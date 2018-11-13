Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 18, 2018

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' enjoys yet another stellar debut with 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald' conjuring up a magic spell of $191.0 million in 79 international territories and when combined with its number one North American debut of $62.2 million, the global weekend raked in a massive $253.2 million.  Notably Sony's 'Venom' continues to perform well in China taking the number one spot there for the second straight weekend earning $51.2 million and pushing its global total to $780.5 million." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.

  1. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $253.2M
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $61.2M
  3. Venom - Sony - $56.9M
  4. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $47.6M
  5. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M
  6. Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $14.7M
  7. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $11.4M
  8. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $9.8M
  9. Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.3M
  10. Burn The Stage: The Movie - Multiple - $7.6M
  11. Overlord - Paramount Pictures - $6.5M
  12. Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $5.3M  

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 18, are below.

  1. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $62.2M
  2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $38.2M
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $15.7M
  4. Instant Family - Paramount - $14.7M
  5. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.3M
  6. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $4.7M
  7. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $4.3M
  8. Overlord - Paramount - $3.9M
  9. Girl In The Spider's Web, The - Sony - $2.5M
  10. Burn The Stage: The Movie - Trafalgar Releasing - $2.3M
  11. Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $2.3M
  12. Venom - Sony - $1.9M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

253,200,000

191,000,000

62,200,000

253,200,000

191,000,000

62,200,000

WB

80

WB

Bohemian Rhapsody

61,227,507

45,527,507

15,700,000

384,330,487

256,444,628

127,885,859

FOX

79

FOX

Venom

56,930,000

55,000,000

1,930,000

780,531,043

570,500,000

210,031,043

SNY

66

SNY

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

47,565,000

9,400,000

38,165,000

151,741,280

25,200,000

126,541,280

UNI

24

UNI

Widows

15,100,000

2,800,000

12,300,000

19,600,000

7,300,000

12,300,000

FOX

20

FOX

Instant Family

14,700,000

14,700,000

14,700,000

14,700,000

1

PAR

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

11,400,000

6,700,000

4,700,000

116,300,000

72,400,000

43,900,000

DIS

73

DIS

Star Is Born, A

9,850,000

5,500,000

4,350,000

340,740,907

154,900,000

185,840,907

WB

65

WB

Cool Fish, A

8,260,314

8,195,314

65,000

8,326,653

8,261,653

65,000

MULTICN

2

CHALION

Burn The Stage: The Movie

7,593,929

5,266,180

2,327,749

9,324,847

5,780,747

3,544,100

MULTI

32

TRAFR

Overlord

6,450,000

2,600,000

3,850,000

32,742,889

15,000,000

17,742,889

PAR

53

PAR

Girl In The Spider's Web, The

5,300,000

2,800,000

2,500,000

26,590,523

13,300,000

13,290,523

SNY

53

SNY

Intimate Strangers (2018)

4,662,000

4,662,000

29,800,824

29,800,824

MULTI

3

ASIA

Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer

2,831,000

2,831,000

108,207,000

108,207,000

MULTI

2

Halloween

2,615,000

1,900,000

715,000

251,011,140

92,200,000

158,811,140

UNI

67

UNI

Nobody's Fool

2,260,000

2,260,000

29,382,090

494,472

28,887,618

PAR

1

PAR

Grand Bain, Le

2,143,800

2,143,800

31,324,640

31,324,640

MULTI

6

MK2ME

First Man

1,855,000

1,600,000

255,000

96,656,310

52,300,000

44,356,310

UNI

58

UNI

Muslum

1,706,612

1,706,612

10,793,807

10,793,807

MULTI

5

Night School

1,520,000

1,200,000

320,000

99,486,690

22,900,000

76,586,690

UNI

32

UNI

Last Letter

1,496,100

1,459,100

37,000

10,881,913

10,726,888

155,025

MULTI

4

CHALION

Boy Erased

1,480,000

200,000

1,280,000

3,331,950

700,000

2,631,950

UNI

4

FOC

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1,435,000

1,300,000

135,000

91,664,127

45,300,000

46,364,127

SNY

41

SNY

Johnny English Strikes Again

1,410,000

1,300,000

110,000

129,448,385

125,200,000

4,248,385

UNI

68

UNI

Simple Favor, A

1,116,988

1,086,988

30,000

91,507,782

37,981,611

53,526,171

MULTI

9

LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

