Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 17, 2019
Mar 17, 2019, 15:22 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' conquers the world once again with a $189 million second weekend that puts its global total at a whopping $760.2 million. Notably 'More Than Blue' from South Korean director Won Tae-yeon earned an impressive $41.3 million this weekend for a cume to date of $57.75 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.
1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $189.0M
2. More Than Blue - Multiple - $41.3M
3. Wonder Park - Paramount Pictures - $20.3M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $18.7M
5. Green Book - Lionsgate - $18.4M
6. Five Feet Apart - Multiple - $13.3M
7. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $8.2M
8. Escape Room - Sony - $7.7M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $5.9M
10. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $5.3M
11. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
12. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.
1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $69.3M
2. Wonder Park - Paramount - $16.0M
3. Five Feet Apart - Lionsgate - $13.2M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $9.3M
5. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $8.1M
6. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M
7. Captive State - Focus Features - $3.2M
8. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M
10. Green Book - Universal - $1.3M
11. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $1.3M
12. Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Captain Marvel
|
189,018,000
|
119,700,000
|
69,318,000
|
760,213,933
|
494,000,000
|
266,213,933
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
More Than Blue
|
41,287,000
|
41,287,000
|
57,755,028
|
57,755,028
|
MULTI
|
3
|
CHALION
|
Wonder Park
|
20,300,000
|
4,300,000
|
16,000,000
|
20,300,000
|
4,300,000
|
16,000,000
|
PAR
|
20
|
PAR
|
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|
18,745,000
|
9,400,000
|
9,345,000
|
466,544,095
|
330,900,000
|
135,644,095
|
UNI
|
67
|
UNI
|
Green Book
|
18,377,000
|
17,100,000
|
1,277,000
|
274,620,031
|
192,000,000
|
82,620,031
|
LGF
|
68
|
UNI
|
Five Feet Apart
|
13,339,000
|
189,000
|
13,150,000
|
13,339,040
|
189,040
|
13,150,000
|
MULTI
|
8
|
LGF
|
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
|
8,150,600
|
65,600
|
8,085,000
|
59,569,543
|
501,528
|
59,068,015
|
MULTI
|
4
|
LGF
|
Escape Room
|
7,700,000
|
7,700,000
|
141,831,110
|
85,300,000
|
56,531,110
|
SNY
|
38
|
SNY
|
Alita: Battle Angel
|
5,926,871
|
4,026,871
|
1,900,000
|
394,045,377
|
312,223,838
|
81,821,539
|
FOX
|
63
|
FOX
|
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
|
5,274,000
|
5,274,000
|
23,474,679
|
22,090,051
|
1,384,628
|
HUAX
|
1
|
FUNF
|
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
|
4,235,000
|
2,100,000
|
2,135,000
|
171,419,713
|
70,100,000
|
101,319,713
|
WB
|
66
|
WB
|
No Manches Frida 2
|
3,894,000
|
3,894,000
|
3,894,000
|
3,894,000
|
1
|
LGF
|
What Men Want
|
3,630,000
|
2,900,000
|
730,000
|
64,137,016
|
10,700,000
|
53,437,016
|
PAR
|
17
|
PAR
|
Mule, The
|
3,300,000
|
3,300,000
|
162,404,407
|
58,600,000
|
103,804,407
|
WB
|
33
|
WB
|
Captive State
|
3,227,400
|
64,400
|
3,163,000
|
3,227,455
|
64,455
|
3,163,000
|
MULTI
|
3
|
FOC
|
Fighting With My Family
|
2,525,003
|
1,416,000
|
1,109,003
|
28,525,271
|
7,624,495
|
20,900,776
|
MULTI
|
10
|
MGM
|
Cold Pursuit
|
2,232,000
|
2,012,000
|
220,000
|
62,130,664
|
30,530,517
|
31,600,147
|
MULTI
|
38
|
LGF
|
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
|
1,976,000
|
1,976,000
|
114,168,994
|
85,946,717
|
28,222,277
|
MULTI
|
10
|
FUNF
|
Wandering Earth, The
|
1,958,000
|
1,958,000
|
685,901,509
|
680,939,380
|
4,962,129
|
MULTI
|
4
|
CMCF
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
1,904,367
|
1,684,367
|
220,000
|
879,718,005
|
664,051,169
|
215,666,836
|
FOX
|
33
|
FOX
|
Rebels
|
1,694,000
|
1,694,000
|
1,694,000
|
1,694,000
|
LPAC
|
1
|
Fisherman's Friends
|
1,546,000
|
1,546,000
|
1,546,000
|
1,546,000
|
ENTERTNMT
|
1
|
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
|
1,517,000
|
1,517,000
|
45,631,901
|
45,631,901
|
MULTI
|
13
|
E1INC
|
Dog's Way Home, A
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
72,697,102
|
31,000,000
|
41,697,102
|
SNY
|
29
|
SNY
|
Serial Bad Weddings 2 (Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?)
|
1,434,000
|
1,434,000
|
60,588,719
|
60,588,719
|
MULTI
|
3
|
INDP
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
