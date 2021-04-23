Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 11, 2021
Apr 23, 2021, 09:45 ET
RESTON, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 11, 2021.
"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship topped the charts for this week's broadcast rating and ranked second in stickiness. Spanish-language programming continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, with Enamorándonos topping even the NCAA men's basketball championship in stickiness." said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
152
|
157
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
4/6/2021
|
2
|
144
|
1
|
CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMPSHIPS1
|
CBS
|
4/5/2021
|
3
|
142
|
13
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
4/9/2021
|
4
|
142
|
102
|
La hija del embajador
|
UNIV
|
4/9/2021
|
5
|
141
|
82
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
4/6/2021
|
6
|
140
|
7
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
4/7/2021
|
7
|
140
|
117
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
4/6/2021
|
8
|
137
|
5
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
4/6/2021
|
9
|
137
|
12
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
4/7/2021
|
10
|
136
|
88
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
UNIV
|
4/6/2021
|
11
|
135
|
80
|
Mira quién baila All Stars
|
UNIV
|
4/11/2021
|
12
|
135
|
3
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
4/6/2021
|
13
|
132
|
11
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
4/6/2021
|
14
|
132
|
150
|
CINE TELEMUNDO
|
TELMUN
|
4/11/2021
|
15
|
130
|
18
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
4/9/2021
|
16
|
129
|
6
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
4/7/2021
|
17
|
129
|
26
|
Grey's Anatomy
|
ABC
|
4/8/2021
|
18
|
128
|
10
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
4/5/2021
|
19
|
128
|
94
|
Sal y pimienta
|
UNIV
|
4/11/2021
|
20
|
128
|
8
|
American Idol
|
ABC
|
4/11/2021
|
1.
|
Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
149
|
119
|
Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead
|
HALLMM
|
4/11/2021
|
2
|
147
|
20
|
As Luck Would Have It
|
HALL
|
4/10/2021
|
3
|
144
|
26
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
4/11/2021
|
4
|
144
|
22
|
When Calls the Heart
|
HALL
|
4/11/2021
|
5
|
142
|
28
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
4/6/2021
|
6
|
138
|
897
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
4/10/2021
|
7
|
136
|
146
|
Tyler Perry's The Oval
|
BET
|
4/6/2021
|
8
|
134
|
215
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
4/7/2021
|
9
|
133
|
226
|
Beware of the Midwife
|
LIFE
|
4/11/2021
|
10
|
131
|
143
|
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|
BRAVO
|
4/7/2021
|
11
|
130
|
248
|
Fear the Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
4/11/2021
|
12
|
129
|
95
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
4/5/2021
|
13
|
129
|
133
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
4/11/2021
|
14
|
128
|
152
|
Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
|
LIFE
|
4/10/2021
|
15
|
126
|
881
|
Fatal Attraction
|
TVONE
|
4/5/2021
|
16
|
126
|
175
|
Married to Medicine
|
BRAVO
|
4/11/2021
|
17
|
125
|
216
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
4/8/2021
|
18
|
122
|
18
|
Home Town
|
HGTV
|
4/11/2021
|
19
|
122
|
366
|
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design
|
HALLMM
|
4/10/2021
|
20
|
121
|
131
|
OutDaughtered
|
TLC
|
4/6/2021
|
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
