Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 9, 2018

Dec. 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 9, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' made a huge splash in China in its International debut, breaking industry records with an impressive $93.6 million earned from approximately 33,000 3D screens.  Notably, Fox's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' both crossed the $400 million mark internationally this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $93.6M
  2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $41.1M
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $35.2M
  4. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $34.1M
  5. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $28.8M
  6. Mortal Engines - Universal - $17.9M
  7. Creed II - Warner Bros. - $15.5M
  8. Robin Hood - Multiple - $11.1M
  9. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $9.0M
  10. Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $8.0M
  11. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $7.6M
  12. Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $7.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 9, are below.

  1. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $16.1M
  2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $15.2M
  3. Creed II - MGM - $10.3M
  4. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $6.8M
  5. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M
  6. Instant Family - Paramount - $5.6M
  7. Green Book - Universal - $3.9M
  8. Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $3.6M
  9. Possession Of Hannah Grace, The - Sony - $3.2M
  10. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $3.1M
  11. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $2.5M
  12. Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Aquaman

93,600,000

93,600,000

93,600,000

93,600,000

WB

1

WB

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

41,075,000

25,900,000

15,175,000

322,360,175

98,900,000

223,460,175

UNI

64

UNI

Bohemian Rhapsody

35,200,000

29,200,000

6,000,000

596,591,433

423,022,263

173,569,170

FOX

73

FOX

Ralph Breaks The Internet

34,141,000

18,000,000

16,141,000

258,158,885

117,300,000

140,858,885

DIS

31

DIS

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

28,805,000

22,000,000

6,805,000

568,507,524

423,300,000

145,207,524

WB

81

WB

Mortal Engines

17,900,000

17,900,000

17,900,000

17,900,000

UNI

43

UNI

Creed II

15,522,515

5,200,000

10,322,515

119,671,912

23,200,000

96,471,912

WB

32

MGM

Robin Hood

11,085,000

7,500,000

3,585,000

65,789,193

38,500,000

27,289,193

MULTI

75

LGF

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

8,979,000

8,000,000

979,000

151,259,194

98,700,000

52,559,194

DIS

30

DIS

Possession Of Hannah Grace, The

7,975,000

4,800,000

3,175,000

22,993,000

11,500,000

11,493,000

SNY

35

SNY

Widows

7,648,187

4,548,187

3,100,000

65,063,232

26,907,426

38,155,806

FOX

60

FOX

Instant Family

7,300,000

1,700,000

5,600,000

60,460,742

6,300,000

54,160,742

PAR

16

PAR

Cool Fish, A

6,940,000

6,890,000

50,000

107,449,553

106,990,537

459,016

MULTI

6

CHALION

Default

5,730,000

5,730,000

17,055,876

17,005,865

50,011

MULTI

2

CJE

Door Lock

5,304,011

5,304,011

5,400,225

5,400,225

MBXP

1

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

4,791,000

4,791,000

4,791,000

4,791,000

SNDB

1

E1INC

Star Is Born, A

4,530,000

2,000,000

2,530,000

369,718,597

172,600,000

197,118,597

WB

56

WB

Green Book

4,033,000

98,000

3,935,000

20,101,758

124,847

19,976,911

MULTI

9

UNI

100 Things

2,445,000

2,445,000

1,880,692

1,880,692

WB

2

Venom

2,205,000

1,900,000

305,000

851,312,000

638,600,000

212,712,000

SNY

44

SNY

Einstein and Einstein

2,074,000

2,074,000

2,848,401

2,848,401

MULTICN

1

More Than Blue

1,826,000

1,826,000

3,104,779

3,104,779

FOX

2

ASIA

Superlopez

1,731,000

1,731,000

7,164,978

7,164,978

DIS

1

Favourite, The

1,430,000

1,430,000

3,468,646

3,468,646

1

FSL

Fields Of Flowers

1,332,000

1,332,000

1,332,000

1,332,000

STDC

1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

