Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 3, 2019

Feb 03, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 3, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Ahead of its North American debut, Universal's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' earned an impressive $40.2 million in 41 territories for an international total thus far of $84.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 3, are below.

1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $40.2M
2. Glass - Disney - $21.7M
3. Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.9M
4. Green Book - Lionsgate - $16.2M
5. Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon - Multiple - $12.8M
6. Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M
7. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $9.7M
8. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $9.4M
9. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $9.2M
10. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $8.9M
11. White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.8M
12. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $8.1M  

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 3, are below.

1. Glass - Universal - $9.5M
2. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $8.8M
3. Miss Bala - Sony - $6.7M
4. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $4.8M
5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $4.4M
6. Green Book - Universal - $4.3M
7. Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $4.2M
8. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $3.5M
9. Escape Room - Sony - $2.9M
10. They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
11. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $1.9M
12. Bumblebee - Paramount - $1.9M
12. MET Opera: Carmen (2019) - Fathom Events - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

40,200,000

40,200,000

84,400,000

84,400,000

UNI

41

UNI

Glass

21,735,000

12,200,000

9,535,000

198,955,100

110,300,000

88,655,100

DIS

55

UNI

Extreme Job

20,885,000

20,885,000

45,275,859

45,227,058

48,801

CJE

1

CJE

Green Book

16,217,000

11,900,000

4,317,000

81,321,331

25,500,000

55,821,331

LGF

45

UNI

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon

12,803,000

12,803,000

12,803,689

12,803,689

MULTI

3

Escape Room

11,700,000

8,800,000

2,900,000

96,089,300

44,000,000

52,089,300

SNY

34

SNY

Upside, The

9,723,000

873,000

8,850,000

83,240,128

7,650,000

75,590,128

STX

45

STX

Aquaman

9,385,000

4,600,000

4,785,000

1,106,927,240

783,400,000

323,527,240

WB

78

WB

Ralph Breaks The Internet

9,221,000

8,500,000

721,000

486,515,779

289,500,000

197,015,779

DIS

32

DIS

Bohemian Rhapsody

8,901,017

7,101,017

1,800,000

832,892,194

624,355,821

208,536,373

FOX

40

FOX

White Snake

8,838,000

8,838,000

62,604,264

62,604,264

MULTICN

1

Bumblebee

8,100,000

6,200,000

1,900,000

455,253,188

331,000,000

124,253,188

PAR

50

PAR

Mule, The

7,247,000

6,300,000

947,000

125,774,862

24,000,000

101,774,862

WB

52

WB

Creed II

7,000,000

7,000,000

201,985,170

86,500,000

115,485,170

WB

44

MGM

Deadpool 2

6,875,875

6,875,875

786,816,505

462,224,770

324,591,735

FOX

3

FOX

Miss Bala

6,700,000

6,700,000

6,700,000

6,700,000

3

SNY

Dog's Way Home, A

6,610,000

3,100,000

3,510,000

50,902,871

15,000,000

35,902,871

SNY

27

SNY

Mary Poppins Returns

6,224,000

4,300,000

1,924,000

328,705,840

160,500,000

168,205,840

DIS

36

DIS

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

6,010,000

1,600,000

4,410,000

347,286,069

172,000,000

175,286,069

SNY

61

SNY

Favourite, The

5,601,823

4,101,823

1,500,000

61,668,967

33,071,362

28,597,605

FOX

32

FSL

Kid Who Would Be King, The

5,426,220

1,226,220

4,200,000

18,174,970

5,001,294

13,173,676

FOX

22

FOX

Hit-and-Run Squad

5,237,000

5,237,000

5,313,339

5,313,339

SHOWBX

1

INDP

Instant Family

4,700,000

4,700,000

95,363,237

28,000,000

67,363,237

PAR

29

PAR

MET Opera: Carmen (2019)

3,854,678

1,954,678

1,900,000

3,854,678

1,954,678

1,900,000

MULTI

9

FTHM

Vice

2,941,434

1,774,000

1,167,434

55,449,991

11,366,027

44,083,964

MULTI

13

APR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

