Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' enjoys yet another stellar debut with 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald' conjuring up a magic spell of $191.0 million in 79 international territories and when combined with its number one North American debut of $62.2 million, the global weekend raked in a massive $253.2 million. Notably Sony's 'Venom' continues to perform well in China taking the number one spot there for the second straight weekend earning $51.2 million and pushing its global total to $780.5 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $253.2M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $61.2M Venom - Sony - $56.9M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $47.6M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $14.7M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $11.4M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $9.8M Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.3M Burn The Stage: The Movie - Multiple - $7.6M Overlord - Paramount Pictures - $6.5M Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $5.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $62.2M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $38.2M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $15.7M Instant Family - Paramount - $14.7M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.3M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $4.7M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $4.3M Overlord - Paramount - $3.9M Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $2.5M Burn The Stage: The Movie - Trafalgar Releasing - $2.3M Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $2.3M Venom - Sony - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 253,200,000 191,000,000 62,200,000 253,200,000 191,000,000 62,200,000 WB 80 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 61,227,507 45,527,507 15,700,000 384,330,487 256,444,628 127,885,859 FOX 79 FOX Venom 56,930,000 55,000,000 1,930,000 780,531,043 570,500,000 210,031,043 SNY 66 SNY Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 47,565,000 9,400,000 38,165,000 151,741,280 25,200,000 126,541,280 UNI 24 UNI Widows 15,100,000 2,800,000 12,300,000 19,600,000 7,300,000 12,300,000 FOX 20 FOX Instant Family 14,700,000

14,700,000 14,700,000

14,700,000

1 PAR Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 11,400,000 6,700,000 4,700,000 116,300,000 72,400,000 43,900,000 DIS 73 DIS Star Is Born, A 9,850,000 5,500,000 4,350,000 340,740,907 154,900,000 185,840,907 WB 65 WB Cool Fish, A 8,260,314 8,195,314 65,000 8,326,653 8,261,653 65,000 MULTICN 2 CHALION Burn The Stage: The Movie 7,593,929 5,266,180 2,327,749 9,324,847 5,780,747 3,544,100 MULTI 32 TRAFR Overlord 6,450,000 2,600,000 3,850,000 32,742,889 15,000,000 17,742,889 PAR 53 PAR Girl In The Spider's Web, The 5,300,000 2,800,000 2,500,000 26,590,523 13,300,000 13,290,523 SNY 53 SNY Intimate Strangers (2018) 4,662,000 4,662,000

29,800,824 29,800,824

MULTI 3 ASIA Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer 2,831,000 2,831,000

108,207,000 108,207,000

MULTI 2

Halloween 2,615,000 1,900,000 715,000 251,011,140 92,200,000 158,811,140 UNI 67 UNI Nobody's Fool 2,260,000

2,260,000 29,382,090 494,472 28,887,618 PAR 1 PAR Grand Bain, Le 2,143,800 2,143,800

31,324,640 31,324,640

MULTI 6 MK2ME First Man 1,855,000 1,600,000 255,000 96,656,310 52,300,000 44,356,310 UNI 58 UNI Muslum 1,706,612 1,706,612

10,793,807 10,793,807

MULTI 5

Night School 1,520,000 1,200,000 320,000 99,486,690 22,900,000 76,586,690 UNI 32 UNI Last Letter 1,496,100 1,459,100 37,000 10,881,913 10,726,888 155,025 MULTI 4 CHALION Boy Erased 1,480,000 200,000 1,280,000 3,331,950 700,000 2,631,950 UNI 4 FOC Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 1,435,000 1,300,000 135,000 91,664,127 45,300,000 46,364,127 SNY 41 SNY Johnny English Strikes Again 1,410,000 1,300,000 110,000 129,448,385 125,200,000 4,248,385 UNI 68 UNI Simple Favor, A 1,116,988 1,086,988 30,000 91,507,782 37,981,611 53,526,171 MULTI 9 LGF Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 253,200,000 191,000,000 62,200,000 253,200,000 191,000,000 62,200,000 WB 80 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 61,227,507 45,527,507 15,700,000 384,330,487 256,444,628 127,885,859 FOX 79 FOX Venom 56,930,000 55,000,000 1,930,000 780,531,043 570,500,000 210,031,043 SNY 66 SNY Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 47,565,000 9,400,000 38,165,000 151,741,280 25,200,000 126,541,280 UNI 24 UNI Widows 15,100,000 2,800,000 12,300,000 19,600,000 7,300,000 12,300,000 FOX 20 FOX



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

http://Comscore.com

