Comscore Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson to Participate in BIA Webinar on Future of OTT

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore, will participate in BIA Advisory Services' OTT Ecosystem Players Discuss Market Directions webinar on October 27, 2020 at 2pm ET.

Wilson will join a group of distinguished industry leaders to offer his assessment of the current state of the over-the-top (OTT) marketplace and to examine the priorities that will drive future success. As highlighted in Comscore's annual 'State of OTT' report, Wilson will explore how the OTT landscape continues to rapidly evolve due to the growth of OTT streaming services, content and devices as well as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTT is a fast-growing part of the media mix, promising the power of the TV set for advertising amplified by the targeting, optimization and attribution from digital advertising. BIA's virtual webinar will highlight its new OTT forecast, which includes political spending, and offer insights into growth areas and opportunities.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3454957315146213135.

