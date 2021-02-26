Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 14, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 14, 2021.

"A hallmark of this week's cable rankings is the prevalence of feelgood movies that Hallmark and Lifetime delivered to audiences as a Valentine's gift of sorts, along with romantic reality programming from TLC," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Crime dramas continue to be a big draw for broadcast, snagging nearly half of the spots on the chart."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 151 157 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 2/10/2021 2 146 82 Vencer el desamor UNIV 2/9/2021 3 144 7 Chicago Fire NBC 2/10/2021 4 144 14 Blue Bloods CBS 2/12/2021 5 144 95 Dulce ambición UNIV 2/10/2021 6 139 19 This Is Us NBC 2/9/2021 7 139 6 FBI CBS 2/9/2021 8 138 107 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 2/8/2021 9 138 3 NCIS CBS 2/9/2021 10 138 12 Chicago P.D. NBC 2/10/2021 11 136 27 9-1-1 FOX 2/8/2021 12 134 4 American Idol ABC 2/14/2021 13 134 36 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 2/8/2021 14 133 17 Magnum P.I. CBS 2/12/2021 15 133 8 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 2/14/2021 16 133 130 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 2/12/2021 17 132 15 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 2/9/2021 18 131 23 The Bachelor ABC 2/8/2021 19 131 105 Enamorándonos: Celebrando San Valentín UNIV 2/14/2021 20 131 5 Chicago Med NBC 2/10/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 155 135 Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent HALLMM 2/14/2021 2 153 47 Playing Cupid HALL 2/13/2021 3 149 143 Death Saved My Life LIFE 2/13/2021 4 145 61 90 Day Fiance TLC 2/14/2021 5 143 50 The Curse of Oak Island HST 2/9/2021 6 136 415 Galentine's Day Nightmare LMN 2/12/2021 7 135 146 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 2/10/2021 8 134 203 Married at First Sight LIFE 2/10/2021 9 133 144 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 2/14/2021 10 132 91 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 2/8/2021 11 130 218 Street Outlaws DSC 2/8/2021 12 130 128 Below Deck BRAVO 2/8/2021 13 129 426 The Wrong Valentine LMN 2/11/2021 14 128 187 The First 48 A&E 2/11/2021 15 125 256 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 2/8/2021 16 125 95 Valentine's Again HALL 2/14/2021 17 125 269 Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas HALLMM 2/11/2021 18 124 176 Kids Baking Championship FOOD 2/8/2021 19 123 56 Home Town HGTV 2/14/2021 20 122 821 Lorenza, bebé a bordo GALA 2/13/2021

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; HGTV: Home & Garden Television is owned by Discovery, Inc.; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; Galavision is owned by Univsion Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

