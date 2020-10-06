Comscore Launches New Advanced Streaming Behavior Segments in Tru Optik Data Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and Tru Optik, the identity resolution leader across streaming and connected media, today announced the launch of new advanced streaming behavior segments that set a new standard for reaching granular cross-screen audiences based on consumer streaming viewership habits. With the segments now available in Tru Optik's Data Marketplace, brands and agencies can better utilize Comscore's unique consumer streaming and connected TV viewing habits ahead of fast-approaching holiday season campaigns.

As highlighted in Comscore's annual 'State of OTT' report, the OTT landscape continues to rapidly evolve thanks to the growth of OTT streaming services, content and devices as well as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior. This new partnership will enable advertisers to navigate these changes and more effectively reach their desired audiences.

"We're excited to join forces with Tru Optik, as their focus on OTT makes this a very logical partnership to showcase the power of Comscore's granular OTT and streaming audience intelligence," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Services, Comscore. "Together, we are giving advertisers the tools to reach new OTT audiences based on massive shifts in consumer behavior brought on by the current environment."

With continued year-over-year growth, coupled with elevated usage during the pandemic, CTV consumption is higher than ever and likely to remain higher on a year-over-year basis. Given this increased usage, it's clear that OTT and CTV are not a fad so it's more important than ever for advertisers to move beyond targeting based on how people get their content, and focus on what they're consuming with precision audience segments. This new partnership delivers audiences such as OTT Premium Paid subscribers, OTT Ad Supported Free Access watchers, OTT Premium Sports Paid subscribers and more.

"We have worked closely with Comscore for years enabling both national and local advertisers with advanced audience-targeted data for reaching consumers on Connected TV," said Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer of Tru Optik. "The ability to better target audiences at scale based on their streaming media consumption behavior is in high demand, and we are proud to partner with Comscore to make this accessible across the industry's leading publishers and adtech platforms.

The new capabilities are the latest enhancement to Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral, TV, streaming and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio and gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy and privacy compliance. To learn more about Tru Optik, visit: http://www.truoptik.com.

