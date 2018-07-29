comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 29, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 29, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' shows that the world accepted its mission to make the sixth installment of the beloved action franchise a massive hit taking in $153.5 million in 37 global territories including North America where it also topped the chart with a $61.5 million debut.  Notably, China-based comedy 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' said hello to an impressive $129.5 million in its opening weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.

  1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $153.5M
  2. Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $129.5M
  3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $43.3
  4. Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $42.9M
  5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $41.6M
  6. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $27.2M
  7. Skyscraper - Multiple - $23.1M
  8. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $19.9M
  9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $17.7M
  10. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $15.9M
  11. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $11.5M
  12. First Purge, The - Universal - $6.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.

  1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $61.5M
  2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $15.0M
  3. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $14.0M
  4. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $12.3M
  5. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $10.5M
  6. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $8.4M
  7. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.2M
  8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $6.8M
  9. Skyscraper - Universal - $5.4M
  10. First Purge, The - Universal - $2.2M
  11. Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $1.5M
  12. Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures  - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of

Terr.

Domestic

Mission: Impossible -

Fallout

153,500,000

92,000,000

61,500,000

153,500,000

92,000,000

61,500,000

PAR

37

PAR

Hello Mr. Billionaire

129,500,000

129,500,000

129,500,000

129,500,000

MULTICN

1

Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation

43,305,000

31,000,000

12,305,000

284,228,501

165,000,000

119,228,501

SNY

56

SNY

Detective Dee: The Four

Heavenly Kings

42,900,000

42,900,000

42,980,000

42,980,000

MUL

7

WGUI

Mamma Mia! Here We

Go Again

41,600,000

26,600,000

15,000,000

167,224,525

96,800,000

70,424,525

UNI

47

UNI

Incredibles 2

27,157,000

20,000,000

7,157,000

996,480,648

423,700,000

572,780,648

DIS

42

DIS

Skyscraper

23,100,000

17,700,000

5,400,000

256,049,760

196,900,000

59,149,760

MUL

69

UNI

Ant-Man And The Wasp

19,900,000

11,500,000

8,400,000

394,224,127

211,100,000

183,124,127

DIS

51

DIS

Jurassic World: Fallen

Kingdom

17,675,000

10,900,000

6,775,000

1,235,453,500

837,900,000

397,553,500

UNI

66

UNI

Equalizer 2, The

15,900,000

1,900,000

14,000,000

70,331,345

6,100,000

64,231,345

SNY

12

SNY

Teen Titans Go! To The

Movies

11,510,000

1,000,000

10,510,000

11,510,000

1,000,000

10,510,000

WB

9

WB

First Purge, The

6,730,000

4,500,000

2,230,000

111,083,875

45,600,000

65,483,875

UNI

35

UNI

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

5,200,000

5,200,000

5,200,000

5,200,000

WB

1

Dying To Survive

4,700,000

4,700,000

448,300,000

448,300,000

MULTICN

1

Andre Rieu's 2018

Maastricht Concert

3,900,000

3,900,000

3,900,000

3,900,000

MUL

7

TRAFR

Ocean's 8

3,030,000

2,400,000

630,000

269,987,915

132,700,000

137,287,915

WB

58

WB

Mysterious Apartment:

Golden Goblin And

1,850,000

1,850,000

1,850,000

1,850,000

CJE

1

Tag

1,583,000

1,300,000

283,000

72,752,175

19,200,000

53,552,175

WB

39

WB

Unfriended: Dark Web

1,500,000

1,500,000

7,393,430

7,393,430

1

OTL

Sorry To Bother You

1,450,000

1,450,000

13,351,421

13,351,421

1

APR

Blindspotting

1,325,000

1,325,000

1,793,984

1,793,984

1

LGF

Eighth Grade

1,317,561

1,317,561

2,966,398

2,966,398

1

A24

Three Identical Strangers

1,271,060

1,271,060

6,771,381

6,771,381

1

NEONR

Adrift

1,130,000

1,100,000

30,000

48,815,713

17,400,000

31,415,713

STX

61

STX

Mas Sabe el Diablo por

Viejo

1,128,009

1,128,009

1,128,009

1,128,009

FOX

1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

SOURCE comScore

