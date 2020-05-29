Comscore Finds Increased Global Utilization of Mobile Payments in Digital Commerce

RESTON, Va., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, shows that as worldwide audiences continue to shift toward engaging more with mobile and multi-platform devices, mobile commerce (m-commerce) is gaining an increasing share of digital commerce.

In the 2020 "Global Mobile Payments Outlook" whitepaper, Comscore examines the state of online mobile payments around the world to understand how the landscape is changing for payment networks, digital wallets, credit issuers, and merchants.

Key insights show:

Digital audiences continue to shift towards mobile devices. Nearly 40 percent of Latin American and Asia Pacific audiences used only a mobile device to go online during Q4 2019, compared to North America's 14 percent and Europe's 24 percent.

audiences used only a mobile device to go online during Q4 2019, compared to 14 percent and 24 percent. Mobile commerce share makes up majority of online transactions in regions with higher mobile dependency.

In Asia Pacific , an average of 4-in-ten mobile online transactions were paid using a mobile wallet during Q4 2019.

, an average of 4-in-ten mobile online transactions were paid using a mobile wallet during Q4 2019. Overall, mobile represents the majority of online transactions across all global regions tracked.

Comscore's 2020 "Global Mobile Payments Outlook" whitepaper uses insights from the Global Digital Payments Tracker, a one-of-a-kind tool which analyzes both passively observed consumer behavior from Comscore's worldwide panels, and multi-platform survey data. This robust multi-source approach allows Comscore to most accurately examine consumers' payment behavior across platforms in North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and Asia Pacific (India, Japan, and Australia).

To read the full findings of this additional research, download the 2020 "Global Mobile Payments Outlook" whitepaper.

To learn more about how Comscore can help with insights into international mobile payments trends for financial services, please contact us today.

About Comscore



Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit

www.comscore.com

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

http://www.comscore.com

