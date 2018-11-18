Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 25, 2018

-- Comscore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' tops the global chart with $113.35 million in 81 territories including North America for a worldwide cume to date of $439.7 million.  Notably, Disney's 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' led the way at the North American box office taking in $55.7 million and when combined with the international territories earned $97.172 million this weekend for a global total to date of $125.972 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.

  1. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $113.3M
  2. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $97.2M
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $51.9M
  4. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $37.8M
  5. Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
  6. Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.2M
  7. Venom - Sony - $22.1M
  8. Robin Hood - Multiple - $17.8M
  9. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.6M
  10. Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M
  11. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $12.2M
  12. Superlopez - Disney - $10.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.

  1. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $55.7M
  2. Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
  3. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $30.2M
  4. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $29.6M
  5. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.9M
  6. Instant Family - Paramount - $12.5M
  7. Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $9.1M
  8. Widows - 20th Century Fox - $8.0M
  9. Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
  10. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $3.0M
  11. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $2.7M
  12. Boy Erased - Focus Features - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

113,350,000

83,700,000

29,650,000

439,717,238

322,600,000

117,117,238

WB

81

WB

Ralph Breaks The Internet

97,172,000

41,500,000

55,672,000

125,972,000

41,500,000

84,472,000

DIS

19

DIS

Bohemian Rhapsody

51,867,361

38,012,361

13,855,000

472,175,579

320,156,326

152,019,253

FOX

70

FOX

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

37,810,000

7,600,000

30,210,000

215,744,000

35,300,000

180,444,000

UNI

35

UNI

Creed II

35,293,000

35,293,000

55,806,000

55,806,000

1

MGM

Cool Fish, A

25,152,000

25,072,000

80,000

49,938,566

49,716,694

221,872

MULTICN

5

CHALION

Venom

22,080,000

21,300,000

780,000

822,507,620

610,800,000

211,707,620

SNY

64

SNY

Robin Hood

17,825,000

8,700,000

9,125,000

22,915,000

8,700,000

14,215,000

MULTI

34

LGF

Widows

12,598,153

4,643,153

7,955,000

38,626,007

13,040,188

25,585,819

FOX

44

FOX

Instant Family

12,500,000

12,500,000

35,751,508

35,751,508

1

PAR

Johnny English Strikes Again

12,200,000

12,200,000

142,680,890

138,400,000

4,280,890

UNI

68

UNI

Superlopez

10,207,000

10,207,000

10,207,000

10,207,000

DIS

1

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

7,200,000

4,475,000

2,725,000

128,899,698

79,767,000

49,132,698

DIS

44

DIS

Star Is Born, A

6,505,000

3,500,000

3,005,000

353,405,173

162,400,000

191,005,173

WB

65

WB

Unstoppable

6,258,268

6,258,268

6,866,181

6,866,181

SHOWBX

1

WGUI

Green Book

5,443,000

5,443,000

7,801,401

7,801,401

1

UNI

Girl In The Spider's Web, The

3,147,000

2,800,000

347,000

31,283,400

16,900,000

14,383,400

SNY

52

SNY

Overlord

2,790,000

1,700,000

1,090,000

37,665,026

17,500,000

20,165,026

PAR

50

PAR

Intimate Strangers (2018)

2,508,000

2,508,000

34,800,000

34,800,000

MULTI

4

ASIA

Asu Mare 3

2,095,000

2,095,000

2,095,000

2,095,000

TOND

1

Chinese Peacekeeping Forces

1,591,000

1,591,000

1,603,767

1,603,767

MULTICN

1

Grand Bain, Le

1,567,330

1,567,330

34,129,604

34,129,604

MULTI

3

MK2ME

Muslum

1,375,875

1,375,875

13,048,709

13,048,709

MULTI

6

Smallfoot

1,276,925

1,276,925

206,072,916

124,535,000

81,537,916

MULTI

29

WB

Boy Erased

1,255,200

97,200

1,158,000

5,402,702

862,065

4,540,637

UNI

2

FOC

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

