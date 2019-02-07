Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Two China-based films led the way on the global chart this weekend with 'The Wandering Earth' and 'Crazy Alien' both generating huge numbers during Chinese New Year while 'Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' opened with $53.1 million worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.

Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $172.7M Crazy Alien - Multiple - $77.7M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $53.1M Pegasus - Multiple - $52.4M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $38.2M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $32.0M Boonie Bears : Blast Into The Past - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.8M What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $19.0M Extreme Job - Multiple - $18.2M Green Book - Lionsgate - $15.0M New King Of Comedy, The - Multiple - $14.9M Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $13.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $35.0M What Men Want - Paramount - $19.0M Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $10.8M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $7.2M Glass - Universal - $6.4M Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $6.0M Green Book - Universal - $3.6M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $3.3M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $3.0M Miss Bala - Sony - $2.7M Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $1.9M They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $1.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Wandering Earth, The 172,718,000 172,718,000

289,090,290 289,090,290

MULTI 3 CMCF Crazy Alien 77,668,000 77,668,000

213,579,501 213,579,501

MULTI 2 ASIA Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 53,100,000 18,100,000 35,000,000 53,100,000 18,100,000 35,000,000 WB 64 WB Pegasus 52,433,000 52,433,000

150,632,541 150,632,541

MULTI 6 CMCF How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 38,200,000 38,200,000

138,700,000 138,700,000

UNI 47 UNI Alita: Battle Angel 32,009,486 32,009,486

32,009,486 32,009,486

FOX 11 FOX Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past 27,825,000 27,825,000

67,837,656 67,837,656

MULTICN 1

What Men Want 19,000,000

19,000,000 19,000,000

19,000,000

1 PAR Extreme Job 18,155,000 18,155,000

73,361,601 73,121,012 240,589 MULTI 3 CJE Green Book 14,967,000 11,400,000 3,567,000 106,101,776 44,600,000 61,501,776 LGF 55 UNI New King Of Comedy, The 14,881,000 14,881,000

81,170,018 81,170,018

MULTI 4

Cold Pursuit 13,572,000 2,772,000 10,800,000 13,640,839 2,840,839 10,800,000 MULTI 21 LGF Glass 13,022,000 6,600,000 6,422,000 221,476,580 123,000,000 98,476,580 DIS 52 UNI Aquaman 9,300,000 6,000,000 3,300,000 1,120,447,042 791,900,000 328,547,042 WB 77 WB Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon 8,974,000 8,974,000

29,233,843 29,233,843

MULTI 3

Escape Room 8,550,000 6,900,000 1,650,000 108,190,233 53,500,000 54,690,233 SNY 45 SNY Upside, The 7,824,000 604,000 7,220,000 94,700,366 8,900,000 85,800,366 STX 47 STX Prodigy, The 7,132,003 1,128,000 6,004,003 7,134,478 1,130,475 6,004,003 MULTI 10 ORI Mule, The 6,770,000 6,300,000 470,000 135,322,904 32,700,000 102,622,904 WB 52 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 6,347,602 5,047,602 1,300,000 844,293,328 633,728,896 210,564,432 FOX 40 FOX Ralph Breaks The Internet 4,955,000 4,600,000 355,000 494,185,984 296,600,000 197,585,984 DIS 31 DIS Favourite, The 4,865,338 4,065,338 800,000 69,262,131 39,062,090 30,200,041 FOX 42 FSL Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang, The 4,376,000 4,376,000

22,041,080 22,041,080

MULTI 3

Dog's Way Home, A 3,850,000 1,900,000 1,950,000 57,328,019 18,400,000 38,928,019 SNY 28 SNY Nicky Larson 3,600,000 3,600,000

3,600,000 3,600,000

SNY 1



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

