Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019, 15:56 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "M. Night Shyamalan's thriller 'Glass' tops the chart with $42.7 million worldwide this weekend followed by 'Once Upon a Deadpool,' the PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' that moved up the ranks as bolstered by its debut as the number one film in China where it opened with $21.4 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.
- Glass - Disney - $42.6M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $21.4M
- Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.5M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $15.2M
- Creed II - Warner Bros. - $13.8M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $13.3M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $11.9M
- Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $11.3M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.1M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $10.6M
- White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.
- Glass - Universal - $19.0M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $12.2M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
- Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $6.2M
- Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
- Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $5.2M
- Serenity - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M
- Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $3.1M
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly - FUNimation Films - $3.0M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $2.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Glass
|
42,649,000
|
23,600,000
|
19,049,000
|
162,690,135
|
89,100,000
|
73,590,135
|
DIS
|
56
|
UNI
|
Deadpool 2
|
21,407,674
|
21,407,674
|
767,626,766
|
443,035,031
|
324,591,735
|
FOX
|
4
|
FOX
|
Extreme Job
|
20,536,000
|
20,536,000
|
20,686,213
|
20,686,213
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Aquaman
|
15,150,000
|
7,800,000
|
7,350,000
|
1,090,754,074
|
774,200,000
|
316,554,074
|
WB
|
80
|
WB
|
Creed II
|
13,800,000
|
13,800,000
|
190,966,140
|
75,600,000
|
115,366,140
|
WB
|
45
|
MGM
|
Upside, The
|
13,340,000
|
1,100,000
|
12,240,000
|
69,250,000
|
6,100,000
|
63,150,000
|
STX
|
39
|
STX
|
Bumblebee
|
11,920,000
|
9,000,000
|
2,920,000
|
438,541,152
|
317,200,000
|
121,341,152
|
PAR
|
61
|
PAR
|
Escape Room
|
11,675,000
|
7,400,000
|
4,275,000
|
76,415,074
|
28,500,000
|
47,915,074
|
SNY
|
20
|
SNY
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
11,253,976
|
8,778,976
|
2,475,000
|
817,138,799
|
611,317,003
|
205,821,796
|
FOX
|
42
|
FOX
|
Green Book
|
11,113,000
|
5,700,000
|
5,413,000
|
59,302,486
|
10,300,000
|
49,002,486
|
LGF
|
34
|
UNI
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
10,600,000
|
9,500,000
|
1,100,000
|
473,103,086
|
277,200,000
|
195,903,086
|
DIS
|
29
|
DIS
|
White Snake
|
9,900,000
|
9,900,000
|
43,900,000
|
43,900,000
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Dog's Way Home, A
|
9,725,000
|
4,500,000
|
5,225,000
|
41,334,525
|
10,500,000
|
30,834,525
|
SNY
|
23
|
SNY
|
Mule, The
|
9,540,000
|
7,900,000
|
1,640,000
|
114,224,703
|
14,100,000
|
100,124,703
|
WB
|
45
|
WB
|
Kid Who Would Be King, The
|
9,190,738
|
1,940,738
|
7,250,000
|
10,475,319
|
3,225,319
|
7,250,000
|
FOX
|
21
|
FOX
|
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|
8,950,000
|
2,800,000
|
6,150,000
|
338,140,116
|
169,100,000
|
169,040,116
|
SNY
|
64
|
SNY
|
Favourite, The
|
7,773,743
|
5,213,743
|
2,560,000
|
52,769,839
|
26,642,675
|
26,127,164
|
FOX
|
23
|
FSL
|
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|
7,700,000
|
7,700,000
|
40,100,000
|
40,100,000
|
UNI
|
18
|
UNI
|
Mary Poppins Returns
|
7,013,000
|
3,900,000
|
3,113,000
|
318,604,010
|
153,600,000
|
165,004,010
|
DIS
|
36
|
DIS
|
Serenity
|
5,794,000
|
994,000
|
4,800,000
|
5,798,735
|
998,735
|
4,800,000
|
MULTI
|
16
|
AVI
|
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
|
4,666,430
|
1,666,430
|
3,000,000
|
97,745,116
|
69,845,116
|
27,900,000
|
FOX
|
20
|
FUNF
|
Mary Queen Of Scots
|
4,326,000
|
4,200,000
|
126,000
|
30,111,224
|
13,700,000
|
16,411,224
|
UNI
|
25
|
FOC
|
Vice
|
4,050,568
|
2,300,000
|
1,750,568
|
50,413,941
|
8,316,651
|
42,097,290
|
MULTI
|
13
|
APR
|
Second Act
|
3,400,000
|
3,400,000
|
62,290,574
|
24,100,000
|
38,190,574
|
STX
|
62
|
STX
|
Big Shot, The
|
3,199,000
|
3,199,000
|
48,807,967
|
48,807,967
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
