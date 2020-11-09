Comscore Provides Update on Strategic Alternatives Review Process

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today provided an update regarding its review of strategic alternatives announced last year. Comscore's board of directors and management, supported by its legal and financial advisors, have conducted a thorough and deliberate review process.

Comscore confirmed today that it is in advanced discussions with respect to a recapitalization transaction with an anchor investor. The transaction, if consummated, would result in a significant reduction in Comscore's outstanding indebtedness, enhancing its balance sheet and liquidity profile. In addition, the transaction would provide for enhanced commercial relationships to support Comscore's growth initiatives.

Comscore and the other relevant parties are working to conclude negotiations. However, there can be no assurances regarding the timing of any action or transaction nor that the strategic review process will result in any particular outcome, including the transaction described above. The Company does not intend to provide additional updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is necessary.

