Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 25, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' tops the global chart with $113.35 million in 81 territories including North America for a worldwide cume to date of $439.7 million. Notably, Disney's 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' led the way at the North American box office taking in $55.7 million and when combined with the international territories earned $97.172 million this weekend for a global total to date of $125.972 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $113.3M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $97.2M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $51.9M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $37.8M
- Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
- Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.2M
- Venom - Sony - $22.1M
- Robin Hood - Multiple - $17.8M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.6M
- Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M
- Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $12.2M
- Superlopez - Disney - $10.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $55.7M
- Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $30.2M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $29.6M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.9M
- Instant Family - Paramount - $12.5M
- Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $9.1M
- Widows - 20th Century Fox - $8.0M
- Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
- Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $3.0M
- Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $2.7M
- Boy Erased - Focus Features - $1.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
113,350,000
|
83,700,000
|
29,650,000
|
439,717,238
|
322,600,000
|
117,117,238
|
WB
|
81
|
WB
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
97,172,000
|
41,500,000
|
55,672,000
|
125,972,000
|
41,500,000
|
84,472,000
|
DIS
|
19
|
DIS
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
51,867,361
|
38,012,361
|
13,855,000
|
472,175,579
|
320,156,326
|
152,019,253
|
FOX
|
70
|
FOX
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
37,810,000
|
7,600,000
|
30,210,000
|
215,744,000
|
35,300,000
|
180,444,000
|
UNI
|
35
|
UNI
|
Creed II
|
35,293,000
|
35,293,000
|
55,806,000
|
55,806,000
|
1
|
MGM
|
Cool Fish, A
|
25,152,000
|
25,072,000
|
80,000
|
49,938,566
|
49,716,694
|
221,872
|
MULTICN
|
5
|
CHALION
|
Venom
|
22,080,000
|
21,300,000
|
780,000
|
822,507,620
|
610,800,000
|
211,707,620
|
SNY
|
64
|
SNY
|
Robin Hood
|
17,825,000
|
8,700,000
|
9,125,000
|
22,915,000
|
8,700,000
|
14,215,000
|
MULTI
|
34
|
LGF
|
Widows
|
12,598,153
|
4,643,153
|
7,955,000
|
38,626,007
|
13,040,188
|
25,585,819
|
FOX
|
44
|
FOX
|
Instant Family
|
12,500,000
|
12,500,000
|
35,751,508
|
35,751,508
|
1
|
PAR
|
Johnny English Strikes Again
|
12,200,000
|
12,200,000
|
142,680,890
|
138,400,000
|
4,280,890
|
UNI
|
68
|
UNI
|
Superlopez
|
10,207,000
|
10,207,000
|
10,207,000
|
10,207,000
|
DIS
|
1
|
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
|
7,200,000
|
4,475,000
|
2,725,000
|
128,899,698
|
79,767,000
|
49,132,698
|
DIS
|
44
|
DIS
|
Star Is Born, A
|
6,505,000
|
3,500,000
|
3,005,000
|
353,405,173
|
162,400,000
|
191,005,173
|
WB
|
65
|
WB
|
Unstoppable
|
6,258,268
|
6,258,268
|
6,866,181
|
6,866,181
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Green Book
|
5,443,000
|
5,443,000
|
7,801,401
|
7,801,401
|
1
|
UNI
|
Girl In The Spider's Web, The
|
3,147,000
|
2,800,000
|
347,000
|
31,283,400
|
16,900,000
|
14,383,400
|
SNY
|
52
|
SNY
|
Overlord
|
2,790,000
|
1,700,000
|
1,090,000
|
37,665,026
|
17,500,000
|
20,165,026
|
PAR
|
50
|
PAR
|
Intimate Strangers (2018)
|
2,508,000
|
2,508,000
|
34,800,000
|
34,800,000
|
MULTI
|
4
|
ASIA
|
Asu Mare 3
|
2,095,000
|
2,095,000
|
2,095,000
|
2,095,000
|
TOND
|
1
|
Chinese Peacekeeping Forces
|
1,591,000
|
1,591,000
|
1,603,767
|
1,603,767
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Grand Bain, Le
|
1,567,330
|
1,567,330
|
34,129,604
|
34,129,604
|
MULTI
|
3
|
MK2ME
|
Muslum
|
1,375,875
|
1,375,875
|
13,048,709
|
13,048,709
|
MULTI
|
6
|
Smallfoot
|
1,276,925
|
1,276,925
|
206,072,916
|
124,535,000
|
81,537,916
|
MULTI
|
29
|
WB
|
Boy Erased
|
1,255,200
|
97,200
|
1,158,000
|
5,402,702
|
862,065
|
4,540,637
|
UNI
|
2
|
FOC
