Comscore Partners with STRONG Technical Services for Theatre Device Monitoring

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a partnership with Ballantyne Strong, Inc.'s (NYSE American: BTN) subsidiary STRONG Technical Services, a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services, for enhanced detailed device monitoring in Comscore's Enterprise Web™.

Subscribers of Enterprise Web will be able to review projection hardware status circuit-wide, enabling them to centrally monitor and manage media players and projectors, and key delivery and playout reporting as well as content and other hardware from one integrated application in near real-time. The partnership also allows Strong's Management System subscribers to title map features and build preshow content packs using Enterprise Web's functionality. This capability fills a crucial gap for theatrical exhibitors, streamlining operations into one integrated online interface.

"We are thrilled to partner with Strong Technical Services to add device monitoring capabilities to Enterprise Web," said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies. "This integration brings their hardware monitoring and our content management capabilities together, creating an efficient, circuit-wide theater management experience."

"Partnering with Comscore to deliver hardware monitoring for Enterprise Web was a natural progression in our service delivery development," said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager, STRONG Technical Services. "STRONG has worked with the Comscore team for many years to support Comscore's Theatre Management System (TMS). The partnership allows us to deliver on our goal of allowing exhibitors to manage their sight and sound operations with a single interface."

Comscore Enterprise Web gives circuit managers an over-the-shoulder look at operations inside all of their theatres from one centralized website. A secure web-based application, it allows a single staff member to centrally title map features, manage keys (KDMs) and create trailer packs across all theatres, in turn, creating circuit-wide efficiencies, while also alerting users to any issues that could prevent shows from playing out as scheduled.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. (www.strong-tech.com), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

