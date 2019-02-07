Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019, 16:07 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Two China-based films led the way on the global chart this weekend with 'The Wandering Earth' and 'Crazy Alien' both generating huge numbers during Chinese New Year while 'Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' opened with $53.1 million worldwide."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.
- Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $172.7M
- Crazy Alien - Multiple - $77.7M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $53.1M
- Pegasus - Multiple - $52.4M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $38.2M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $32.0M
- Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.8M
- What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $19.0M
- Extreme Job - Multiple - $18.2M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $15.0M
- New King Of Comedy, The - Multiple - $14.9M
- Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $13.6M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $35.0M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $19.0M
- Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $10.8M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
- Glass - Universal - $6.4M
- Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $6.0M
- Green Book - Universal - $3.6M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $3.3M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $3.0M
- Miss Bala - Sony - $2.7M
- Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $1.9M
- They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $1.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Wandering Earth, The
|
172,718,000
|
172,718,000
|
289,090,290
|
289,090,290
|
MULTI
|
3
|
CMCF
|
Crazy Alien
|
77,668,000
|
77,668,000
|
213,579,501
|
213,579,501
|
MULTI
|
2
|
ASIA
|
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
|
53,100,000
|
18,100,000
|
35,000,000
|
53,100,000
|
18,100,000
|
35,000,000
|
WB
|
64
|
WB
|
Pegasus
|
52,433,000
|
52,433,000
|
150,632,541
|
150,632,541
|
MULTI
|
6
|
CMCF
|
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|
38,200,000
|
38,200,000
|
138,700,000
|
138,700,000
|
UNI
|
47
|
UNI
|
Alita: Battle Angel
|
32,009,486
|
32,009,486
|
32,009,486
|
32,009,486
|
FOX
|
11
|
FOX
|
Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past
|
27,825,000
|
27,825,000
|
67,837,656
|
67,837,656
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
What Men Want
|
19,000,000
|
19,000,000
|
19,000,000
|
19,000,000
|
1
|
PAR
|
Extreme Job
|
18,155,000
|
18,155,000
|
73,361,601
|
73,121,012
|
240,589
|
MULTI
|
3
|
CJE
|
Green Book
|
14,967,000
|
11,400,000
|
3,567,000
|
106,101,776
|
44,600,000
|
61,501,776
|
LGF
|
55
|
UNI
|
New King Of Comedy, The
|
14,881,000
|
14,881,000
|
81,170,018
|
81,170,018
|
MULTI
|
4
|
Cold Pursuit
|
13,572,000
|
2,772,000
|
10,800,000
|
13,640,839
|
2,840,839
|
10,800,000
|
MULTI
|
21
|
LGF
|
Glass
|
13,022,000
|
6,600,000
|
6,422,000
|
221,476,580
|
123,000,000
|
98,476,580
|
DIS
|
52
|
UNI
|
Aquaman
|
9,300,000
|
6,000,000
|
3,300,000
|
1,120,447,042
|
791,900,000
|
328,547,042
|
WB
|
77
|
WB
|
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon
|
8,974,000
|
8,974,000
|
29,233,843
|
29,233,843
|
MULTI
|
3
|
Escape Room
|
8,550,000
|
6,900,000
|
1,650,000
|
108,190,233
|
53,500,000
|
54,690,233
|
SNY
|
45
|
SNY
|
Upside, The
|
7,824,000
|
604,000
|
7,220,000
|
94,700,366
|
8,900,000
|
85,800,366
|
STX
|
47
|
STX
|
Prodigy, The
|
7,132,003
|
1,128,000
|
6,004,003
|
7,134,478
|
1,130,475
|
6,004,003
|
MULTI
|
10
|
ORI
|
Mule, The
|
6,770,000
|
6,300,000
|
470,000
|
135,322,904
|
32,700,000
|
102,622,904
|
WB
|
52
|
WB
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
6,347,602
|
5,047,602
|
1,300,000
|
844,293,328
|
633,728,896
|
210,564,432
|
FOX
|
40
|
FOX
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
4,955,000
|
4,600,000
|
355,000
|
494,185,984
|
296,600,000
|
197,585,984
|
DIS
|
31
|
DIS
|
Favourite, The
|
4,865,338
|
4,065,338
|
800,000
|
69,262,131
|
39,062,090
|
30,200,041
|
FOX
|
42
|
FSL
|
Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang, The
|
4,376,000
|
4,376,000
|
22,041,080
|
22,041,080
|
MULTI
|
3
|
Dog's Way Home, A
|
3,850,000
|
1,900,000
|
1,950,000
|
57,328,019
|
18,400,000
|
38,928,019
|
SNY
|
28
|
SNY
|
Nicky Larson
|
3,600,000
|
3,600,000
|
3,600,000
|
3,600,000
|
SNY
|
1
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
