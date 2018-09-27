comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of September 30, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of September 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' animated family film 'Smallfoot' took the top spot at the global box office taking in $37.020 million this weekend in a whopping 50 territories while Universal's Kevin Hart comedy 'Night School' scored high marks with $33.5 million worldwide including its $28 million number one North American debut."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.
- Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $37.0M
- Night School - Universal - $33.5M
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Multiple - $21.9M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $21.6M
- Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $14.2M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $13.7M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $12.2M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.7M
- Cry Me A Sad River - Multiple - $7.9M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
- Great Battle, The - Next Entertainment World - $7.3M
- Golden Job - Multiple - $7.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, September 30, are below.
- Night School - Universal - $28.0M
- Smallfoot - Warner Bros. - $23.0M
- House With A Clock In Its Walls, The - Universal - $12.5M
- Simple Favor, A - Lionsgate - $6.6M
- Nun, The - Warner Bros. - $5.4M
- Hell Fest - Lionsgate - $5.1M
- Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
- Predator, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.7M
- White Boy Rick - Sony - $2.4M
- Peppermint - STX Entertainment - $1.8M
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - FUNimation Films - $1.3M
- Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment - $1.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Smallfoot
|
37,020,000
|
14,000,000
|
23,020,000
|
38,620,000
|
15,600,000
|
23,020,000
|
WB
|
50
|
WB
|
Night School
|
33,500,000
|
5,500,000
|
28,000,000
|
33,500,000
|
5,500,000
|
28,000,000
|
UNI
|
20
|
UNI
|
House With A Clock In Its Walls, The
|
21,910,000
|
9,400,000
|
12,510,000
|
65,763,225
|
21,000,000
|
44,763,225
|
MUL
|
24
|
UNI
|
Nun, The
|
21,635,000
|
16,200,000
|
5,435,000
|
330,018,048
|
221,000,000
|
109,018,048
|
WB
|
81
|
WB
|
Johnny English Strikes Again
|
14,200,000
|
14,200,000
|
44,200,000
|
44,200,000
|
UNI
|
41
|
UNI
|
Simple Favor, A
|
13,700,000
|
7,100,000
|
6,600,000
|
62,866,808
|
19,800,000
|
43,066,808
|
LGF
|
54
|
LGF
|
Incredibles 2
|
12,181,000
|
11,900,000
|
281,000
|
1,210,072,582
|
603,300,000
|
606,772,582
|
DIS
|
22
|
DIS
|
Predator, The
|
10,700,000
|
7,000,000
|
3,700,000
|
115,834,251
|
68,200,000
|
47,634,251
|
FOX
|
77
|
FOX
|
Cry Me A Sad River
|
7,900,000
|
7,900,000
|
33,422,822
|
33,422,822
|
MUL
|
3
|
ASIA
|
Crazy Rich Asians
|
7,350,000
|
3,200,000
|
4,150,000
|
218,881,775
|
53,200,000
|
165,681,775
|
WB
|
38
|
WB
|
Great Battle, The
|
7,300,000
|
7,300,000
|
18,499,224
|
18,291,560
|
207,664
|
N.E.W.
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Golden Job
|
7,100,000
|
7,100,000
|
47,190,581
|
47,190,581
|
MUL
|
7
|
WGUI
|
Hell Fest
|
5,890,000
|
815,000
|
5,075,000
|
5,890,000
|
815,000
|
5,075,000
|
LGF
|
13
|
LGF
|
Searching
|
4,460,000
|
3,500,000
|
960,000
|
61,243,582
|
36,400,000
|
24,843,582
|
SNY
|
42
|
SNY
|
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|
3,810,000
|
3,200,000
|
610,000
|
789,878,933
|
570,700,000
|
219,178,933
|
PAR
|
42
|
PAR
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
3,670,000
|
3,300,000
|
370,000
|
172,671,497
|
75,100,000
|
97,571,497
|
DIS
|
22
|
DIS
|
L Storm
|
3,300,000
|
3,300,000
|
66,890,869
|
66,890,869
|
MUL
|
2
|
ASIA
|
Negotiation, The
|
3,250,000
|
3,250,000
|
8,121,151
|
8,105,662
|
15,489
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Peppermint
|
3,070,000
|
1,300,000
|
1,770,000
|
41,726,908
|
8,200,000
|
33,526,908
|
STX
|
45
|
STX
|
BlacKkKlansman
|
2,450,000
|
2,000,000
|
450,000
|
80,434,180
|
32,600,000
|
47,834,180
|
UNI
|
28
|
FOC
|
White Boy Rick
|
2,385,000
|
2,385,000
|
21,714,781
|
21,714,781
|
1
|
SNY
|
Feng Shui
|
2,220,000
|
2,220,000
|
8,152,209
|
8,141,886
|
10,323
|
MGBX
|
1
|
CJE
|
Unforgiven
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
CPRO
|
5
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
510,864,621
|
344,700,000
|
166,164,621
|
SNY
|
57
|
SNY
|
Alpha
|
1,600,000
|
1,600,000
|
77,538,746
|
42,200,000
|
35,338,746
|
SNY
|
44
|
SNY
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.
