Comscore Chief Product Officer David Algranati to Speak at Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement Summit

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that Dr. David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore, will be featured at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement's (CIMM) 10th Annual Cross-Platform Video Measurement and Data Summit. Algranati will join other leading voices for a panel discussion this Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12:10pm ET.

This year's summit will continue the conversations around the state of cross-platform measurement and advancing the use of granular TV from the point of view of marketers, media companies and media buying agencies. Joined by experts from across the industry, Algranati's panel, entitled 'Lessons in Creating Scaled and Representative Granular TV Datasets' will share best practices for combining Smart TV and set top box data. With over a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted leader in unduplicated audience measurement.

Shifts in media consumption have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and consistency in measurement – from linear to digital to OTT TV entertainment – has never been more critical. With its comprehensive vision and strong heritage of product innovation, Comscore is poised to shape the next generation of audience and advertising measurement.

"Comscore is reinventing today's media measurement currency by building an audience- and impression-based currency for true census-representative TV measurement designed for this new era," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

To learn more about the summit or register, please visit https://events.cimm-us.org/#register.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

