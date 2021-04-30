Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 18, 2021

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 18, 2021.

"Fans were glued to The Hallmark Channel programming this week, while multiple Spanish-language networks continued to find strong audience loyalty with multiple shows," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)





RANK STICKINESS

INDEX RATING

RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY

1 152 156 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 4/12/2021

2 145 6 Blue Bloods CBS 4/16/2021

3 142 89 La hija del embajador UNIV 4/13/2021

4 141 75 Mira quién baila All Stars UNIV 4/18/2021

5 139 86 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 4/13/2021

6 138 129 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 4/16/2021

7 137 92 La Rosa de Guadalupe UNIV 4/13/2021

8 132 12 Magnum P.I. CBS 4/16/2021

9 131 14 Bull CBS 4/12/2021

10 130 132 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 4/18/2021

11 130 3 The Voice NBC 4/12/2021

12 128 19 Grey's Anatomy ABC 4/15/2021

13 128 79 Sal y pimienta UNIV 4/18/2021

14 126 17 This Is Us NBC 4/13/2021

15 126 139 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 4/13/2021

16 124 27 The Masked Singer FOX 4/14/2021

17 124 7 American Idol ABC 4/18/2021

18 123 54 The Resident FOX 4/13/2021

19 123 20 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 4/15/2021

20 121 4 NCIS CBS 4/13/2021





[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]









TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)





RANK STICKINESS

INDEX RATING

RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY

1 146 29 Right in Front of Me HALL 4/17/2021

2 145 131 MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill HALLMM 4/18/2021

3 144 30 The Curse of Oak Island HST 4/13/2021

4 142 33 When Calls the Heart HALL 4/18/2021

5 141 132 Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story LIFE 4/17/2021

6 136 37 90 Day Fiance TLC 4/18/2021

7 135 138 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 4/13/2021

8 134 103 Tournament of Champions FOOD 4/18/2021

9 134 123 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 4/18/2021

10 133 210 Married at First Sight LIFE 4/14/2021

11 133 278 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 4/18/2021

12 132 876 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 4/17/2021

13 132 144 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 4/14/2021

14 131 427 Saving My Daughter LMN 4/16/2021

15 130 74 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 4/12/2021

16 127 32 Rock the Block HGTV 4/12/2021

17 126 878 Fatal Attraction TVONE 4/12/2021

18 126 151 Married to Medicine BRAVO 4/18/2021

19 126 201 The First 48 A&E 4/15/2021

20 125 120 OutDaughtered TLC 4/13/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

