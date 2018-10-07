comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Venom' strikes again with the second consecutive weekend atop the global box office chart adding another $105.4 million for a massive worldwide total to date of $378.1 million while Warner Bros.' musical hit 'A Star Is Born' hits the high notes with $48.2 million in its second weekend for a worldwide cume of $135.36 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.

1. Venom - Sony - $105.4M

2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $48.2M

3. First Man - Universal - $25.1M

4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.8M

5. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $22.3M

6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $19.9M

7. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $11.5M

8. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M

9. Night School - Universal - $10.2M

10. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $9.6M

11. Shadow - Multiple - $8.2M

12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $8.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 14, are below.

1. Venom - Sony - $35.7M

2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $28.0M

3. First Man - Universal - $16.5M

4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $16.2M

5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $9.3M

6. Night School - Universal - $8.0M

7. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M

8. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $4.0M

9. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M

10. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $1.4M

11. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $1.4M

12. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $1.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Venom 105,400,000 69,700,000 35,700,000 378,102,151 235,300,000 142,802,151 SNY 55 SNY Star Is Born, A 48,200,000 20,200,000 28,000,000 135,360,360 41,200,000 94,160,360 WB 66 WB First Man 25,100,000 8,600,000 16,500,000 25,100,000 8,600,000 16,500,000 UNI 23 UNI Smallfoot 23,800,000 14,500,000 9,300,000 110,208,221 52,600,000 57,608,221 WB 58 WB Project Gutenberg 22,300,000 22,300,000 138,647,779 138,647,779 MUL 6 INDP Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 19,925,000 3,700,000 16,225,000 19,925,000 3,700,000 16,225,000 SNY 17 SNY Johnny English Strikes Again 11,500,000 11,500,000 82,100,000 82,100,000 UNI 56 UNI Bad Times At The El Royale 11,225,000 4,000,000 7,225,000 11,225,000 4,000,000 7,225,000 FOX 37 FOX Night School 10,235,000 2,200,000 8,035,000 75,243,950 15,400,000 59,843,950 UNI 24 UNI House With A Clock In Its Walls, The 9,575,000 5,600,000 3,975,000 101,850,500 39,600,000 62,250,500 MUL 28 UNI Shadow 8,200,000 8,200,000 80,166,016 80,166,016 MUL 3 Lost, Found 8,100,000 8,100,000 22,128,024 22,128,024 MUL 3 CMCF Dark Figure of Crime 4,950,000 4,950,000 17,465,154 17,465,154 SHOWBX 1 INDP Nun, The 4,575,000 3,200,000 1,375,000 359,030,046 243,100,000 115,930,046 WB 80 WB Incredibles 2 4,236,000 4,000,000 236,000 1,227,498,593 620,000,000 607,498,593 DIS 18 DIS Hello, Mrs. Money 4,000,000 4,000,000 82,645,487 82,645,487 MUL 5 CMCF Hichki 3,950,000 3,950,000 14,525,893 14,195,614 330,279 CHINADIG 1 YSHRAJ Simple Favor, A 3,280,000 1,900,000 1,380,000 83,037,508 31,000,000 52,037,508 LGF 63 LGF Disney's Christopher Robin 3,048,000 2,900,000 148,000 186,899,444 88,300,000 98,599,444 DIS 26 DIS Alad'2 2,800,000 2,800,000 10,857,617 10,857,617 PATHE 1 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 2,800,000 2,800,000 516,845,472 350,000,000 166,845,472 SNY 36 SNY Fat Buddies 2,500,000 2,500,000 34,271,100 34,271,100 MUL 2 ASIA Titan, The 1,900,000 1,900,000 2,614,582 2,614,582 CHINADIG 1 Hate U Give, The 1,765,000 1,765,000 2,477,314 2,477,314 1 FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

