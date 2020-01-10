Comscore Reports Highest Ever Worldwide Box Office

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced annual worldwide box office revenues for 2019. Highlights for the year include:

For the first time ever, Global box office will exceed $42 billion .

. For the first time ever, International box office will exceed $30 billion .

. Highlights of the year include "Avengers: Endgame," "The Lion King," "Frozen 2," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" & "Captain Marvel." These among other notable films played extraordinarily well with audiences in cinemas around the world.

In 2019 global audiences continued to increase their appetite for the theatrical moviegoing experience.

North America enjoys the second biggest year at the box office ever

2019's North American box office has had a big comeback story in the latter part of the year & has eclipsed the $11 billion mark for the fifth straight year, reaching $11.4 billion .

mark for the fifth straight year, reaching . A strong second half of the year saw the deficit (vs. the record year of 2018) drop from 11% at the end of April to 4% for the full year.

The strong lineup of blockbusters and awards season contenders are taking us out on a high note and set the stage for a strong 2020 worldwide in movie theaters.

Films like "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "1917," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Little Women," "Frozen 2," "Knives Out," "Uncut Gems" & " Just Mercy " among others are creating enthusiasm and excitement in cinemas in 2020.

"Data is the basis to define reality. Audiences around the world are united by the undistracted and social experience that theaters provide. Great cinemas and great movies keep thriving year after year breaking industry records, and we at Comscore are very proud to be able to witness it through best data and analytics monitoring practices," said Arturo Guillen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Comscore Movies. "As media consumption expands through different windows, Comscore is there to measure it and provide the insights needed to understand this rapid changing environment, but one thing remains, the health of the theatrical industry."

Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's Senior Media Analyst added, "The immersive bigger-than-life movie theater experience remains a singular, essential and relevant part of the entertainment diet of consumers around the world. The gold standard experience created by cinemas combined with amazing studio films will continue to draw enthusiastic crowds now and in the future."

