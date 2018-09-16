comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 23, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

News provided by

comScore

16:21 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' horror hit 'The Nun' scares up another $45.65 million at the global box office for a worldwide total to date of nearly $300 million.  Notably, Jack Black in Universal's 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' opened this weekend at number one in North America with $26.85 million and in just 22 territories for a global total of $35.58 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.

  1. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $45.6M
  2. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $35.6M
  3. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
  4. Golden Job - Multiple - $23.2M
  5. Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $17.2M
  6. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $15.6M
  7. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $11.6M
  8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $9.2M
  9. L Storm - Multiple - $9.0M
  10. Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $8.9M
  11. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $8.8M
  12. Ash Is Purest White - Shanghai Film Group - $5.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.

  1. House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $26.9M
  2. Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $10.4M
  3. Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $10.2M
  4. Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M
  5. Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $6.5M
  6. White Boy Rick - Sony - $5.0M
  7. Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $3.7M
  8. Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $3.1M
  9. Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
  10. Searching - Sony - $2.2M
  11. Life Itself - Amazon Studios - $2.1M
  12. Unbroken: Path To Redemption - Pure Flix - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Nun, The

45,650,000

35,400,000

10,250,000

292,595,307

191,700,000

100,895,307

WB

81

WB

House With A Clock In Its Walls, The

35,580,000

8,730,000

26,850,000

35,580,000

8,730,000

26,850,000

MUL

23

UNI

Predator, The

24,000,000

15,300,000

8,700,000

94,935,122

54,500,000

40,435,122

FOX

83

FOX

Golden Job

23,200,000

23,200,000

23,200,000

23,200,000

MUL

6

WGUI

Johnny English Strikes Again

17,200,000

17,200,000

22,100,000

22,100,000

UNI

33

UNI

Simple Favor, A

15,600,000

5,200,000

10,400,000

42,562,414

10,000,000

32,562,414

LGF

37

LGF

Crazy Rich Asians

11,615,000

5,100,000

6,515,000

206,439,483

47,000,000

159,439,483

WB

36

WB

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

9,165,000

8,000,000

1,165,000

777,939,667

559,800,000

218,139,667

PAR

50

PAR

L Storm

9,000,000

9,000,000

55,971,036

55,971,036

MUL

3

ASIA

Great Battle, The

8,900,000

8,900,000

9,012,906

9,012,906

N.E.W.

1

WGUI

Incredibles 2

8,830,000

8,300,000

530,000

1,195,154,358

588,800,000

606,354,358

DIS

21

DIS

Ash Is Purest White

5,900,000

5,900,000

5,900,000

5,900,000

SHFG

1

Searching

5,775,000

3,600,000

2,175,000

54,215,344

31,100,000

23,115,344

SNY

31

SNY

Meg, The

5,750,000

3,400,000

2,350,000

516,422,919

375,900,000

140,522,919

WB

63

WB

Peppermint

5,320,000

1,600,000

3,720,000

36,332,559

6,000,000

30,332,559

STX

35

STX

Disney's Christopher Robin

5,153,000

4,100,000

1,053,000

164,788,797

67,900,000

96,888,797

DIS

22

DIS

White Boy Rick

5,000,000

5,000,000

17,410,368

17,410,368

1

SNY

Feng Shui

4,600,000

4,600,000

4,655,021

4,655,021

MGBX

1

CJE

Negotiation, The

3,850,000

3,850,000

3,939,917

3,939,917

CJE

1

CJE

Fahrenheit 11/9

3,101,000

3,101,000

3,101,000

3,101,000

1

BCLF

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

3,100,000

2,500,000

600,000

507,576,985

341,500,000

166,076,985

SNY

59

SNY

Alpha

2,900,000

2,500,000

400,000

73,422,570

38,200,000

35,222,570

SNY

49

SNY

BlacKkKlansman

2,650,000

2,000,000

650,000

76,430,350

29,300,000

47,130,350

UNI

26

FOC

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

2,370,000

2,000,000

370,000

387,696,835

267,400,000

120,296,835

UNI

43

UNI

Class Reunion 1

2,300,000

2,300,000

2,300,000

2,300,000

WB

1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ :SCOR ) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

Also from this source

16 Sep, 2018, 16:25 ET comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for...

12 Sep, 2018, 09:01 ET comScore Continues to Attract New Leadership with Key Additions...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 23, 2018

News provided by

comScore

16:21 ET