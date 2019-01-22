Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "M. Night Shyamalan's thriller 'Glass' tops the chart with $42.7 million worldwide this weekend followed by 'Once Upon a Deadpool,' the PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' that moved up the ranks as bolstered by its debut as the number one film in China where it opened with $21.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.

Glass - Disney - $42.6M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $21.4M Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.5M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $15.2M Creed II - Warner Bros. - $13.8M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $13.3M Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $11.9M Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $11.3M Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.1M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $10.6M White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.

Glass - Universal - $19.0M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $12.2M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $7.3M Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $6.2M Green Book - Universal - $5.4M Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $5.2M Serenity - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $3.1M Dragon Ball Super: Broly - FUNimation Films - $3.0M Bumblebee - Paramount - $2.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Glass 42,649,000 23,600,000 19,049,000 162,690,135 89,100,000 73,590,135 DIS 56 UNI Deadpool 2 21,407,674 21,407,674

767,626,766 443,035,031 324,591,735 FOX 4 FOX Extreme Job 20,536,000 20,536,000

20,686,213 20,686,213

CJE 1 CJE Aquaman 15,150,000 7,800,000 7,350,000 1,090,754,074 774,200,000 316,554,074 WB 80 WB Creed II 13,800,000 13,800,000

190,966,140 75,600,000 115,366,140 WB 45 MGM Upside, The 13,340,000 1,100,000 12,240,000 69,250,000 6,100,000 63,150,000 STX 39 STX Bumblebee 11,920,000 9,000,000 2,920,000 438,541,152 317,200,000 121,341,152 PAR 61 PAR Escape Room 11,675,000 7,400,000 4,275,000 76,415,074 28,500,000 47,915,074 SNY 20 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 11,253,976 8,778,976 2,475,000 817,138,799 611,317,003 205,821,796 FOX 42 FOX Green Book 11,113,000 5,700,000 5,413,000 59,302,486 10,300,000 49,002,486 LGF 34 UNI Ralph Breaks The Internet 10,600,000 9,500,000 1,100,000 473,103,086 277,200,000 195,903,086 DIS 29 DIS White Snake 9,900,000 9,900,000

43,900,000 43,900,000

MULTICN 1

Dog's Way Home, A 9,725,000 4,500,000 5,225,000 41,334,525 10,500,000 30,834,525 SNY 23 SNY Mule, The 9,540,000 7,900,000 1,640,000 114,224,703 14,100,000 100,124,703 WB 45 WB Kid Who Would Be King, The 9,190,738 1,940,738 7,250,000 10,475,319 3,225,319 7,250,000 FOX 21 FOX Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8,950,000 2,800,000 6,150,000 338,140,116 169,100,000 169,040,116 SNY 64 SNY Favourite, The 7,773,743 5,213,743 2,560,000 52,769,839 26,642,675 26,127,164 FOX 23 FSL How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 7,700,000 7,700,000

40,100,000 40,100,000

UNI 18 UNI Mary Poppins Returns 7,013,000 3,900,000 3,113,000 318,604,010 153,600,000 165,004,010 DIS 36 DIS Serenity 5,794,000 994,000 4,800,000 5,798,735 998,735 4,800,000 MULTI 16 AVI Dragon Ball Super: Broly 4,666,430 1,666,430 3,000,000 97,745,116 69,845,116 27,900,000 FOX 20 FUNF Mary Queen Of Scots 4,326,000 4,200,000 126,000 30,111,224 13,700,000 16,411,224 UNI 25 FOC Vice 4,050,568 2,300,000 1,750,568 50,413,941 8,316,651 42,097,290 MULTI 13 APR Second Act 3,400,000 3,400,000

62,290,574 24,100,000 38,190,574 STX 62 STX Big Shot, The 3,199,000 3,199,000

48,807,967 48,807,967

MULTICN 1



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

