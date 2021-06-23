Comscore Publishes New Research Examining Future of App Measurement and How Publishers and Advertisers Can Navigate Rapidly-Evolving Privacy Standards

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past several years have seen significant evolution in both the web browser environment and the ecosystem of regulations, laws, and consumer awareness about privacy. That's why Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to publish its latest whitepaper exploring the future of app measurement and app tracking transparency.

Drawing on Comscore's deep expertise in privacy-friendly digital audience measurement, the whitepaper takes an in-depth look at several critical developments:

What iOS 14.5 changes mean for publishers and advertisers.

Potential implications to future IDFA collection.

How measurement providers like Comscore are solving for measurement challenges while respecting user privacy.

Comscore is committed to privacy and continually strives to promote the responsible use of information through the design of its products, ongoing monitoring and auditing, and information security safeguards.

The full whitepaper can be accessed here free of charge. To learn more about how Comscore can help you succeed in a fast-changing privacy landscape, contact us today.

