Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 7, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 7, 2021.

"WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' has wrestled control of sports fans' attention from football, steadily climbing in the cable rankings over the past several weeks and pinning down a top 5 spot on this week's chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Spanish-language, reality, and crime dramas continue to enthrall small screen audiences with a diverse and appealing array of content, dominating both broadcast and cable rankings."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 156 104 Imperio de mentiras UNIV 2/7/2021 2 152 160 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 2/3/2021 3 144 8 Blue Bloods CBS 2/5/2021 4 143 5 Chicago Fire NBC 2/3/2021 5 143 83 Vencer el desamor UNIV 2/2/2021 6 142 97 Dulce ambición UNIV 2/2/2021 7 140 21 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 2/1/2021 8 140 6 Chicago P.D. NBC 2/3/2021 9 135 15 9-1-1 FOX 2/1/2021 10 134 13 Magnum P.I. CBS 2/5/2021 11 131 132 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 2/5/2021 12 131 116 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 2/1/2021 13 131 4 Chicago Med NBC 2/3/2021 14 130 3 The Equalizer CBS 2/7/2021 15 128 16 The Bachelor ABC 2/1/2021 16 127 10 FBI CBS 2/2/2021 17 127 46 The Resident FOX 2/2/2021 18 124 27 The Wall NBC 2/1/2021 19 124 143 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 2/7/2021 20 122 28 Big Sky ABC 2/2/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Entertainment Group subsidiary of 21st Century Fox; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 154 42 Beverly Hills Wedding HALL 2/6/2021 2 136 822 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 2/6/2021 3 136 80 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 2/1/2021 4 133 131 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 2/3/2021 5 132 114 Below Deck BRAVO 2/1/2021 6 131 41 NBA Basketball1 TNT 2/2/2021 7 130 203 Married at First Sight LIFE 2/3/2021 8 129 463 Killer Advice LMN 2/5/2021 9 127 91 Gold Rush DSC 2/5/2021 10 125 206 Street Outlaws DSC 2/1/2021 11 124 188 The First 48 A&E 2/4/2021 12 124 656 Pit Bulls and Parolees APL 2/6/2021 13 124 171 Kids Baking Championship FOOD 2/1/2021 14 124 110 A Little Christmas Charm HALL 2/5/2021 15 123 202 See No Evil ID 2/3/2021 16 122 480 The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City BRAVO 2/3/2021 17 121 193 Southern Charm BRAVO 2/4/2021 18 121 173 Resident Alien SYFY 2/3/2021 19 121 233 Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Eat, Drink & Be Buried HALLMM 2/6/2021 20 120 357 Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind HALLMM 2/1/2021



1. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors from Chase Center

[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.



Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

