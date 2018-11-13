Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 18, 2018
16:42 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' enjoys yet another stellar debut with 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald' conjuring up a magic spell of $191.0 million in 79 international territories and when combined with its number one North American debut of $62.2 million, the global weekend raked in a massive $253.2 million. Notably Sony's 'Venom' continues to perform well in China taking the number one spot there for the second straight weekend earning $51.2 million and pushing its global total to $780.5 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $253.2M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $61.2M
- Venom - Sony - $56.9M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $47.6M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M
- Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $14.7M
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $11.4M
- Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $9.8M
- Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.3M
- Burn The Stage: The Movie - Multiple - $7.6M
- Overlord - Paramount Pictures - $6.5M
- Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $5.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $62.2M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $38.2M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $15.7M
- Instant Family - Paramount - $14.7M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.3M
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $4.7M
- Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $4.3M
- Overlord - Paramount - $3.9M
- Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $2.5M
- Burn The Stage: The Movie - Trafalgar Releasing - $2.3M
- Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $2.3M
- Venom - Sony - $1.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
253,200,000
|
191,000,000
|
62,200,000
|
253,200,000
|
191,000,000
|
62,200,000
|
WB
|
80
|
WB
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
61,227,507
|
45,527,507
|
15,700,000
|
384,330,487
|
256,444,628
|
127,885,859
|
FOX
|
79
|
FOX
|
Venom
|
56,930,000
|
55,000,000
|
1,930,000
|
780,531,043
|
570,500,000
|
210,031,043
|
SNY
|
66
|
SNY
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
47,565,000
|
9,400,000
|
38,165,000
|
151,741,280
|
25,200,000
|
126,541,280
|
UNI
|
24
|
UNI
|
Widows
|
15,100,000
|
2,800,000
|
12,300,000
|
19,600,000
|
7,300,000
|
12,300,000
|
FOX
|
20
|
FOX
|
Instant Family
|
14,700,000
|
14,700,000
|
14,700,000
|
14,700,000
|
1
|
PAR
|
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
|
11,400,000
|
6,700,000
|
4,700,000
|
116,300,000
|
72,400,000
|
43,900,000
|
DIS
|
73
|
DIS
|
Star Is Born, A
|
9,850,000
|
5,500,000
|
4,350,000
|
340,740,907
|
154,900,000
|
185,840,907
|
WB
|
65
|
WB
|
Cool Fish, A
|
8,260,314
|
8,195,314
|
65,000
|
8,326,653
|
8,261,653
|
65,000
|
MULTICN
|
2
|
CHALION
|
Burn The Stage: The Movie
|
7,593,929
|
5,266,180
|
2,327,749
|
9,324,847
|
5,780,747
|
3,544,100
|
MULTI
|
32
|
TRAFR
|
Overlord
|
6,450,000
|
2,600,000
|
3,850,000
|
32,742,889
|
15,000,000
|
17,742,889
|
PAR
|
53
|
PAR
|
Girl In The Spider's Web, The
|
5,300,000
|
2,800,000
|
2,500,000
|
26,590,523
|
13,300,000
|
13,290,523
|
SNY
|
53
|
SNY
|
Intimate Strangers (2018)
|
4,662,000
|
4,662,000
|
29,800,824
|
29,800,824
|
MULTI
|
3
|
ASIA
|
Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer
|
2,831,000
|
2,831,000
|
108,207,000
|
108,207,000
|
MULTI
|
2
|
Halloween
|
2,615,000
|
1,900,000
|
715,000
|
251,011,140
|
92,200,000
|
158,811,140
|
UNI
|
67
|
UNI
|
Nobody's Fool
|
2,260,000
|
2,260,000
|
29,382,090
|
494,472
|
28,887,618
|
PAR
|
1
|
PAR
|
Grand Bain, Le
|
2,143,800
|
2,143,800
|
31,324,640
|
31,324,640
|
MULTI
|
6
|
MK2ME
|
First Man
|
1,855,000
|
1,600,000
|
255,000
|
96,656,310
|
52,300,000
|
44,356,310
|
UNI
|
58
|
UNI
|
Muslum
|
1,706,612
|
1,706,612
|
10,793,807
|
10,793,807
|
MULTI
|
5
|
Night School
|
1,520,000
|
1,200,000
|
320,000
|
99,486,690
|
22,900,000
|
76,586,690
|
UNI
|
32
|
UNI
|
Last Letter
|
1,496,100
|
1,459,100
|
37,000
|
10,881,913
|
10,726,888
|
155,025
|
MULTI
|
4
|
CHALION
|
Boy Erased
|
1,480,000
|
200,000
|
1,280,000
|
3,331,950
|
700,000
|
2,631,950
|
UNI
|
4
|
FOC
|
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|
1,435,000
|
1,300,000
|
135,000
|
91,664,127
|
45,300,000
|
46,364,127
|
SNY
|
41
|
SNY
|
Johnny English Strikes Again
|
1,410,000
|
1,300,000
|
110,000
|
129,448,385
|
125,200,000
|
4,248,385
|
UNI
|
68
|
UNI
|
Simple Favor, A
|
1,116,988
|
1,086,988
|
30,000
|
91,507,782
|
37,981,611
|
53,526,171
|
MULTI
|
9
|
LGF
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
