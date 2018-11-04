Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 4, 2018

-- Comscore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" rocks the global box office with a $122.5 million weekend debut to take the top spot at the box office in North America and around the world for a global cume to date of $141.7 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 4, are below.

  1. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $122.5M
  2. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $58.5M
  3. Halloween - Universal - $29.3M
  4. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $25.0M
  5. Venom - Sony - $23.4M
  6. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $15.9M
  7. Nobody's Fool - Paramount Pictures - $14.3M
  8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $12.7M
  9. Intimate Strangers (2018) - Lotte Entertainment - $10.2M
  10. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $7.7M
  11. Grand Bain, Le - Studiocanal - $7.3M
  12. First Man - Universal - $7.0M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 4, are below.

  1. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $50.0M
  2. Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $20.0M
  3. Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $14.0M
  4. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $11.1M
  5. Halloween - Universal - $11.0M
  6. Venom - Sony - $7.8M
  7. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $3.8M
  8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $3.7M
  9. Hunter Killer - Lionsgate - $3.5M
  10. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.4M
  11. First Man - Universal - $2.3M
  12. Night School - Universal - $2.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Bohemian Rhapsody

122,500,000

72,500,000

50,000,000

141,700,000

91,700,000

50,000,000

FOX

65

FOX

Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

58,500,000

38,500,000

20,000,000

58,500,000

38,500,000

20,000,000

DIS

46

DIS

Halloween

29,315,000

18,300,000

11,015,000

229,608,705

79,200,000

150,408,705

UNI

67

UNI

Star Is Born, A

25,000,000

13,900,000

11,100,000

293,934,566

128,300,000

165,634,566

WB

74

WB

Venom

23,450,000

15,600,000

7,850,000

541,563,348

342,900,000

198,663,348

SNY

66

SNY

Smallfoot

15,905,000

12,100,000

3,805,000

192,684,301

115,200,000

77,484,301

WB

78

WB

Nobody's Fool

14,265,000

265,000

14,000,000

14,265,000

265,000

14,000,000

PAR

4

PAR

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12,700,000

9,000,000

3,700,000

82,432,316

38,600,000

43,832,316

SNY

45

SNY

Intimate Strangers (2018)

10,166,467

10,166,467

10,504,997

10,504,997

LOTTE

1

ASIA

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

7,720,000

7,200,000

520,000

125,442,150

58,100,000

67,342,150

MUL

26

UNI

Grand Bain, Le

7,347,667

7,347,667

21,338,107

21,338,107

STDC

1

MK2ME

First Man

6,965,000

4,700,000

2,265,000

87,054,870

45,000,000

42,054,870

UNI

55

UNI

Hunter Killer

6,795,420

3,270,420

3,525,000

21,861,677

8,896,561

12,965,116

MULTI

28

LGF

Johnny English Strikes Again

6,745,000

5,700,000

1,045,000

121,561,765

118,300,000

3,261,765

UNI

67

UNI

Hurricane Heist, The

6,668,961

6,668,961

31,004,183

24,888,359

6,115,824

CHINA

1

ESMP

Iceman: The Time Traveller

4,573,275

4,573,275

4,605,555

4,605,555

MULTI

2

Predator, The

3,972,000

3,972,000

159,736,964

108,797,408

50,939,556

FOX

13

FOX

Street Cat Named Bob, A

3,859,905

3,859,905

17,382,689

17,299,986

82,703

HUAX

1

INDP

Project Gutenberg

3,696,394

3,696,394

187,257,767

187,257,767

MULTI

7

INDP

Hate U Give, The

3,694,211

294,211

3,400,000

25,571,004

2,110,080

23,460,924

FOX

8

FOX

Night School

2,715,000

700,000

2,015,000

94,710,215

20,300,000

74,410,215

UNI

26

UNI

Game, The (dir Cavaye)

2,196,999

2,196,999

10,344,534

10,344,534

MARS FILMS

1

Trouble With You, The

2,063,985

2,063,985

2,063,985

2,063,985

MNTO

1

25 km/h

1,992,406

1,992,406

2,313,467

2,313,467

SPE

2

Alad'2

1,959,103

1,959,103

20,919,306

20,919,306

MULTI

2

