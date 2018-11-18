Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' tops the global chart with $113.35 million in 81 territories including North America for a worldwide cume to date of $439.7 million. Notably, Disney's 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' led the way at the North American box office taking in $55.7 million and when combined with the international territories earned $97.172 million this weekend for a global total to date of $125.972 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $113.3M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $97.2M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $51.9M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $37.8M Creed II - MGM - $35.3M Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.2M Venom - Sony - $22.1M Robin Hood - Multiple - $17.8M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.6M Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $12.2M Superlopez - Disney - $10.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.

Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $55.7M Creed II - MGM - $35.3M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $30.2M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $29.6M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.9M Instant Family - Paramount - $12.5M Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $9.1M Widows - 20th Century Fox - $8.0M Green Book - Universal - $5.4M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $3.0M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $2.7M Boy Erased - Focus Features - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 113,350,000 83,700,000 29,650,000 439,717,238 322,600,000 117,117,238 WB 81 WB Ralph Breaks The Internet 97,172,000 41,500,000 55,672,000 125,972,000 41,500,000 84,472,000 DIS 19 DIS Bohemian Rhapsody 51,867,361 38,012,361 13,855,000 472,175,579 320,156,326 152,019,253 FOX 70 FOX Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 37,810,000 7,600,000 30,210,000 215,744,000 35,300,000 180,444,000 UNI 35 UNI Creed II 35,293,000

35,293,000 55,806,000

55,806,000

1 MGM Cool Fish, A 25,152,000 25,072,000 80,000 49,938,566 49,716,694 221,872 MULTICN 5 CHALION Venom 22,080,000 21,300,000 780,000 822,507,620 610,800,000 211,707,620 SNY 64 SNY Robin Hood 17,825,000 8,700,000 9,125,000 22,915,000 8,700,000 14,215,000 MULTI 34 LGF Widows 12,598,153 4,643,153 7,955,000 38,626,007 13,040,188 25,585,819 FOX 44 FOX Instant Family 12,500,000

12,500,000 35,751,508

35,751,508

1 PAR Johnny English Strikes Again 12,200,000 12,200,000

142,680,890 138,400,000 4,280,890 UNI 68 UNI Superlopez 10,207,000 10,207,000

10,207,000 10,207,000

DIS 1

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 7,200,000 4,475,000 2,725,000 128,899,698 79,767,000 49,132,698 DIS 44 DIS Star Is Born, A 6,505,000 3,500,000 3,005,000 353,405,173 162,400,000 191,005,173 WB 65 WB Unstoppable 6,258,268 6,258,268

6,866,181 6,866,181

SHOWBX 1 WGUI Green Book 5,443,000

5,443,000 7,801,401

7,801,401

1 UNI Girl In The Spider's Web, The 3,147,000 2,800,000 347,000 31,283,400 16,900,000 14,383,400 SNY 52 SNY Overlord 2,790,000 1,700,000 1,090,000 37,665,026 17,500,000 20,165,026 PAR 50 PAR Intimate Strangers (2018) 2,508,000 2,508,000

34,800,000 34,800,000

MULTI 4 ASIA Asu Mare 3 2,095,000 2,095,000

2,095,000 2,095,000

TOND 1

Chinese Peacekeeping Forces 1,591,000 1,591,000

1,603,767 1,603,767

MULTICN 1

Grand Bain, Le 1,567,330 1,567,330

34,129,604 34,129,604

MULTI 3 MK2ME Muslum 1,375,875 1,375,875

13,048,709 13,048,709

MULTI 6

Smallfoot 1,276,925 1,276,925

206,072,916 124,535,000 81,537,916 MULTI 29 WB Boy Erased 1,255,200 97,200 1,158,000 5,402,702 862,065 4,540,637 UNI 2 FOC

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore