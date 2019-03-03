Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Opening in grand fashion, Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' starring Brie Larson took the world by storm with an incredible $455 million worldwide opening weekend that marks the sixth highest global debut of all time, the second biggest for a superhero film and the biggest ever for March. Notably, in China the film posted an estimated $89.3M to be the third highest MCU opening weekend there ever."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.

Captain Marvel - Disney - $455.0M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $36.4M Green Book - Lionsgate - $30.8M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $14.8M Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $12.1M Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $7.7M Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $5.2M Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $3.7M Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $3.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.

Captain Marvel - Disney - $153.0M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $14.7M Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $12.1M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $3.8M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M Green Book - Universal - $2.5M Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $2.4M Fighting With My Family - MGM - $2.2M Greta - Focus Features - $2.2M Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.3M What Men Want - Paramount - $1.2M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $1.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Captain Marvel 455,000,000 302,000,000 153,000,000 455,000,000 302,000,000 153,000,000 DIS 54 DIS How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 36,396,000 21,700,000 14,696,000 435,162,125 315,500,000 119,662,125 UNI 66 UNI Green Book 30,788,000 28,300,000 2,488,000 242,239,871 162,100,000 80,139,871 LGF 67 UNI Alita: Battle Angel 14,771,414 11,571,414 3,200,000 382,659,117 304,313,053 78,346,064 FOX 75 FOX Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral 12,134,000 84,000 12,050,000 46,163,433 283,623 45,879,810 MULTI 5 LGF Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond 10,364,000 10,364,000

21,774,203 21,774,203

MULTICN 1

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 7,725,000 3,900,000 3,825,000 164,409,961 67,300,000 97,109,961 WB 73 WB Wandering Earth, The 5,151,000 5,151,000

682,153,850 677,191,721 4,962,129 MULTI 4 CMCF Escape Room 4,300,000 4,300,000

132,995,269 76,600,000 56,395,269 SNY 37 SNY Mule, The 4,200,000 4,200,000

156,491,583 52,800,000 103,691,583 WB 34 WB Fighting With My Family 3,667,868 1,479,000 2,188,868 24,414,941 5,757,983 18,656,958 MULTI 8 MGM Cold Pursuit 3,312,000 2,792,000 520,000 58,193,824 27,071,854 31,121,970 MULTI 34 LGF Happy Death Day 2U 3,159,000 2,300,000 859,000 60,985,645 34,200,000 26,785,645 UNI 59 UNI Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 3,150,000 2,500,000 650,000 366,791,684 178,000,000 188,791,684 SNY 43 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 3,082,874 2,712,874 370,000 875,793,797 660,565,761 215,228,036 FOX 34 FOX Ralph Breaks The Internet 3,053,000 2,800,000 253,000 524,610,283 324,100,000 200,510,283 DIS 21 DIS Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu? 2,633,000 2,633,000

57,914,800 57,914,800

MULTI 3 INDP Isn't It Romantic 2,410,000

2,410,000 44,154,720

44,154,720

1 WB Greta 2,361,000 200,000 2,161,000 9,051,735 800,000 8,251,735 UNI 3 FOC Mystere Henri Pick, Le 2,192,000 2,192,000

2,192,000 2,192,000

GAUMONT 1

What Men Want 1,850,000 650,000 1,200,000 59,497,160 7,500,000 51,997,160 PAR 11 PAR Dog's Way Home, A 1,700,000 1,700,000

70,164,728 28,700,000 41,464,728 SNY 32 SNY Instant Family 1,700,000 1,700,000

117,363,237 50,000,000 67,363,237 PAR 23 PAR Favourite, The 1,634,159 1,374,159 260,000 91,916,316 58,107,018 33,809,298 FOX 36 FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

