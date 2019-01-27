Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 3, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Ahead of its North American debut, Universal's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' earned an impressive $40.2 million in 41 territories for an international total thus far of $84.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 3, are below.

1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $40.2M

2. Glass - Disney - $21.7M

3. Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.9M

4. Green Book - Lionsgate - $16.2M

5. Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon - Multiple - $12.8M

6. Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M

7. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $9.7M

8. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $9.4M

9. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $9.2M

10. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $8.9M

11. White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.8M

12. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $8.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 3, are below.

1. Glass - Universal - $9.5M

2. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $8.8M

3. Miss Bala - Sony - $6.7M

4. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $4.8M

5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $4.4M

6. Green Book - Universal - $4.3M

7. Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $4.2M

8. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $3.5M

9. Escape Room - Sony - $2.9M

10. They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $2.4M

11. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $1.9M

12. Bumblebee - Paramount - $1.9M

12. MET Opera: Carmen (2019) - Fathom Events - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 40,200,000 40,200,000

84,400,000 84,400,000

UNI 41 UNI Glass 21,735,000 12,200,000 9,535,000 198,955,100 110,300,000 88,655,100 DIS 55 UNI Extreme Job 20,885,000 20,885,000

45,275,859 45,227,058 48,801 CJE 1 CJE Green Book 16,217,000 11,900,000 4,317,000 81,321,331 25,500,000 55,821,331 LGF 45 UNI Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon 12,803,000 12,803,000

12,803,689 12,803,689

MULTI 3

Escape Room 11,700,000 8,800,000 2,900,000 96,089,300 44,000,000 52,089,300 SNY 34 SNY Upside, The 9,723,000 873,000 8,850,000 83,240,128 7,650,000 75,590,128 STX 45 STX Aquaman 9,385,000 4,600,000 4,785,000 1,106,927,240 783,400,000 323,527,240 WB 78 WB Ralph Breaks The Internet 9,221,000 8,500,000 721,000 486,515,779 289,500,000 197,015,779 DIS 32 DIS Bohemian Rhapsody 8,901,017 7,101,017 1,800,000 832,892,194 624,355,821 208,536,373 FOX 40 FOX White Snake 8,838,000 8,838,000

62,604,264 62,604,264

MULTICN 1

Bumblebee 8,100,000 6,200,000 1,900,000 455,253,188 331,000,000 124,253,188 PAR 50 PAR Mule, The 7,247,000 6,300,000 947,000 125,774,862 24,000,000 101,774,862 WB 52 WB Creed II 7,000,000 7,000,000

201,985,170 86,500,000 115,485,170 WB 44 MGM Deadpool 2 6,875,875 6,875,875

786,816,505 462,224,770 324,591,735 FOX 3 FOX Miss Bala 6,700,000

6,700,000 6,700,000

6,700,000

3 SNY Dog's Way Home, A 6,610,000 3,100,000 3,510,000 50,902,871 15,000,000 35,902,871 SNY 27 SNY Mary Poppins Returns 6,224,000 4,300,000 1,924,000 328,705,840 160,500,000 168,205,840 DIS 36 DIS Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 6,010,000 1,600,000 4,410,000 347,286,069 172,000,000 175,286,069 SNY 61 SNY Favourite, The 5,601,823 4,101,823 1,500,000 61,668,967 33,071,362 28,597,605 FOX 32 FSL Kid Who Would Be King, The 5,426,220 1,226,220 4,200,000 18,174,970 5,001,294 13,173,676 FOX 22 FOX Hit-and-Run Squad 5,237,000 5,237,000

5,313,339 5,313,339

SHOWBX 1 INDP Instant Family 4,700,000 4,700,000

95,363,237 28,000,000 67,363,237 PAR 29 PAR MET Opera: Carmen (2019) 3,854,678 1,954,678 1,900,000 3,854,678 1,954,678 1,900,000 MULTI 9 FTHM Vice 2,941,434 1,774,000 1,167,434 55,449,991 11,366,027 44,083,964 MULTI 13 APR



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

