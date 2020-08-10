Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Local TV and OpenAP Expansion Highlight Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Lower Net Loss and Record Adjusted EBITDA

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $88.6 million compared to $96.9 million in the prior-year quarter, with growth in TV and Addressable year-over-year
  • Movies revenue of $7.9 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to pandemic-related closure of movie theaters
  • Net loss of $10.4 million, or $(0.15) per share compared to a net loss of $279.5 million, or $(4.61) per share, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $241.6 million, in the prior-year quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter

Recent Key Renewals, Partnerships and New Business Developments

  • Addressable and Cross-Platform – Renewed and expanded partnership with OpenAP, the advanced advertising marketplace
  • Movies – Eight large customer renewals, including three major studios
  • Validated Campaign Essentials – Integration of Google Ads Data Hub
  • Local TV – Rockfleet Broadcasting and Cox Media Group
  • Syndicated Digital – Bassmaster, Minute Media
  • National Agency – Omnicom Group (digital expansion)
  • OnDemand – Shout! Studios and Cinedigm
  • OTT – Sinclair Compulse360, the leading Local OTT content advertising platform
  • Comscore Consumer Intelligence for local markets – A new Local product merging in-market consumer behavior with Digital and TV usage
  • International – Auditel (Italy), MMS (Sweden)
  • Awarded U.S. patent for protecting consumer privacy during demographics data collection

"During the second quarter, we made strides in many areas of our business, positioning Comscore for success in the second half of 2020 and beyond. While the pandemic impacted our revenue for the quarter, particularly in our Movies and Digital businesses, our TV and Analytics businesses performed well. We effectively managed expenses, which drove adjusted EBITDA to its highest level since 2016," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Comscore. "This quarter, we also celebrated a milestone 1,000th TV station client, a testament to how our television measurement and advanced demographic solutions add media planning value for our customers."

"Our strategic review progressed during the second quarter," Livek continued. "Despite some delay from the pandemic and related closures, we have conducted a fulsome process and are in active discussions regarding strategic alternatives to maximize long-term shareholder value. We look forward to updating our stakeholders when appropriate."

Second Quarter Summary Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $88.6 million, compared to $96.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Ratings and Planning revenue was $63.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $68.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was largely driven by lower revenue from syndicated digital, partially offset by higher Local TV and Addressable TV. Syndicated Digital revenue from small customers has been impacted in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Company has been successful in renewing its large enterprise clients and added new customers in the quarter.

National TV revenue was consistent with the second quarter of last year, but higher than the first quarter of 2020, due in part to the Company's new partnership with LiveRamp. Local TV revenue continued its growth with higher revenue year-over-year, reflecting the impact of new customers gained last year. In Local TV, the Company added and renewed a number of clients, including several large affiliate groups. Addressable TV revenue also increased compared to the prior-year quarter.

Analytics and Optimization revenue was $16.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $17.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due primarily to lower Activation revenue from reduced ad spend in the quarter, due in part to the impact of the pandemic, offset by approximately $1.0 million in revenue from a one-time recovery of revenue-sharing fees. 

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was impacted by some smaller, non-long-term contract customers pausing service in connection with theater closures. We expect theater closures to continue affecting Movies revenue until theaters reopen. During the quarter, the Company signed or renewed contracts with eight significant Movies customers, including three major U.S. studios and one international studio. However, the uncertainty around theater re-openings delayed some customer contracts in the quarter.

Total expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative were $84.5 million, compared to $109.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease relates to a significant reduction in compensation expense due to lower headcount, as well as lower facility costs, professional fees and other general operating expenses. A portion of this reduction relates to temporary actions the Company implemented to reduce costs given the current economic uncertainty.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.4 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $279.5 million, or $(4.61) per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The second quarter of 2019 included non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million.

For the second quarter of 2020, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; impairment charges; investigation, litigation and legacy audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $55.5 million, including $19.6 million in restricted cash. Total debt principal as of June 30, 2020, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $223.6 million.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business, customers and the broader media industry; the impact of movie theater closures; the temporary nature of movie contract pauses; the Company's strategic review; creation of long-term shareholder value; cost reductions; and growth opportunities, market positioning and strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, the scope and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and related government mandates, changes in consumer behavior, customer payment collections, delays in contract execution and renewals, delays in completing the strategic review, external market conditions, and Comscore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results.

Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


As of

As of

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,899

$

46,590

Restricted cash

19,611

20,183

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,772 and $1,919, respectively

64,026

71,853

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,755

15,357

Total current assets

134,291

153,983

Property and equipment, net

30,362

31,693

Operating right-of-use assets

31,484

36,689

Other non-current assets

3,652

2,979

Deferred tax assets

1,868

2,374

Intangible assets, net

65,790

79,559

Goodwill

416,172

416,418

Total assets

$

683,619

$

723,695

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

36,178

$

44,804

Accrued expenses

51,071

55,507

Contract liability

55,422

58,158

Customer advances

8,432

9,886

Warrants liability

3,832

7,725

Current operating lease liabilities

6,994

6,764

Other current liabilities

6,723

7,393

Total current liabilities

168,652

190,237

Secured term note

12,488

12,463

Financing derivatives

16,900

21,587

Senior secured convertible notes

188,275

184,075

Non-current operating lease liabilities

39,480

42,497

Non-current contract liability

6,165

291

Deferred tax liabilities

407

287

Other non-current liabilities

11,245

13,284

Total liabilities

443,612

464,721

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019




Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 77,629,871 shares issued and 70,865,075 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and 76,829,926 shares issued and 70,065,130 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019

71

70

Additional paid-in capital

1,615,284

1,609,358

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,642)

(12,333)

Accumulated deficit

(1,131,722)

(1,108,137)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(229,984)

(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity

240,007

258,974

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

683,619

$

723,695

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues


$

88,566

$

96,888

$

178,094

$

199,182









Cost of revenues (1) (2)

44,949

51,994

90,747

105,401

Selling and marketing (1) (2)

16,007

23,329

35,220

48,169

Research and development (1) (2)


9,765

16,883

19,901

35,099

General and administrative (1) (2)

13,741

16,932

29,284

36,477

Investigation and audit related




2,354



3,196

Amortization of intangible assets

6,846

8,076

13,764

16,181

Impairment of goodwill



224,272



224,272

Impairment of intangible asset



17,308



17,308

Settlement of litigation, net



5,000



5,000

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets





4,671


Restructuring (1)



2,949



2,879

Total expenses from operations

91,308

369,097

193,587

493,982

Loss from operations

(2,742)

(272,209)

(15,493)

(294,800)

Interest expense, net

(8,856)

(8,242)

(17,702)

(15,001)

Other income (expense), net

1,477

(3,081)

8,671

(112)

Loss from foreign currency transactions

(944)

(464)

(140)

(426)

Loss before income taxes

(11,065)

(283,996)

(24,664)

(310,339)

Income tax benefit

664

4,463

1,079

3,292

Net loss

$

(10,401)

$

(279,533)

$

(23,585)

$

(307,047)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$

(0.15)

$

(4.61)

$

(0.34)

$

(5.09)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted

70,554,326

60,697,608

70,340,658

60,315,528

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$

(10,401)

$

(279,533)

$

(23,585)

$

(307,047)

Other comprehensive loss:







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

1,564

677

(1,309)

56

Total comprehensive loss

$

(8,837)

$

(278,856)

$

(24,894)

$

(306,991)









(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

$

487

$

636

$

696

$

1,484

Selling and marketing

720

1,087

1,329

2,403

Research and development

375

668

431

1,394

General and administrative

764

1,913

2,548

5,976

Restructuring



(266)



(266)

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

2,346

$

4,038

$

5,004

$

10,991









(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Operating activities:


Net loss

$

(23,585)

$

(307,047)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation

6,788

6,111

Non-cash operating lease expense

2,978

2,747

Amortization expense of finance leases

784

1,361

Amortization of intangible assets

13,764

16,181

Bad debt expense

1,590


Impairment of goodwill



224,272

Impairment of intangible asset



17,308

Stock-based compensation

5,004

10,991

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

324

(3,983)

