comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 21, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal and Blumhouse scare up a huge horror wave of enthusiasm with a scarily strong $91.8 million global debut of 'Halloween' in 24 territories including North America where it posted the second biggest horror debut ever and the second biggest October opening weekend on record."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 21, are below.

1. Halloween - Universal - $91.8M
2. Venom - Sony - $50.4M
3. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $42.1M
4. First Man - Universal - $22.0M
5. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $20.6M
6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $15.9M
7. Project Gutenberg - Multiple - $14.7M
8. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.5M
9. Night School - Universal - $6.5M
10. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M
11. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $5.7M
12. Lost, Found - Multiple - $5.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 21, are below.

1. Halloween - Universal - $77.5M
2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $19.3M
3. Venom - Sony - $18.1M
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $9.7M
5. First Man - Universal - $8.6M
6. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.5M
7. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $6.6M
8. Night School - Universal - $5.0M
9. Bad Times At The El Royale - 20th Century Fox - $3.3M
10. Old Man & The Gun, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.0M
11. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $1.7M
12. MET Opera: Samson Et Dalila (2018) - Fathom Events - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Halloween

91,800,000

14,300,000

77,500,000

91,800,000

14,300,000

77,500,000

UNI

24

UNI

Venom

50,405,000

32,300,000

18,105,000

461,825,095

290,700,000

171,125,095

SNY

66

SNY

Star Is Born, A

42,100,000

22,800,000

19,300,000

201,076,246

74,700,000

126,376,246

WB

76

WB

First Man

21,965,000

13,400,000

8,565,000

55,500,050

25,500,000

30,000,050

UNI

48

UNI

Smallfoot

20,615,000

14,000,000

6,615,000

137,166,035

70,800,000

66,366,035

WB

72

WB

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

15,915,000

6,200,000

9,715,000

39,904,812

11,100,000

28,804,812

SNY

25

SNY

Project Gutenberg

14,720,000

14,720,000

164,478,522

164,478,522

MUL

7

INDP

Hate U Give, The

7,500,000

7,500,000

10,641,873

10,641,873

1

FOX

Night School

6,500,000

1,500,000

5,000,000

84,406,825

17,500,000

66,906,825

UNI

24

UNI

Bad Times At The El Royale

5,800,000

2,500,000

3,300,000

21,441,801

8,100,000

13,341,801

FOX

50

FOX

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

5,700,000

5,700,000

71,962,069

38,400,000

33,562,069

LGF

5

LGF

Lost, Found

5,340,000

5,340,000

32,352,776

32,352,776

MUL

3

CMCF

Hichki

3,960,000

3,960,000

21,819,262

21,488,983

330,279

CHINADIG

1

YSHRAJ

Baby

3,490,000

3,490,000

3,490,000

3,490,000

MUL

2

Shadow

3,300,000

3,300,000

87,169,085

87,169,085

MUL

3

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

2,940,000

1,200,000

1,740,000

84,927,590

20,000,000

64,927,590

UNI

24

UNI

Dark Figure of Crime

2,876,606

2,876,606

25,167,782

25,167,782

MUL

3

INDP

MET Opera: Samson Et Dalila (2018)

2,250,000

1,000,000

1,250,000

2,250,000

1,000,000

1,250,000

MUL

9

FTHM

Game, The (dir Cavaye)

2,241,874

2,241,874

2,241,874

2,241,874

MARS FILMS

1

Old Man & The Gun, The

2,050,000

2,050,000

4,200,856

4,200,856

1

FSL

Predator, The

1,700,000

1,700,000

127,987,159

77,200,000

50,787,159

FOX

40

FOX

Simple Favor, A

1,460,000

1,100,000

360,000

85,801,690

32,900,000

52,901,690

LGF

59

LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

