Comscore Becomes First Measurement Provider to Deliver Deduplicated Advertising Campaigns on YouTube and YouTube TV Across All Devices, Including Connected TV with Co-Viewing

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce it is the first measurement provider to deliver deduplicated audience measurement across YouTube's largest platforms (PC, Mobile, and now Connected TV) and including co-viewers of Connected TV screens. The milestone delivers on the significant expansion of Comscore's partnership with Google announced in August and makes Comscore the first provider to be able to offer advertisers the ability to measure deduplicated reach and frequency with this comprehensive level of coverage, now including the incrementality of YouTube's impact within media plans.

The addition of YouTube and YouTube TV into Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) is live today and enables one of the largest advertising sources for modern cross-platform measurement. As previously published by Comscore, more than 80% of CTV reach in the U.S. falls on only five streaming services — and only two are ad-supported.

"Consumer viewing of collective video advertising across linear TV and CTV continues to grow, and as part of that trend, YouTube and YouTubeTV now represent one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content," said Elizabeth Daly, VP Group Media Director, Video Investment at Mediahub Worldwide, an Interpublic Group agency. "As the industry navigates unprecedented scrutiny of measurement accuracy and stability, it's critical to have reliable deduplicated cross-platform measurement. We believe this partnership will help give advertisers much-needed clarity and a more complete view of their overall advertising effectiveness."

"The industry has been clamoring for deduplicated cross-platform measurement. I am excited that we are the first to include Google's YouTube and YouTubeTV inventory in our CCR solution," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "With this expansion of our partnership, Comscore has the most complete view of one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content. This addition is a game changer as it greatly improves brands' and agencies' ability to plan and measure deduplicated reach and frequency of their campaigns."

