Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 10, 2021

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 10, 2021.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS

(Week Ending January 10, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 162 3 NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SA1 NBC 1/9/2021 2 157 1 NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SU2 NBC 1/10/2021 3 154 103 Todo por mi hija TELMUN 1/8/2021 4 145 78 Vencer el desamor UNIV 1/5/2021 5 144 17 Blue Bloods CBS 1/8/2021 6 143 94 Imperio de mentiras UNIV 1/4/2021 7 142 98 Dulce ambición UNIV 1/4/2021 8 136 104 Aquí y ahora UNIV 1/10/2021 9 134 29 Bull CBS 1/4/2021 10 134 26 This Is Us NBC 1/5/2021 11 133 21 FBI CBS 1/5/2021 12 133 23 Magnum P.I. CBS 1/8/2021 13 129 19 The Bachelor ABC 1/4/2021 14 124 12 The Chase ABC 1/7/2021 15 124 10 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1/10/2021 16 124 37 All Rise CBS 1/4/2021 17 123 9 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 1/7/2021 18 123 33 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit NBC 1/7/2021 19 122 22 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1/10/2021 20 121 41 Ellen's Game of Games NBC 1/4/2021

1. Tampa Bay at Washington 2. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers [CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS

(Week Ending January 10, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 146 674 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship1 NHLTV 1/5/2021 2 146 53 A New Year's Resolution HALL 1/9/2021 3 145 56 90 Day Fiancé TLC 1/10/2021 4 142 55 The Curse of Oak Island HST 1/5/2021 5 140 146 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly HALLMM 1/10/2021 6 136 843 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 1/9/2021 7 134 78 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 1/4/2021 8 132 122 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 1/10/2021 9 131 81 Winter in Vail HALL 1/10/2021 10 130 127 Below Deck BRAVO 1/4/2021 11 129 97 Gold Rush DSC 1/8/2021 12 129 376 The Wrong Fiancé LMN 1/8/2021 13 128 8 MSNBC Special Coverage MSNBC 1/6/2021 14 127 195 Southern Charm BRAVO 1/7/2021 15 127 64 Dr. Pimple Popper TLC 1/4/2021 16 125 221 Street Outlaws: Fastest in America DSC 1/4/2021 17 124 234 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit USA 1/5/2021 18 122 757 Pit Bulls and Parolees APL 1/9/2021 19 122 172 Dead Silent ID 1/5/2021 20 121 148 Murder in the Heartland ID 1/5/2021



1. Canada at United States from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada [History Channel and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; NHL Network is owned by a joint venture between National Hockey League and NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

