Comscore Announces Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 12, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, has announced the worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 12, 2020, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "the box-office is off to a strong start in early 2020, with the second weekend of the year up 12 percent versus the comparable timeframe a year ago. The rise is powered by the expansion of multiple-Oscar® nominee "1917" and a host of strong 2019 holdovers that has driven YTD revenue to an advantage of 8 percent over last year at this point."

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 12, are below.

1917 - Universal - $56.4 million Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Disney - $39.3 million Jumanji: The Next Level - Sony - $36.6 million

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 12, are below.

1917 - Universal - $36.5 million Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Disney - $15.1 million Jumanji: The Next Level - Sony - $14.0 million

Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

