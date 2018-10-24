comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 28, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

News provided by

comScore

16:25 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of October 28, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's horror hit 'Halloween' has another great weekend pulling in $57.645 million globally in its second weekend for a worldwide total to date of $172.3 million as Warner Bros.' awards season contender 'A Star Is Born' crosses the $100 million mark internationally for a global cume of $253.3 million while Sony's 'Venom' impressively eclipses the $500 million mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 28, are below.

  1. Halloween - Universal - $57.6M
  2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $31.7M
  3. Venom - Sony - $28.1M
  4. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $22.1M
  5. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $20.7M
  6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $17.8M
  7. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M
  8. First Man - Universal - $11.2M
  9. Hunter Killer - Multiple - $9.8M
  10. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $8.7M
  11. Rampant - Multiple - $7.9M
  12. Grand Bain, Le - Multiple - $7.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, October 28, are below.

  1. Halloween - Universal - $32.0M
  2. Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $14.1M
  3. Venom - Sony - $10.8M
  4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Sony - $7.5M
  5. Hunter Killer - Lionsgate - $6.7M
  6. Hate U Give, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.1M
  7. First Man - Universal - $4.9M
  8. Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $4.8M
  9. Night School - Universal - $3.3M
  10. Mid90s - A24 - $3.0M
  11. Old Man & The Gun, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.8M
  12. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Halloween

57,645,000

25,600,000

32,045,000

172,301,400

45,600,000

126,701,400

UNI

63

UNI

Star Is Born, A

31,745,000

17,600,000

14,145,000

253,322,400

104,600,000

148,722,400

WB

76

WB

Venom

28,100,000

17,300,000

10,800,000

508,382,314

321,100,000

187,282,314

SNY

66

SNY

Smallfoot

22,050,000

17,300,000

4,750,000

167,591,050

95,000,000

72,591,050

WB

79

WB

Predator, The

20,741,459

20,741,459

149,145,459

98,268,978

50,876,481

FOX

21

FOX

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

17,800,000

10,300,000

7,500,000

62,548,809

24,200,000

38,348,809

SNY

42

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

12,220,115

12,220,115

12,220,115

12,220,115

FOX

2

FOX

First Man

11,235,000

6,300,000

4,935,000

74,478,080

36,600,000

37,878,080

UNI

52

UNI

Hunter Killer

9,850,000

3,200,000

6,650,000

10,708,600

4,058,600

6,650,000

MUL

17

LGF

Johnny English Strikes Again

8,725,000

7,100,000

1,625,000

109,325,000

107,700,000

1,625,000

UNI

66

UNI

Rampant

7,910,000

7,910,000

7,960,000

7,960,000

MUL

3

WGUI

Grand Bain, Le

7,830,000

7,830,000

7,830,000

7,830,000

MUL

2

MK2ME

Crystal Sky Of Yesterday

7,360,000

7,360,000

7,770,000

7,770,000

MULTICN

1

Project Gutenberg

7,160,000

7,160,000

179,140,000

179,140,000

MUL

7

INDP

Hate U Give, The

6,345,708

1,245,708

5,100,000

19,643,544

1,343,539

18,300,005

FOX

8

FOX

Night School

4,155,000

900,000

3,255,000

90,552,025

19,100,000

71,452,025

UNI

25

UNI

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

3,645,000

2,600,000

1,045,000

115,318,015

48,800,000

66,518,015

MUL

25

UNI

Bad Times At The El Royale

3,029,553

1,629,553

1,400,000

27,103,876

10,510,140

16,593,736

FOX

50

FOX

Mid90s

3,000,000

3,000,000

3,350,170

3,350,170

1

A24

Hichki

2,750,000

2,750,000

27,130,279

26,800,000

330,279

MUL

2

YSHRAJ

Alad'2

2,430,000

2,430,000

17,250,000

17,250,000

MUL

2

Lost, Found

2,360,000

2,360,000

37,900,000

37,900,000

MUL

2

CMCF

MET Opera: La Fanciulla Del West (2018)

2,197,530

1,197,530

1,000,000

2,197,530

1,197,530

1,000,000

MUL

7

FTHM

Game, The (dir Cavaye)

2,171,000

2,171,000

6,400,000

6,400,000

MARS FILMS

1

Old Man & The Gun, The

1,800,000

1,800,000

7,214,097

7,214,097

1

FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

Also from this source

24 Oct, 2018, 07:00 ET comScore Brings Its Core Digital Data into a Single, Unified View...

21 Oct, 2018, 16:04 ET comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of October 28, 2018

News provided by

comScore

16:25 ET