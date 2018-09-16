comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 23, 2018
-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --
16:21 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' horror hit 'The Nun' scares up another $45.65 million at the global box office for a worldwide total to date of nearly $300 million. Notably, Jack Black in Universal's 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' opened this weekend at number one in North America with $26.85 million and in just 22 territories for a global total of $35.58 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $45.6M
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $35.6M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
- Golden Job - Multiple - $23.2M
- Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $17.2M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $15.6M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $11.6M
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $9.2M
- L Storm - Multiple - $9.0M
- Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $8.9M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $8.8M
- Ash Is Purest White - Shanghai Film Group - $5.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 23, are below.
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $26.9M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $10.4M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $10.2M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.7M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $6.5M
- White Boy Rick - Sony - $5.0M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $3.7M
- Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $3.1M
- Meg, The - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
- Searching - Sony - $2.2M
- Life Itself - Amazon Studios - $2.1M
- Unbroken: Path To Redemption - Pure Flix - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Nun, The
|
45,650,000
|
35,400,000
|
10,250,000
|
292,595,307
|
191,700,000
|
100,895,307
|
WB
|
81
|
WB
|
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
|
35,580,000
|
8,730,000
|
26,850,000
|
35,580,000
|
8,730,000
|
26,850,000
|
MUL
|
23
|
UNI
|
Predator, The
|
24,000,000
|
15,300,000
|
8,700,000
|
94,935,122
|
54,500,000
|
40,435,122
|
FOX
|
83
|
FOX
|
Golden Job
|
23,200,000
|
23,200,000
|
23,200,000
|
23,200,000
|
MUL
|
6
|
WGUI
|
Johnny English Strikes Again
|
17,200,000
|
17,200,000
|
22,100,000
|
22,100,000
|
UNI
|
33
|
UNI
|
Simple Favor, A
|
15,600,000
|
5,200,000
|
10,400,000
|
42,562,414
|
10,000,000
|
32,562,414
|
LGF
|
37
|
LGF
|
Crazy Rich Asians
|
11,615,000
|
5,100,000
|
6,515,000
|
206,439,483
|
47,000,000
|
159,439,483
|
WB
|
36
|
WB
|
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|
9,165,000
|
8,000,000
|
1,165,000
|
777,939,667
|
559,800,000
|
218,139,667
|
PAR
|
50
|
PAR
|
L Storm
|
9,000,000
|
9,000,000
|
55,971,036
|
55,971,036
|
MUL
|
3
|
ASIA
|
Great Battle, The
|
8,900,000
|
8,900,000
|
9,012,906
|
9,012,906
|
N.E.W.
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Incredibles 2
|
8,830,000
|
8,300,000
|
530,000
|
1,195,154,358
|
588,800,000
|
606,354,358
|
DIS
|
21
|
DIS
|
Ash Is Purest White
|
5,900,000
|
5,900,000
|
5,900,000
|
5,900,000
|
SHFG
|
1
|
Searching
|
5,775,000
|
3,600,000
|
2,175,000
|
54,215,344
|
31,100,000
|
23,115,344
|
SNY
|
31
|
SNY
|
Meg, The
|
5,750,000
|
3,400,000
|
2,350,000
|
516,422,919
|
375,900,000
|
140,522,919
|
WB
|
63
|
WB
|
Peppermint
|
5,320,000
|
1,600,000
|
3,720,000
|
36,332,559
|
6,000,000
|
30,332,559
|
STX
|
35
|
STX
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
5,153,000
|
4,100,000
|
1,053,000
|
164,788,797
|
67,900,000
|
96,888,797
|
DIS
|
22
|
DIS
|
White Boy Rick
|
5,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
17,410,368
|
17,410,368
|
1
|
SNY
|
Feng Shui
|
4,600,000
|
4,600,000
|
4,655,021
|
4,655,021
|
MGBX
|
1
|
CJE
|
Negotiation, The
|
3,850,000
|
3,850,000
|
3,939,917
|
3,939,917
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Fahrenheit 11/9
|
3,101,000
|
3,101,000
|
3,101,000
|
3,101,000
|
1
|
BCLF
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
3,100,000
|
2,500,000
|
600,000
|
507,576,985
|
341,500,000
|
166,076,985
|
SNY
|
59
|
SNY
|
Alpha
|
2,900,000
|
2,500,000
|
400,000
|
73,422,570
|
38,200,000
|
35,222,570
|
SNY
|
49
|
SNY
|
BlacKkKlansman
|
2,650,000
|
2,000,000
|
650,000
|
76,430,350
|
29,300,000
|
47,130,350
|
UNI
|
26
|
FOC
|
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|
2,370,000
|
2,000,000
|
370,000
|
387,696,835
|
267,400,000
|
120,296,835
|
UNI
|
43
|
UNI
|
Class Reunion 1
|
2,300,000
|
2,300,000
|
2,300,000
|
2,300,000
|
WB
|
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ :SCOR ) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.
SOURCE comScore
Share this article