000

WB 1 WB Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 41,075,000 25,900,000 15,175,000 322,360,175 98,900,000 223,460,175 UNI 64 UNI Bohemian Rhapsody 35,200,000 29,200,000 6,000,000 596,591,433 423,022,263 173,569,170 FOX 73 FOX Ralph Breaks The Internet 34,141,000 18,000,000 16,141,000 258,158,885 117,300,000 140,858,885 DIS 31 DIS Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 28,805,000 22,000,000 6,805,000 568,507,524 423,300,000 145,207,524 WB 81 WB Mortal Engines 17,900,000 17,900,000

17,900,000 17,900,000

UNI 43 UNI Creed II 15,522,515 5,200,000 10,322,515 119,671,912 23,200,000 96,471,912 WB 32 MGM Robin Hood 11,085,000 7,500,000 3,585,000 65,789,193 38,500,000 27,289,193 MULTI 75 LGF Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 8,979,000 8,000,000 979,000 151,259,194 98,700,000 52,559,194 DIS 30 DIS Possession Of Hannah Grace, The 7,975,000 4,800,000 3,175,000 22,993,000 11,500,000 11,493,000 SNY 35 SNY Widows 7,648,187 4,548,187 3,100,000 65,063,232 26,907,426 38,155,806 FOX 60 FOX Instant Family 7,300,000 1,700,000 5,600,000 60,460,742 6,300,000 54,160,742 PAR 16 PAR Cool Fish, A 6,940,000 6,890,000 50,000 107,449,553 106,990,537 459,016 MULTI 6 CHALION Default 5,730,000 5,730,000

17,055,876 17,005,865 50,011 MULTI 2 CJE Door Lock 5,304,011 5,304,011

5,400,225 5,400,225

MBXP 1

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion 4,791,000 4,791,000

4,791,000 4,791,000

SNDB 1 E1INC Star Is Born, A 4,530,000 2,000,000 2,530,000 369,718,597 172,600,000 197,118,597 WB 56 WB Green Book 4,033,000 98,000 3,935,000 20,101,758 124,847 19,976,911 MULTI 9 UNI 100 Things 2,445,000 2,445,000

1,880,692 1,880,692

WB 2

Venom 2,205,000 1,900,000 305,000 851,312,000 638,600,000 212,712,000 SNY 44 SNY Einstein and Einstein 2,074,000 2,074,000

2,848,401 2,848,401

MULTICN 1

More Than Blue 1,826,000 1,826,000

3,104,779 3,104,779

FOX 2 ASIA Superlopez 1,731,000 1,731,000

7,164,978 7,164,978

DIS 1

Favourite, The 1,430,000

1,430,000 3,468,646

3,468,646

1 FSL Fields Of Flowers 1,332,000 1,332,000

1,332,000 1,332,000

STDC 1





*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

