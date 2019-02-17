Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 24, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.



Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' and Universal's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' drew massive global audiences this weekend with 'Alita' generating $104.4 million for a global total to date of $263.358 million and 'Dragon' slaying $90.228 million for a global total through Sunday of $274.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.

Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $104.4M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $90.2M Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $36.7M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $20.3M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $11.1M Total Dhamaal - 20th Century Fox - $10.9M Green Book - Multiple - $10.7M Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $9.2M Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $8.5M Pegasus - Multiple - $8.4M Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $8.3M Svaha: The Sixth Finger - CJ Entertainment - $7.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $55.5M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $12.0M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $10.0M Fighting With My Family - MGM - $8.0M Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $7.5M What Men Want - Paramount - $5.2M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $5.0M Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $3.3M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $3.2M Run The Race - Roadside Attractions - $2.3M Green Book - Universal - $2.1M Glass - Universal - $1.8M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Alita: Battle Angel 104,419,754 92,419,754 12,000,000 263,358,391 202,677,323 60,681,068 FOX 83 FOX How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 90,228,000 34,700,000 55,528,000 274,928,000 216,900,000 58,028,000 UNI 54 UNI Wandering Earth, The 36,700,000 36,700,000

684,301,568 679,339,439 4,962,129 MUL 3 CMCF Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 20,315,000 10,300,000 10,015,000 136,619,039 53,000,000 83,619,039 WB 74 WB Happy Death Day 2U 11,088,000 6,100,000 4,988,000 42,510,880 20,900,000 21,610,880 UNI 49 UNI Total Dhamaal 10,851,044 9,901,044 950,000 10,851,044 9,901,044 950,000 FOX 3 FXIP Green Book 10,688,000 8,600,000 2,088,000 144,005,686 74,400,000 69,605,686 MUL 60 UNI Cold Pursuit 9,200,000 5,900,000 3,300,000 39,006,816 11,921,249 27,085,567 MUL 39 LGF Fighting With My Family 8,462,000 450,000 8,012,000 8,680,220 453,199 8,227,021 MUL 6 MGM Pegasus 8,400,000 8,400,000

251,185,266 251,185,266

MUL 6 CMCF Crazy Alien 8,340,000 8,340,000

324,712,620 324,712,620

HGSE 1 ASIA Svaha: The Sixth Finger 7,600,000 7,600,000

7,616,174 7,616,174

CJE 1

Isn't It Romantic 7,510,000

7,510,000 33,768,742

33,768,742

1 WB What Men Want 6,800,000 1,600,000 5,200,000 49,661,066 4,600,000 45,061,066 PAR 11 PAR Ralph Breaks The Internet 5,499,000 5,100,000 399,000 514,491,967 314,600,000 199,891,967 DIS 27 DIS Extreme Job 4,430,000 4,430,000

121,037,846 120,035,979 1,001,867 MUL 4 CJE Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu? 4,400,000 4,400,000

52,680,123 52,680,123

MUL 2 INDP Favourite, The 4,202,807 3,662,807 540,000 83,221,628 51,113,900 32,107,728 FOX 50 FSL Upside, The 3,941,000 731,000 3,210,000 110,539,409 10,800,000 99,739,409 STX 53 STX Bohemian Rhapsody 3,887,749 3,242,749 645,000 860,881,272 647,742,772 213,138,500 FOX 34 FOX Innocent Witness 3,800,000 3,800,000

9,296,953 9,296,953

LOTTE 1

Glass 3,364,000 1,600,000 1,764,000 240,929,055 133,000,000 107,929,055 DIS 36 UNI Instant Family 3,000,000 3,000,000

110,863,237 43,500,000 67,363,237 PAR 22 PAR Mule, The 3,000,000 3,000,000

147,975,913 44,700,000 103,275,913 WB 35 WB Vice 2,731,391 2,000,000 731,391 66,260,022 19,045,981 47,214,041 MUL 34 APR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