Change in fair value of financing derivatives

(4,687)

(1,100)

Change in fair value of warrants liability

(3,893)


Change in fair value of investment in equity securities



2,016

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

4,671


Accretion of debt discount

3,617

3,042

Amortization of deferred financing costs

739

525

Other

(6)

(20)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

5,836

4,442

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(779)

3,190

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(13,948)

20,176

Contract liability and customer advances

2,330

(6,552)

Operating lease liabilities

(3,319)

(4,364)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,792)

(10,704)




Investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities 



705

Purchases of property and equipment

(45)

(1,893)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(7,836)

(5,619)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,881)

(6,807)




Financing activities:


Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid



19,894

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction



4,252

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



1,191

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(68)

(1,210)

Principal payments on finance leases

(823)

(1,417)

Principal payments on software license arrangements

(155)

(1,662)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,046)

21,048

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(544)

91

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11,263)

3,628

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

66,773

50,198

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

55,510

$

53,826





As of June 30,

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,899

$

48,963

Restricted cash

19,611

4,863

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

55,510

$

53,826

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2020 (Unaudited)

2019 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2019 (Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(10,401)

$

(279,533)

$

(23,585)

$

(307,047)








Interest expense, net

8,856

8,242

17,702

15,001

Amortization of intangible assets

6,846

8,076

13,764

16,181

Depreciation

3,404

3,005

6,788

6,111

Amortization expense of finance leases

394

787

784

1,361

Income tax benefit

(664)

(4,463)

(1,079)

(3,292)

EBITDA

8,435

(263,886)

14,374

(271,685)








Adjustments:






Stock-based compensation expense

2,346

4,304

5,004

11,257

Investigation and audit related



2,354



3,196

Settlement of litigation, net



5,000



5,000

Restructuring



2,949



2,879

Impairment of goodwill



224,272



224,272

Impairment of intangible asset



17,308



17,308

Private placement issuance cost



1,154



1,154

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets





4,671


Other (income) expense, net (1)

(1,542)

3,304

(8,434)

916

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,239

$

(3,241)

$

15,615

$

(5,703)

(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net and certain legal expenses defined by the senior secured convertible notes and classified as general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. We sold our investment in equity securities in 2019.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2020 (Unaudited)

2019 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2019 (Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(10,401)

$

(279,533)

$

(23,585)

$

(307,047)








Adjustments:






Amortization of intangible assets

6,846

8,076

13,764

16,181

Stock-based compensation expense

2,346

4,304

5,004

11,257

Investigation and audit related



2,354



3,196

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets





4,671


Settlement of certain litigation, net



5,000



5,000

Restructuring



2,949



2,879

Impairment of goodwill



224,272



224,272

Impairment of intangible asset



17,308



17,308

Private placement issuance cost



1,154



1,154

Other (income) expense, net (1)

(1,542)

3,304

(8,434)

916

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(2,751)

$

(10,812)

$

(8,580)

$

(24,884)

(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net and certain legal expenses defined by the senior secured convertible notes and classified as general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. We sold our investment in equity securities in 2019.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, litigation and restructuring expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands)

2020
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2019
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

63,779

72.0

%

$

68,922

71.1

%

$

(5,143)

(7.5)

%

Analytics and Optimization

16,894

19.1

%

17,293

17.9

%

(399)

(2.3)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

7,893

8.9

%

10,673

11.0

%

(2,780)

(26.0)

%

Total revenues

$

88,566

100.0

%

$

96,888

100.0

%

$

(8,322)

(8.6)

%



Six Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands)

2020
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2019
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

127,300

71.5

%

$

139,499

70.0

%

$

(12,199)

(8.7)

%

Analytics and Optimization

32,395

18.2

%

38,751

19.5

%

(6,356)

(16.4)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

18,399

10.3

%

20,932

10.5

%

(2,533)

(12.1)

%

Total revenues

$

178,094

100.0

%

$

199,182

100.0

%

$

(21,088)

(10.6)

%

