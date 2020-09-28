Comscore Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson to Speak at LiveRamp's RampUp Worldwide Virtual Summit

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to share that Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson will be speaking at LiveRamp's RampUp Worldwide Virtual Summit. Wilson will join many of the world's leading marketers and media measurement thought leaders at this signature industry event, which is open for registration now at no cost.

Wilson will be featured in the session titled "Shifting the TV Measurement Status Quo" on October 1, 2020 at 2pm ET. Moderated by Jane Clarke, CEO and Managing Director, Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), and also featuring panelist Rohini Sen, Managing Partner, Wavemaker, the session will include a conversation on how the industry can move away from long-used metrics and incomplete data sets, and meet the other long-standing challenges with identity, data connectivity and other evolving tools.

The LiveRamp RampUp Worldwide Virtual Summit is being held virtually for the first time, September 28-October 1, and will feature sessions delivered in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish. Attendees will benefit from hearing best practices for experimenting with new data, media and measurement strategies, and learn how to continually create exceptional customer experiences.

"RampUp is a can't miss event every year, and I'm excited to join some of the best thinkers in our industry to discuss the state of cross-screen measurement innovation and adoption," said Wilson.

To learn more about the RampUp Worldwide Virtual Summit, please visit: https://rampedup.us/rampup-worldwide-virtual-marketing-summit/

To register for free, please visit: https://rampedup.us/rampup-worldwide-virtual-marketing-summit/register/

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

