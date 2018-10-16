comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 21, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal and Blumhouse scare up a huge horror wave of enthusiasm with a scarily strong $91.8 million global debut of 'Halloween' in 24 territories including North America where it posted the second biggest horror debut ever and the second biggest October opening weekend on record."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 21, are below.

1. Halloween - Universal - $91.8M

2. Venom - Sony - $50.4M

3. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $42.1M

4. First Man - Universal - $22.0M

5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $20.6M

6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $15.9M

7. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $14.7M

8. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.5M

9. Night School - Universal - $6.5M

10. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M

11. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $5.7M

12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $5.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 21, are below.

1. Halloween - Universal - $77.5M

2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $19.3M

3. Venom - Sony - $18.1M

4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $9.7M

5. First Man - Universal - $8.6M

6. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.5M

7. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $6.6M

8. Night School - Universal - $5.0M

9. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $3.3M

10. Old Man & The Gun, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.0M

11. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $1.7M

12. MET Opera: Samson Et Dalila (2018) - Fathom Events - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Halloween 91,800,000 14,300,000 77,500,000 91,800,000 14,300,000 77,500,000 UNI 24 UNI Venom 50,405,000 32,300,000 18,105,000 461,825,095 290,700,000 171,125,095 SNY 66 SNY Star Is Born, A 42,100,000 22,800,000 19,300,000 201,076,246 74,700,000 126,376,246 WB 76 WB First Man 21,965,000 13,400,000 8,565,000 55,500,050 25,500,000 30,000,050 UNI 48 UNI Smallfoot 20,615,000 14,000,000 6,615,000 137,166,035 70,800,000 66,366,035 WB 72 WB Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 15,915,000 6,200,000 9,715,000 39,904,812 11,100,000 28,804,812 SNY 25 SNY Project Gutenberg 14,720,000 14,720,000 164,478,522 164,478,522 MUL 7 INDP Hate U Give, The 7,500,000 7,500,000 10,641,873 10,641,873 1 FOX Night School 6,500,000 1,500,000 5,000,000 84,406,825 17,500,000 66,906,825 UNI 24 UNI Bad Times At The El Royale 5,800,000 2,500,000 3,300,000 21,441,801 8,100,000 13,341,801 FOX 50 FOX Spy Who Dumped Me, The 5,700,000 5,700,000 71,962,069 38,400,000 33,562,069 LGF 5 LGF Lost, Found 5,340,000 5,340,000 32,352,776 32,352,776 MUL 3 CMCF Hichki 3,960,000 3,960,000 21,819,262 21,488,983 330,279 CHINADIG 1 YSHRAJ Baby 3,490,000 3,490,000 3,490,000 3,490,000 MUL 2 Shadow 3,300,000 3,300,000 87,169,085 87,169,085 MUL 3 House With A Clock In Its Walls, The 2,940,000 1,200,000 1,740,000 84,927,590 20,000,000 64,927,590 UNI 24 UNI Dark Figure of Crime 2,876,606 2,876,606 25,167,782 25,167,782 MUL 3 INDP MET Opera: Samson Et Dalila (2018) 2,250,000 1,000,000 1,250,000 2,250,000 1,000,000 1,250,000 MUL 9 FTHM Game, The (dir Cavaye) 2,241,874 2,241,874 2,241,874 2,241,874 MARS FILMS 1 Old Man & The Gun, The 2,050,000 2,050,000 4,200,856 4,200,856 1 FSL Predator, The 1,700,000 1,700,000 127,987,159 77,200,000 50,787,159 FOX 40 FOX Simple Favor, A 1,460,000 1,100,000 360,000 85,801,690 32,900,000 52,901,690 LGF 59 LGF

