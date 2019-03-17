Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' conquers the world once again with a $189 million second weekend that puts its global total at a whopping $760.2 million. Notably 'More Than Blue' from South Korean director Won Tae-yeon earned an impressive $41.3 million this weekend for a cume to date of $57.75 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.

1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $189.0M

2. More Than Blue - Multiple - $41.3M

3. Wonder Park - Paramount Pictures - $20.3M

4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $18.7M

5. Green Book - Lionsgate - $18.4M

6. Five Feet Apart - Multiple - $13.3M

7. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $8.2M

8. Escape Room - Sony - $7.7M

9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $5.9M

10. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $5.3M

11. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M

12. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.

1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $69.3M

2. Wonder Park - Paramount - $16.0M

3. Five Feet Apart - Lionsgate - $13.2M

4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $9.3M

5. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $8.1M

6. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M

7. Captive State - Focus Features - $3.2M

8. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $2.1M

9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M

10. Green Book - Universal - $1.3M

11. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $1.3M

12. Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Captain Marvel 189,018,000 119,700,000 69,318,000 760,213,933 494,000,000 266,213,933 DIS 55 DIS More Than Blue 41,287,000 41,287,000

57,755,028 57,755,028

MULTI 3 CHALION Wonder Park 20,300,000 4,300,000 16,000,000 20,300,000 4,300,000 16,000,000 PAR 20 PAR How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 18,745,000 9,400,000 9,345,000 466,544,095 330,900,000 135,644,095 UNI 67 UNI Green Book 18,377,000 17,100,000 1,277,000 274,620,031 192,000,000 82,620,031 LGF 68 UNI Five Feet Apart 13,339,000 189,000 13,150,000 13,339,040 189,040 13,150,000 MULTI 8 LGF Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral 8,150,600 65,600 8,085,000 59,569,543 501,528 59,068,015 MULTI 4 LGF Escape Room 7,700,000 7,700,000

141,831,110 85,300,000 56,531,110 SNY 38 SNY Alita: Battle Angel 5,926,871 4,026,871 1,900,000 394,045,377 312,223,838 81,821,539 FOX 63 FOX My Hero Academia: Two Heroes 5,274,000 5,274,000

23,474,679 22,090,051 1,384,628 HUAX 1 FUNF Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 4,235,000 2,100,000 2,135,000 171,419,713 70,100,000 101,319,713 WB 66 WB No Manches Frida 2 3,894,000

3,894,000 3,894,000

3,894,000

1 LGF What Men Want 3,630,000 2,900,000 730,000 64,137,016 10,700,000 53,437,016 PAR 17 PAR Mule, The 3,300,000 3,300,000

162,404,407 58,600,000 103,804,407 WB 33 WB Captive State 3,227,400 64,400 3,163,000 3,227,455 64,455 3,163,000 MULTI 3 FOC Fighting With My Family 2,525,003 1,416,000 1,109,003 28,525,271 7,624,495 20,900,776 MULTI 10 MGM Cold Pursuit 2,232,000 2,012,000 220,000 62,130,664 30,530,517 31,600,147 MULTI 38 LGF Dragon Ball Super: Broly 1,976,000 1,976,000

114,168,994 85,946,717 28,222,277 MULTI 10 FUNF Wandering Earth, The 1,958,000 1,958,000

685,901,509 680,939,380 4,962,129 MULTI 4 CMCF Bohemian Rhapsody 1,904,367 1,684,367 220,000 879,718,005 664,051,169 215,666,836 FOX 33 FOX Rebels 1,694,000 1,694,000

1,694,000 1,694,000

LPAC 1

Fisherman's Friends 1,546,000 1,546,000

1,546,000 1,546,000

ENTERTNMT 1

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion 1,517,000 1,517,000

45,631,901 45,631,901

MULTI 13 E1INC Dog's Way Home, A 1,500,000 1,500,000

72,697,102 31,000,000 41,697,102 SNY 29 SNY Serial Bad Weddings 2 (Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?) 1,434,000 1,434,000

60,588,719 60,588,719

MULTI 3 INDP

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

