Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 28, 2021
Spanish-language programming secured top 5 broadcast rankings
Mar 12, 2021, 06:45 ET
RESTON, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 28, 2021.
"Once again, Spanish-language programming is a huge hit among audiences, sweeping the top 5 spots on the broadcast chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS secured the most broadcast slots over the other networks, all of which were legal and procedural dramas. On cable, AMC's "The Walking Dead" returned from a mid-season hiatus to capture the #2 spot, signaling that fans of the show were looking forward to its return after what initially was thought to be the season finale in October 2020."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
154
|
158
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
2/25/2021
|
2
|
151
|
99
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
2/25/2021
|
3
|
149
|
85
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
2/25/2021
|
4
|
141
|
134
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
2/25/2021
|
5
|
137
|
105
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
2/25/2021
|
6
|
136
|
21
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
2/22/2021
|
7
|
135
|
32
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
2/22/2021
|
8
|
134
|
8
|
NCIS: Los Angeles
|
CBS
|
2/28/2021
|
9
|
133
|
4
|
American Idol
|
ABC
|
2/28/2021
|
10
|
133
|
10
|
NCIS: New Orleans
|
CBS
|
2/28/2021
|
11
|
132
|
26
|
Bull
|
CBS
|
2/22/2021
|
12
|
132
|
131
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
2/25/2021
|
13
|
132
|
17
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2/23/2021
|
14
|
131
|
121
|
Aquí y ahora
|
UNIV
|
2/28/2021
|
15
|
130
|
16
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
2/22/2021
|
16
|
129
|
28
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
2/26/2021
|
17
|
129
|
14
|
The Chase
|
ABC
|
2/25/2021
|
18
|
128
|
33
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
NBC
|
2/25/2021
|
19
|
127
|
6
|
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|
ABC
|
2/25/2021
|
20
|
127
|
12
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
2/23/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
156
|
32
|
It Was Always You
|
HALL
|
2/27/2021
|
2
|
148
|
91
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
2/28/2021
|
3
|
148
|
139
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
2/24/2021
|
4
|
144
|
54
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
2/28/2021
|
5
|
142
|
46
|
When Calls the Heart
|
HALL
|
2/28/2021
|
6
|
139
|
133
|
Girl in the Basement
|
LIFE
|
2/27/2021
|
7
|
139
|
50
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
2/23/2021
|
8
|
136
|
884
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
2/27/2021
|
9
|
135
|
202
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
2/24/2021
|
10
|
134
|
138
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
2/28/2021
|
11
|
134
|
153
|
Tyler Perry's The Oval
|
BET
|
2/23/2021
|
12
|
132
|
92
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
2/22/2021
|
13
|
130
|
156
|
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|
BRAVO
|
2/24/2021
|
14
|
127
|
392
|
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
|
VH1
|
2/22/2021
|
15
|
127
|
496
|
Brutal Bridesmaids
|
LMN
|
2/26/2021
|
16
|
126
|
448
|
Basketball Wives
|
VH1
|
2/23/2021
|
17
|
124
|
242
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
2/22/2021
|
18
|
124
|
203
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
2/25/2021
|
19
|
123
|
292
|
Resident Alien
|
SYFY
|
2/24/2021
|
20
|
123
|
49
|
Home Town
|
HGTV
|
2/28/2021
|
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 as owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, HGTV: Home & Garden Television and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by the Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
