Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 17, 2019
Feb 17, 2019, 16:08 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "China-based mega-hit 'The Wandering Earth' continues to be massive box office force taking in another $96.9 million this weekend for a whopping global tally of $609.3 million while Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' rings up $84 million in sales this weekend worldwide while taking the top spot in North America with $27.8 million for a cume to date of $130.9 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.
- Wandering Earth, The - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $96.9M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $84.0M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $33.3M
- Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $28.2M
- Pegasus - Multiple - $25.8M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $21.7M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $21.6M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
- What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $13.1M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.8M
- Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple - $10.4M
- Extreme Job - Multiple - $8.6M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $27.8M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $21.2M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $10.9M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $9.8M
- Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $6.0M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $5.6M
- Glass - Universal - $3.9M
- Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $3.2M
- Green Book - Universal - $2.8M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.0M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $1.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Wandering Earth, The
|
96,943,212
|
96,943,212
|
609,299,000
|
606,867,211
|
2,431,789
|
CHINADIG
|
3
|
CMCF
|
Alita: Battle Angel
|
83,978,603
|
56,178,603
|
27,800,000
|
130,885,895
|
94,369,663
|
36,516,232
|
FOX
|
86
|
FOX
|
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
|
33,315,000
|
12,100,000
|
21,215,000
|
97,390,359
|
34,700,000
|
62,690,359
|
WB
|
69
|
WB
|
Crazy Alien
|
28,159,438
|
28,159,438
|
318,494,000
|
318,494,000
|
HGSE
|
1
|
ASIA
|
Pegasus
|
25,772,195
|
25,772,195
|
238,460,000
|
238,460,000
|
MULTI
|
6
|
CMCF
|
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|
21,700,000
|
21,700,000
|
172,500,000
|
172,500,000
|
UNI
|
49
|
UNI
|
Happy Death Day 2U
|
21,616,000
|
11,800,000
|
9,816,000
|
25,327,500
|
11,800,000
|
13,527,500
|
UNI
|
41
|
UNI
|
Isn't It Romantic
|
14,210,000
|
14,210,000
|
20,455,347
|
20,455,347
|
WB
|
What Men Want
|
13,120,000
|
2,200,000
|
10,920,000
|
38,650,328
|
2,500,000
|
36,150,328
|
PAR
|
6
|
PAR
|
Green Book
|
11,751,000
|
9,000,000
|
2,751,000
|
126,356,401
|
60,600,000
|
65,756,401
|
LGF
|
59
|
UNI
|
Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past
|
10,350,698
|
10,350,698
|
103,264,564
|
103,264,564
|
MULTI
|
2
|
Extreme Job
|
8,597,000
|
8,597,000
|
107,468,101
|
107,227,512
|
240,589
|
MULTI
|
3
|
CJE
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
7,916,000
|
7,000,000
|
916,000
|
505,403,244
|
306,800,000
|
198,603,244
|
DIS
|
28
|
DIS
|
Cold Pursuit
|
7,510,000
|
1,510,000
|
6,000,000
|
26,381,364
|
5,259,032
|
21,122,332
|
MULTI
|
23
|
LGF
|
Glass
|
7,459,000
|
3,600,000
|
3,859,000
|
234,792,915
|
130,300,000
|
104,492,915
|
DIS
|
44
|
UNI
|
Fall In Love At First Kiss
|
6,295,832
|
6,295,832
|
21,218,091
|
21,218,091
|
MULTI
|
7
|
ASIA
|
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon
|
6,106,000
|
6,106,000
|
40,464,275
|
40,464,275
|
MULTI
|
2
|
Upside, The
|
6,056,000
|
466,000
|
5,590,000
|
103,997,031
|
9,800,000
|
94,197,031
|
STX
|
49
|
STX
|
Aquaman
|
5,285,000
|
3,400,000
|
1,885,000
|
1,130,771,102
|
799,400,000
|
331,371,102
|
WB
|
68
|
WB
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
5,152,178
|
4,282,178
|
870,000
|
853,969,090
|
642,067,381
|
211,901,709
|
FOX
|
48
|
FOX
|
Mule, The
|
4,500,000
|
4,500,000
|
142,797,563
|
40,000,000
|
102,797,563
|
WB
|
44
|
WB
|
Instant Family
|
4,400,000
|
4,400,000
|
104,663,237
|
37,300,000
|
67,363,237
|
PAR
|
21
|
PAR
|
Innocent Witness
|
4,341,000
|
4,341,000
|
4,619,613
|
4,619,613
|
LOTTE
|
1
|
Favourite, The
|
4,282,418
|
3,712,418
|
570,000
|
76,663,595
|
45,550,310
|
31,113,285
|
FOX
|
46
|
FSL
|
Escape Room
|
4,220,000
|
3,600,000
|
620,000
|
115,320,767
|
59,600,000
|
55,720,767
|
SNY
|
44
|
SNY
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
