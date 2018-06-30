comScore Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018, ended June 30, 2018.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $101.4 million, up from $99.4 million reported in the same period of 2017. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $56.0 million, or $(1.02) per share as compared to $38.6 million, or $(0.67) per share reported in the same period for 2017.

Revenue from the digital audience product offering in the second quarter of 2018 was $49.9 million, down 8% from the same period of 2017. TV and cross-platform revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $29.5 million. In the second quarter of 2018, the company recorded $1.9 million in revenue related to a change in accounting estimate for certain contracts in its TV and cross-platform offering and increased its cost of sales by the same amount. Excluding this impact, revenue growth from TV and cross-platform would have been 9% compared to the same period of 2017. Advertising product revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $11.7 million as a result of emerging products, and movies revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $10.4 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $17.5 million, excluding $23.0 million in stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to employees, directors and consultants; a charge of $5.3 million for a legal settlement associated with the conclusion of certain litigation; a restructuring charge of $3.8 million; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2018 compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $19.4 million reported in the same period for 2017.

For the second quarter of 2018, comScore generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million, excluding the above-mentioned items as presented in the accompanying tables. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million reported in the same period one year ago.

"In the second quarter, we continued to push forward on our mission to build momentum in the market through a focused vision, accelerated product development, and a demonstrably streamlined and simplified operating model, which was reflected in our ability to post positive adjusted EBITDA for the second straight quarter," said Bryan Wiener, CEO of comScore. "Our turnaround is moving with velocity, and we are rallying around a renewed strategic plan that continues to establish comScore as currency and the new standard for cross-platform measurement."

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2018 December 31,



2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,589 $ 37,859 Restricted cash 6,599 7,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,510 and $1,991, respectively ($1,409 and $2,899 of accounts receivable attributable to related parties, respectively) 70,182 82,029 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,523 15,168 Insurance recoverable on litigation settlements 10,000 37,232 Total current assets 152,893 179,554 Property and equipment, net 27,669 28,893 Other non-current assets 9,143 7,259 Deferred tax assets 3,619 4,532 Intangible assets, net 143,004 159,777 Goodwill 641,702 642,424 Total assets $ 978,030 $ 1,022,439 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable ($977 and $2,715 attributable to related parties, respectively) $ 18,352 $ 27,889 Accrued expenses ($5,745 and $5,857 attributable to related parties, respectively) 52,485 86,031 Accrued litigation settlements 3,800 27,718 Other current liabilities 10,335 10,485 Customer advances ($988 and $2,755 attributable to related parties, respectively) 86,310 98,367 Total current liabilities 171,282 250,490 Financing derivatives (related party) 15,900 — Senior secured convertible notes (related party) 174,404 — Deferred tax liabilities 5,590 3,641 Accrued litigation settlements 1,750 90,800 Other non-current liabilities 36,149 21,016 Total liabilities 405,075 365,947 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2018 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2017; 64,651,714 shares issued and 57,886,918 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018, and 60,053,843 shares issued and 57,289,047 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017 58 60 Additional paid-in capital 1,528,719 1,407,717 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,584) (6,224) Accumulated deficit (717,254) (609,091) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 and 2,764,796 shares as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (229,984) (135,970) Total stockholders' equity 572,955 656,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 978,030 $ 1,022,439

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues (1) $ 101,389 $ 99,439 $ 207,308 $ 200,300 Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3) 51,526 47,301 98,780 94,614 Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3) 29,647 31,190 55,552 60,923 Research and development (1) (2) (3) 20,889 21,502 39,605 42,522 General and administrative (1) (2) (3) 28,699 13,310 47,360 31,095 Investigation and audit related (1) 4,883 17,399 36,750 35,077 Amortization of intangible assets 8,266 8,443 16,810 17,178 Settlement of litigation, net 5,250 (915) 5,250 618 Restructuring 3,833 — 5,090 — Total expenses from operations 152,993 138,230 305,197 282,027 Loss from operations (51,604) (38,791) (97,889) (81,727) Interest expense, net (1) (4,124) (252) (7,029) (406) Other income, net 807 2,683 884 5,867 Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 1,045 (1,205) 123 (1,225) Loss before income taxes (53,876) (37,565) (103,911) (77,491) Income tax provision (2,101) (1,061) (3,516) (1,927) Net loss $ (55,977) $ (38,626) $ (107,427) $ (79,418) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (1.02) $ (0.67) $ (1.90) $ (1.38) Diluted $ (1.02) $ (0.67) $ (1.90) $ (1.38) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock: Basic 55,192,741 57,498,228 56,703,795 57,386,516 Diluted 55,192,741 57,498,228 56,703,795 57,386,516 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (55,977) $ (38,626) $ (107,427) $ (79,418) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (3,975) 2,352 (2,360) 2,955 Unrealized gain on marketable securities, net — 34 — 34 Total comprehensive loss $ (59,952) $ (36,240) $ (109,787) $ (76,429) (1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues $ 3,774 $ 433 $ 3,987 $ 1,062 Selling and marketing 5,792 1,532 6,367 2,978 Research and development 3,972 450 4,316 1,271 General and administrative 9,461 409 10,210 1,333 $ 22,999 $ 2,824 $ 24,880 $ 6,644

