Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 9, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' made a huge splash in China in its International debut, breaking industry records with an impressive $93.6 million earned from approximately 33,000 3D screens. Notably, Fox's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' both crossed the $400 million mark internationally this weekend."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $93.6M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $41.1M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $35.2M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $34.1M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $28.8M
- Mortal Engines - Universal - $17.9M
- Creed II - Warner Bros. - $15.5M
- Robin Hood - Multiple - $11.1M
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $9.0M
- Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $8.0M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $7.6M
- Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $7.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $16.1M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $15.2M
- Creed II - MGM - $10.3M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $6.8M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M
- Instant Family - Paramount - $5.6M
- Green Book - Universal - $3.9M
- Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $3.6M
- Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $3.2M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $3.1M
- Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $2.5M
- Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Aquaman
|
93,600,000
|
93,600,000
|
93,600,000
|
93,600,000
|
WB
|
1
|
WB
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
41,075,000
|
25,900,000
|
15,175,000
|
322,360,175
|
98,900,000
|
223,460,175
|
UNI
|
64
|
UNI
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
35,200,000
|
29,200,000
|
6,000,000
|
596,591,433
|
423,022,263
|
173,569,170
|
FOX
|
73
|
FOX
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
34,141,000
|
18,000,000
|
16,141,000
|
258,158,885
|
117,300,000
|
140,858,885
|
DIS
|
31
|
DIS
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
28,805,000
|
22,000,000
|
6,805,000
|
568,507,524
|
423,300,000
|
145,207,524
|
WB
|
81
|
WB
|
Mortal Engines
|
17,900,000
|
17,900,000
|
17,900,000
|
17,900,000
|
UNI
|
43
|
UNI
|
Creed II
|
15,522,515
|
5,200,000
|
10,322,515
|
119,671,912
|
23,200,000
|
96,471,912
|
WB
|
32
|
MGM
|
Robin Hood
|
11,085,000
|
7,500,000
|
3,585,000
|
65,789,193
|
38,500,000
|
27,289,193
|
MULTI
|
75
|
LGF
|
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
|
8,979,000
|
8,000,000
|
979,000
|
151,259,194
|
98,700,000
|
52,559,194
|
DIS
|
30
|
DIS
|
Possession Of Hannah Grace, The
|
7,975,000
|
4,800,000
|
3,175,000
|
22,993,000
|
11,500,000
|
11,493,000
|
SNY
|
35
|
SNY
|
Widows
|
7,648,187
|
4,548,187
|
3,100,000
|
65,063,232
|
26,907,426
|
38,155,806
|
FOX
|
60
|
FOX
|
Instant Family
|
7,300,000
|
1,700,000
|
5,600,000
|
60,460,742
|
6,300,000
|
54,160,742
|
PAR
|
16
|
PAR
|
Cool Fish, A
|
6,940,000
|
6,890,000
|
50,000
|
107,449,553
|
106,990,537
|
459,016
|
MULTI
|
6
|
CHALION
|
Default
|
5,730,000
|
5,730,000
|
17,055,876
|
17,005,865
|
50,011
|
MULTI
|
2
|
CJE
|
Door Lock
|
5,304,011
|
5,304,011
|
5,400,225
|
5,400,225
|
MBXP
|
1
|
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
|
4,791,000
|
4,791,000
|
4,791,000
|
4,791,000
|
SNDB
|
1
|
E1INC
|
Star Is Born, A
|
4,530,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,530,000
|
369,718,597
|
172,600,000
|
197,118,597
|
WB
|
56
|
WB
|
Green Book
|
4,033,000
|
98,000
|
3,935,000
|
20,101,758
|
124,847
|
19,976,911
|
MULTI
|
9
|
UNI
|
100 Things
|
2,445,000
|
2,445,000
|
1,880,692
|
1,880,692
|
WB
|
2
|
Venom
|
2,205,000
|
1,900,000
|
305,000
|
851,312,000
|
638,600,000
|
212,712,000
|
SNY
|
44
|
SNY
|
Einstein and Einstein
|
2,074,000
|
2,074,000
|
2,848,401
|
2,848,401
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
More Than Blue
|
1,826,000
|
1,826,000
|
3,104,779
|
3,104,779
|
FOX
|
2
|
ASIA
|
Superlopez
|
1,731,000
|
1,731,000
|
7,164,978
|
7,164,978
|
DIS
|
1
|
Favourite, The
|
1,430,000
|
1,430,000
|
3,468,646
|
3,468,646
|
1
|
FSL
|
Fields Of Flowers
|
1,332,000
|
1,332,000
|
1,332,000
|
1,332,000
|
STDC
|
1
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
