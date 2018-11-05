Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' opened to $111 million in China and in the process took back the top spot at the global box office as it becomes the studio's biggest China opening of all-time and pushes the superhero mega-hit to a whopping global cume of $673.5 million. Meanwhile, Fox's Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has another harmonious weekend as it now sets its sights on the $300 million mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 11, are below.

Venom - Sony - $123.0M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $93.8M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $78.7M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $23.1M Overlord - Paramount Pictures - $19.3M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $17.0M Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $14.2M Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer - Multiple - $12.5M Halloween - Universal - $9.7M Intimate Strangers (2018) - Multiple - $9.2M Nobody's Fool - Paramount Pictures - $6.5M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $6.4M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 11, are below.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $66.0M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $30.9M Overlord - Paramount - $10.1M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $9.6M Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $8.0M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $8.0M Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $6.5M Venom - Sony - $4.8M Halloween - Universal - $3.8M Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.1M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $1.5M Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Fox Searchlight - $1.5M

Venom 123,050,000 118,200,000 4,850,000 673,533,603 467,300,000 206,233,603 SNY 67 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 93,850,000 63,000,000 30,850,000 285,010,548 185,000,000 100,010,548 FOX 79 FOX Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 78,700,000 12,700,000 66,000,000 78,700,000 12,700,000 66,000,000 UNI 24 UNI Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 23,065,000 13,500,000 9,565,000 96,656,534 61,400,000 35,256,534 DIS 46 DIS Overlord 19,300,000 9,200,000 10,100,000 19,300,000 9,200,000 10,100,000 PAR 53 PAR Star Is Born, A 17,010,000 9,000,000 8,010,000 322,820,388 144,800,000 178,020,388 WB 69 WB Girl In The Spider's Web, The 14,215,000 6,200,000 8,015,000 16,315,000 8,300,000 8,015,000 SNY 50 SNY Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer 12,490,000 12,490,000

103,326,000 103,326,000

MULTI 3

Halloween 9,740,000 5,900,000 3,840,000 245,509,845 88,700,000 156,809,845 UNI 67 UNI Intimate Strangers (2018) 9,230,000 9,230,000

21,446,000 21,446,000

MULTI 2 ASIA Nobody's Fool 6,540,000

6,540,000 24,276,108

24,276,108 PAR 1 PAR Smallfoot 6,405,000 4,900,000 1,505,000 203,906,553 123,600,000 80,306,553 WB 67 WB Last Letter 5,856,510 5,786,510 70,000 5,870,508 5,800,508 70,000 MULTICN 2 CHALION First Man 4,595,000 3,700,000 895,000 93,807,705 50,100,000 43,707,705 UNI 58 UNI Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 4,055,000 3,200,000 855,000 89,435,844 43,600,000 45,835,844 SNY 50 SNY Grand Bain, Le 3,799,582 3,799,582

27,397,309 27,397,309

MULTI 5 MK2ME Widows 3,210,492 3,210,492

3,210,492 3,210,492

FOX 1 FOX Thugs Of Hindostan 3,136,000 3,136,000

3,136,000 3,136,000

MULTI 15 YSHRAJ Johnny English Strikes Again 3,135,000 2,800,000 335,000 126,069,145 122,100,000 3,969,145 UNI 68 UNI Hunter Killer 2,453,536 2,453,536

28,092,576 13,616,425 14,476,151 MULTI 37 LGF Hate U Give, The 2,070,000

2,070,000 26,705,883

26,705,883 FOX 1 FOX Homme Presse', Un 1,723,677 1,723,677

1,723,677 1,723,677

GAUMONT 1

Can You Ever Forgive Me? 1,475,000

1,475,000 3,609,977

3,609,977

1 FSL Beautiful Boy 1,435,850 31,290 1,404,560 5,558,711 377,200 5,181,511 MULTI 3 AMZN Sarkar (2018) 1,293,000 1,293,000

1,584,151 1,584,151

MULTI 9 INDIN

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