(3) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (107,427) $ (79,418) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 8,839 11,996 Amortization of intangible assets 16,810 17,178 Stock-based compensation 24,880 6,644 Deferred tax provision 2,477 1,808 Change in fair value of financing derivatives 4,460 — Change in fair value of investment in equity securities (265) — Accretion of debt discount 1,978 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 445 — Other 510 189 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,638 11,724 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,255) (15,693) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (18,138) 20,402 Customer advances (14,321) 2,912 Net cash used in operating activities (74,369) (22,258) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,287) (4,021) Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,228) — Net cash used in investing activities (6,515) (4,021) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes (related party) 100,000 — Debt issuance costs (5,123) — Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable (related party) 4,676 5,822 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 164 — Repurchase of Common Stock (withholding taxes) (4,275) (1,262) Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (5,359) (8,608) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 90,083 (4,048) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,136) 21 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,063 (30,306) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,125 88,341 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 53,188 $ 58,035 As of June 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,589 $ 47,638 Restricted cash 6,599 10,397 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 53,188 $ 58,035

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (55,977) $ (38,626) $ (107,427) $ (79,418) Income tax provision 2,101 1,061 3,516 1,927 Interest expense, net 4,124 252 7,029 406 Depreciation 4,276 5,867 8,839 11,996 Amortization of intangible assets 8,266 8,443 16,810 17,178 EBITDA (37,210) (23,003) (71,233) (47,911) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 22,999 2,824 24,880 6,644 Investigation and audit related 4,883 17,399 36,750 35,077 Settlement of litigation, net 5,250 (915) 5,250 618 Restructuring costs 3,833 — 5,090 — Other loss (income), net (1) 1,506 (53) 4,135 (40) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,261 $ (3,748) $ 4,872 $ (5,612)

(1) In 2018, adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustment to other income, net reflects items classified as non-operating other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the Digital Analytix ("DAx") disposition. Our change to exclude non-operating other income, net from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is intended to conform adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated EBITDA definition under our senior secured convertible notes issued to funds affiliated with or managed by Starboard Value LP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share for each of the periods identified: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (55,977) $ (38,626) $ (107,427) $ (79,418) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 22,999 2,824 24,880 6,644 Investigation and audit related 4,883 17,399 36,750 35,077 Settlement of litigation, net 5,250 (915) 5,250 618 Restructuring costs 3,833 — 5,090 — Other loss (income), net (1) 1,506 (53) 4,135 (40) Non-GAAP net loss $ (17,506) $ (19,371) $ (31,322) $ (37,119)

(1) In 2018, adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustment to other income, net reflects items classified as non-operating other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition. We have excluded non-operating other income, net from our calculation of non-GAAP net loss for 2018.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items: Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 As



reported



(GAAP) Less: stock-



based



compensation As



adjusted



(non-



GAAP) % of



GAAP



Revenue As



reported



(GAAP) Less: stock-



based



compensation As



adjusted



(non-



GAAP) % of



GAAP



Revenue Revenues $ 101,389 100.0 % $ 99,439 100.0 % Cost of revenues 51,526 (3,774) 47,752 47.1 % 47,301 (433) 46,868 47.1 % Selling and marketing 29,647 (5,792) 23,855 23.5 % 31,190 (1,532) 29,658 29.8 % Research and development 20,889 (3,972) 16,917 16.7 % 21,502 (450) 21,052 21.2 % General and administrative 28,699 (9,461) 19,238 19.0 % 13,310 (409) 12,901 13.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 As



reported



(GAAP) Less: stock-



based



compensation As



adjusted



(non-



GAAP) % of



GAAP



Revenue As



reported



(GAAP) Less: stock-



based



compensation As



adjusted



(non-



GAAP) % of



GAAP



Revenue Revenues $ 207,308 100.0 % $ 200,300 100.0 % Cost of revenues 98,780 (3,987) 94,793 45.7 % 94,614 (1,062) 93,552 46.7 % Selling and marketing 55,552 (6,367) 49,185 23.7 % 60,923 (2,978) 57,945 28.9 % Research and development 39,605 (4,316) 35,289 17.0 % 42,522 (1,271) 41,251 20.6 % General and administrative 47,360 (10,210) 37,150 17.9 % 31,095 (1,333) 29,762 14.9 %

