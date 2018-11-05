Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' opened to $111 million in China and in the process took back the top spot at the global box office as it becomes the studio's biggest China opening of all-time and pushes the superhero mega-hit to a whopping global cume of $673.5 million.  Meanwhile, Fox's Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has another harmonious weekend as it now sets its sights on the $300 million mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 11, are below.

  1. Venom - Sony - $123.0M
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $93.8M
  3. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $78.7M
  4. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $23.1M
  5. Overlord - Paramount Pictures - $19.3M
  6. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $17.0M
  7. Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $14.2M
  8. Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer - Multiple - $12.5M
  9. Halloween - Universal - $9.7M
  10. Intimate Strangers (2018) - Multiple - $9.2M
  11. Nobody's Fool - Paramount Pictures - $6.5M
  12. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $6.4M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 11, are below.

  1. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $66.0M
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $30.9M
  3. Overlord - Paramount - $10.1M
  4. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $9.6M
  5. Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $8.0M
  6. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $8.0M
  7. Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $6.5M
  8. Venom - Sony - $4.8M
  9. Halloween - Universal - $3.8M
  10. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.1M
  11. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $1.5M
  12. Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Fox Searchlight - $1.5M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic










Venom

123,050,000

118,200,000

4,850,000

673,533,603

467,300,000

206,233,603

SNY

67

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

93,850,000

63,000,000

30,850,000

285,010,548

185,000,000

100,010,548

FOX

79

FOX

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

78,700,000

12,700,000

66,000,000

78,700,000

12,700,000

66,000,000

UNI

24

UNI

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

23,065,000

13,500,000

9,565,000

96,656,534

61,400,000

35,256,534

DIS

46

DIS

Overlord

19,300,000

9,200,000

10,100,000

19,300,000

9,200,000

10,100,000

PAR

53

PAR

Star Is Born, A

17,010,000

9,000,000

8,010,000

322,820,388

144,800,000

178,020,388

WB

69

WB

Girl In The Spider's Web, The

14,215,000

6,200,000

8,015,000

16,315,000

8,300,000

8,015,000

SNY

50

SNY

Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer

12,490,000

12,490,000

103,326,000

103,326,000

MULTI

3

Halloween

9,740,000

5,900,000

3,840,000

245,509,845

88,700,000

156,809,845

UNI

67

UNI

Intimate Strangers (2018)

9,230,000

9,230,000

21,446,000

21,446,000

MULTI

2

ASIA

Nobody's Fool

6,540,000

6,540,000

24,276,108

24,276,108

PAR

1

PAR

Smallfoot

6,405,000

4,900,000

1,505,000

203,906,553

123,600,000

80,306,553

WB

67

WB

Last Letter

5,856,510

5,786,510

70,000

5,870,508

5,800,508

70,000

MULTICN

2

CHALION

First Man

4,595,000

3,700,000

895,000

93,807,705

50,100,000

43,707,705

UNI

58

UNI

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

4,055,000

3,200,000

855,000

89,435,844

43,600,000

45,835,844

SNY

50

SNY

Grand Bain, Le

3,799,582

3,799,582

27,397,309

27,397,309

MULTI

5

MK2ME

Widows

3,210,492

3,210,492

3,210,492

3,210,492

FOX

1

FOX

Thugs Of Hindostan

3,136,000

3,136,000

3,136,000

3,136,000

MULTI

15

YSHRAJ

Johnny English Strikes Again

3,135,000

2,800,000

335,000

126,069,145

122,100,000

3,969,145

UNI

68

UNI

Hunter Killer

2,453,536

2,453,536

28,092,576

13,616,425

14,476,151

MULTI

37

LGF

Hate U Give, The

2,070,000

2,070,000

26,705,883

26,705,883

FOX

1

FOX

Homme Presse', Un

1,723,677

1,723,677

1,723,677

1,723,677

GAUMONT

1

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

1,475,000

1,475,000

3,609,977

3,609,977

1

FSL

Beautiful Boy

1,435,850

31,290

1,404,560

5,558,711

377,200

5,181,511

MULTI

3

AMZN

Sarkar (2018)

1,293,000

1,293,000

1,584,151

1,584,151

MULTI

9

INDIN

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

