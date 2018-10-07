comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 14, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' strikes again with the second consecutive weekend atop the global box office chart adding another $105.4 million for a massive worldwide total to date of $378.1 million while Warner Bros.' musical hit 'A Star Is Born' hits the high notes with $48.2 million in its second weekend for a worldwide cume of $135.36 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $105.4M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $48.2M
3. First Man - Universal - $25.1M
4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.8M
5. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $22.3M
6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $19.9M
7. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $11.5M
8. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M
9. Night School - Universal - $10.2M
10. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $9.6M
11. Shadow - Multiple - $8.2M
12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $8.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.
1. Venom - Sony - $35.7M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $28.0M
3. First Man - Universal - $16.5M
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $16.2M
5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
6. Night School - Universal - $8.0M
7. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
8. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $4.0M
9. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M
10. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $1.4M
11. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $1.4M
12. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $1.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Venom
|
105,400,000
|
69,700,000
|
35,700,000
|
378,102,151
|
235,300,000
|
142,802,151
|
SNY
|
55
|
SNY
|
Star Is Born, A
|
48,200,000
|
20,200,000
|
28,000,000
|
135,360,360
|
41,200,000
|
94,160,360
|
WB
|
66
|
WB
|
First Man
|
25,100,000
|
8,600,000
|
16,500,000
|
25,100,000
|
8,600,000
|
16,500,000
|
UNI
|
23
|
UNI
|
Smallfoot
|
23,800,000
|
14,500,000
|
9,300,000
|
110,208,221
|
52,600,000
|
57,608,221
|
WB
|
58
|
WB
|
Project Gutenberg
|
22,300,000
|
22,300,000
|
138,647,779
|
138,647,779
|
MUL
|
6
|
INDP
|
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|
19,925,000
|
3,700,000
|
16,225,000
|
19,925,000
|
3,700,000
|
16,225,000
|
SNY
|
17
|
SNY
|
Johnny English Strikes Again
|
11,500,000
|
11,500,000
|
82,100,000
|
82,100,000
|
UNI
|
56
|
UNI
|
Bad Times At The El Royale
|
11,225,000
|
4,000,000
|
7,225,000
|
11,225,000
|
4,000,000
|
7,225,000
|
FOX
|
37
|
FOX
|
Night School
|
10,235,000
|
2,200,000
|
8,035,000
|
75,243,950
|
15,400,000
|
59,843,950
|
UNI
|
24
|
UNI
|
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
|
9,575,000
|
5,600,000
|
3,975,000
|
101,850,500
|
39,600,000
|
62,250,500
|
MUL
|
28
|
UNI
|
Shadow
|
8,200,000
|
8,200,000
|
80,166,016
|
80,166,016
|
MUL
|
3
|
Lost, Found
|
8,100,000
|
8,100,000
|
22,128,024
|
22,128,024
|
MUL
|
3
|
CMCF
|
Dark Figure of Crime
|
4,950,000
|
4,950,000
|
17,465,154
|
17,465,154
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
INDP
|
Nun, The
|
4,575,000
|
3,200,000
|
1,375,000
|
359,030,046
|
243,100,000
|
115,930,046
|
WB
|
80
|
WB
|
Incredibles 2
|
4,236,000
|
4,000,000
|
236,000
|
1,227,498,593
|
620,000,000
|
607,498,593
|
DIS
|
18
|
DIS
|
Hello, Mrs. Money
|
4,000,000
|
4,000,000
|
82,645,487
|
82,645,487
|
MUL
|
5
|
CMCF
|
Hichki
|
3,950,000
|
3,950,000
|
14,525,893
|
14,195,614
|
330,279
|
CHINADIG
|
1
|
YSHRAJ
|
Simple Favor, A
|
3,280,000
|
1,900,000
|
1,380,000
|
83,037,508
|
31,000,000
|
52,037,508
|
LGF
|
63
|
LGF
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
3,048,000
|
2,900,000
|
148,000
|
186,899,444
|
88,300,000
|
98,599,444
|
DIS
|
26
|
DIS
|
Alad'2
|
2,800,000
|
2,800,000
|
10,857,617
|
10,857,617
|
PATHE
|
1
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
2,800,000
|
2,800,000
|
516,845,472
|
350,000,000
|
166,845,472
|
SNY
|
36
|
SNY
|
Fat Buddies
|
2,500,000
|
2,500,000
|
34,271,100
|
34,271,100
|
MUL
|
2
|
ASIA
|
Titan, The
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
2,614,582
|
2,614,582
|
CHINADIG
|
1
|
Hate U Give, The
|
1,765,000
|
1,765,000
|
2,477,314
|
2,477,314
|
1
|
FOX
