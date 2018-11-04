Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" rocks the global box office with a $122.5 million weekend debut to take the top spot at the box office in North America and around the world for a global cume to date of $141.7 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 4, are below.

Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $122.5M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $58.5M Halloween - Universal - $29.3M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $25.0M Venom - Sony - $23.4M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $15.9M Nobody's Fool - Paramount Pictures - $14.3M Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $12.7M Intimate Strangers (2018) - Lotte Entertainment - $10.2M House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $7.7M Grand Bain, Le - Studiocanal - $7.3M First Man - Universal - $7.0M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 4, are below.

Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $50.0M Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $20.0M Nobody's Fool - Paramount - $14.0M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $11.1M Halloween - Universal - $11.0M Venom - Sony - $7.8M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $3.8M Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $3.7M Hunter Killer - Lionsgate - $3.5M Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.4M First Man - Universal - $2.3M Night School - Universal - $2.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Bohemian Rhapsody 122,500,000 72,500,000 50,000,000 141,700,000 91,700,000 50,000,000 FOX 65 FOX Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The 58,500,000 38,500,000 20,000,000 58,500,000 38,500,000 20,000,000 DIS 46 DIS Halloween 29,315,000 18,300,000 11,015,000 229,608,705 79,200,000 150,408,705 UNI 67 UNI Star Is Born, A 25,000,000 13,900,000 11,100,000 293,934,566 128,300,000 165,634,566 WB 74 WB Venom 23,450,000 15,600,000 7,850,000 541,563,348 342,900,000 198,663,348 SNY 66 SNY Smallfoot 15,905,000 12,100,000 3,805,000 192,684,301 115,200,000 77,484,301 WB 78 WB Nobody's Fool 14,265,000 265,000 14,000,000 14,265,000 265,000 14,000,000 PAR 4 PAR Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 12,700,000 9,000,000 3,700,000 82,432,316 38,600,000 43,832,316 SNY 45 SNY Intimate Strangers (2018) 10,166,467 10,166,467 10,504,997 10,504,997 LOTTE 1 ASIA House With A Clock In Its Walls, The 7,720,000 7,200,000 520,000 125,442,150 58,100,000 67,342,150 MUL 26 UNI Grand Bain, Le 7,347,667 7,347,667 21,338,107 21,338,107 STDC 1 MK2ME First Man 6,965,000 4,700,000 2,265,000 87,054,870 45,000,000 42,054,870 UNI 55 UNI Hunter Killer 6,795,420 3,270,420 3,525,000 21,861,677 8,896,561 12,965,116 MULTI 28 LGF Johnny English Strikes Again 6,745,000 5,700,000 1,045,000 121,561,765 118,300,000 3,261,765 UNI 67 UNI Hurricane Heist, The 6,668,961 6,668,961 31,004,183 24,888,359 6,115,824 CHINA 1 ESMP Iceman: The Time Traveller 4,573,275 4,573,275 4,605,555 4,605,555 MULTI 2 Predator, The 3,972,000 3,972,000 159,736,964 108,797,408 50,939,556 FOX 13 FOX Street Cat Named Bob, A 3,859,905 3,859,905 17,382,689 17,299,986 82,703 HUAX 1 INDP Project Gutenberg 3,696,394 3,696,394 187,257,767 187,257,767 MULTI 7 INDP Hate U Give, The 3,694,211 294,211 3,400,000 25,571,004 2,110,080 23,460,924 FOX 8 FOX Night School 2,715,000 700,000 2,015,000 94,710,215 20,300,000 74,410,215 UNI 26 UNI Game, The (dir Cavaye) 2,196,999 2,196,999 10,344,534 10,344,534 MARS FILMS 1 Trouble With You, The 2,063,985 2,063,985 2,063,985 2,063,985 MNTO 1 25 km/h 1,992,406 1,992,406 2,313,467 2,313,467 SPE 2 Alad'2 1,959,103 1,959,103 20,919,306 20,919,306 MULTI 2

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

http://Comscore.com

