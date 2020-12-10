Comscore Renews Agreement with TEGNA Inc.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement with TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), a local news leader with 64 stations in 51 markets. Under the terms of the agreement, TEGNA will expand its local television and digital measurement partnership with Comscore to include 22 total markets, with Comscore's local television currency serving as its exclusive selling and posting currency in 18 local markets.

As a part of the agreement, these TEGNA stations will also have full access to Comscore's Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments, allowing them to provide their clients and prospects in those verticals with dynamic, highly targeted segments of significant value versus age and gender demographics alone. Several of the larger market TEGNA stations will now also benefit from Comscore's recently launched Quickscore ratings, which deliver local ratings 48 hours after program airing.

"Comscore's advanced audience approach allows our sellers to have impactful conversations with our agency and advertisers partners, communicating the value and relevance of our audiences versus their size alone. Through Comscore, we are also able to provide our partners with qualitative information that ties purchase intent data to what consumers are watching," said Larry Delia, Senior Vice President for Media Operations, TEGNA. "Like TEGNA, Comscore is also leading with innovation with Quickscore, which provides accurate and stable second-day ratings from Comscore's significant measurement footprint."

"TEGNA is a true industry leader and continues to embrace innovative solutions to serve their advertising and agency partners. We're excited to build on our longstanding partnership, and be their exclusive currency across 18 local markets," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore.

