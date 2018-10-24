comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 28, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's horror hit 'Halloween' has another great weekend pulling in $57.645 million globally in its second weekend for a worldwide total to date of $172.3 million as Warner Bros.' awards season contender 'A Star Is Born' crosses the $100 million mark internationally for a global cume of $253.3 million while Sony's 'Venom' impressively eclipses the $500 million mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 28, are below.

Halloween - Universal - $57.6M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $31.7M Venom - Sony - $28.1M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $22.1M Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $20.7M Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $17.8M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M First Man - Universal - $11.2M Hunter Killer - Multiple - $9.8M Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $8.7M Rampant - Multiple - $7.9M Grand Bain, Le - Multiple - $7.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 28, are below.

Halloween - Universal - $32.0M Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $14.1M Venom - Sony - $10.8M Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $7.5M Hunter Killer - Lionsgate - $6.7M Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.1M First Man - Universal - $4.9M Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $4.8M Night School - Universal - $3.3M Mid90s - A24 - $3.0M Old Man & The Gun, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.8M Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Halloween 57,645,000 25,600,000 32,045,000 172,301,400 45,600,000 126,701,400 UNI 63 UNI Star Is Born, A 31,745,000 17,600,000 14,145,000 253,322,400 104,600,000 148,722,400 WB 76 WB Venom 28,100,000 17,300,000 10,800,000 508,382,314 321,100,000 187,282,314 SNY 66 SNY Smallfoot 22,050,000 17,300,000 4,750,000 167,591,050 95,000,000 72,591,050 WB 79 WB Predator, The 20,741,459 20,741,459 149,145,459 98,268,978 50,876,481 FOX 21 FOX Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 17,800,000 10,300,000 7,500,000 62,548,809 24,200,000 38,348,809 SNY 42 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 12,220,115 12,220,115 12,220,115 12,220,115 FOX 2 FOX First Man 11,235,000 6,300,000 4,935,000 74,478,080 36,600,000 37,878,080 UNI 52 UNI Hunter Killer 9,850,000 3,200,000 6,650,000 10,708,600 4,058,600 6,650,000 MUL 17 LGF Johnny English Strikes Again 8,725,000 7,100,000 1,625,000 109,325,000 107,700,000 1,625,000 UNI 66 UNI Rampant 7,910,000 7,910,000 7,960,000 7,960,000 MUL 3 WGUI Grand Bain, Le 7,830,000 7,830,000 7,830,000 7,830,000 MUL 2 MK2ME Crystal Sky Of Yesterday 7,360,000 7,360,000 7,770,000 7,770,000 MULTICN 1 Project Gutenberg 7,160,000 7,160,000 179,140,000 179,140,000 MUL 7 INDP Hate U Give, The 6,345,708 1,245,708 5,100,000 19,643,544 1,343,539 18,300,005 FOX 8 FOX Night School 4,155,000 900,000 3,255,000 90,552,025 19,100,000 71,452,025 UNI 25 UNI House With A Clock In Its Walls, The 3,645,000 2,600,000 1,045,000 115,318,015 48,800,000 66,518,015 MUL 25 UNI Bad Times At The El Royale 3,029,553 1,629,553 1,400,000 27,103,876 10,510,140 16,593,736 FOX 50 FOX Mid90s 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,350,170 3,350,170 1 A24 Hichki 2,750,000 2,750,000 27,130,279 26,800,000 330,279 MUL 2 YSHRAJ Alad'2 2,430,000 2,430,000 17,250,000 17,250,000 MUL 2 Lost, Found 2,360,000 2,360,000 37,900,000 37,900,000 MUL 2 CMCF MET Opera: La Fanciulla Del West (2018) 2,197,530 1,197,530 1,000,000 2,197,530 1,197,530 1,000,000 MUL 7 FTHM Game, The (dir Cavaye) 2,171,000 2,171,000 6,400,000 6,400,000 MARS FILMS 1 Old Man & The Gun, The 1,800,000 1,800,000 7,214,097 7,214,097 1 FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

