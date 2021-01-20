Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 10, 2021
Jan 20, 2021, 12:30 ET
RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 10, 2021.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS INDEX
|
RATING RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
162
|
3
|
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SA1
|
NBC
|
1/9/2021
|
2
|
157
|
1
|
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SU2
|
NBC
|
1/10/2021
|
3
|
154
|
103
|
Todo por mi hija
|
TELMUN
|
1/8/2021
|
4
|
145
|
78
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
1/5/2021
|
5
|
144
|
17
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
1/8/2021
|
6
|
143
|
94
|
Imperio de mentiras
|
UNIV
|
1/4/2021
|
7
|
142
|
98
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
1/4/2021
|
8
|
136
|
104
|
Aquí y ahora
|
UNIV
|
1/10/2021
|
9
|
134
|
29
|
Bull
|
CBS
|
1/4/2021
|
10
|
134
|
26
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
1/5/2021
|
11
|
133
|
21
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
1/5/2021
|
12
|
133
|
23
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
1/8/2021
|
13
|
129
|
19
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
1/4/2021
|
14
|
124
|
12
|
The Chase
|
ABC
|
1/7/2021
|
15
|
124
|
10
|
NCIS: Los Angeles
|
CBS
|
1/10/2021
|
16
|
124
|
37
|
All Rise
|
CBS
|
1/4/2021
|
17
|
123
|
9
|
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|
ABC
|
1/7/2021
|
18
|
123
|
33
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
NBC
|
1/7/2021
|
19
|
122
|
22
|
NCIS: New Orleans
|
CBS
|
1/10/2021
|
20
|
121
|
41
|
Ellen's Game of Games
|
NBC
|
1/4/2021
|
1. Tampa Bay at Washington
|
2. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS INDEX
|
RATING RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
146
|
674
|
2021 IIHF World Junior Championship1
|
NHLTV
|
1/5/2021
|
2
|
146
|
53
|
A New Year's Resolution
|
HALL
|
1/9/2021
|
3
|
145
|
56
|
90 Day Fiancé
|
TLC
|
1/10/2021
|
4
|
142
|
55
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
1/5/2021
|
5
|
140
|
146
|
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly
|
HALLMM
|
1/10/2021
|
6
|
136
|
843
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
1/9/2021
|
7
|
134
|
78
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
1/4/2021
|
8
|
132
|
122
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
1/10/2021
|
9
|
131
|
81
|
Winter in Vail
|
HALL
|
1/10/2021
|
10
|
130
|
127
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
1/4/2021
|
11
|
129
|
97
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
1/8/2021
|
12
|
129
|
376
|
The Wrong Fiancé
|
LMN
|
1/8/2021
|
13
|
128
|
8
|
MSNBC Special Coverage
|
MSNBC
|
1/6/2021
|
14
|
127
|
195
|
Southern Charm
|
BRAVO
|
1/7/2021
|
15
|
127
|
64
|
Dr. Pimple Popper
|
TLC
|
1/4/2021
|
16
|
125
|
221
|
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America
|
DSC
|
1/4/2021
|
17
|
124
|
234
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
USA
|
1/5/2021
|
18
|
122
|
757
|
Pit Bulls and Parolees
|
APL
|
1/9/2021
|
19
|
122
|
172
|
Dead Silent
|
ID
|
1/5/2021
|
20
|
121
|
148
|
Murder in the Heartland
|
ID
|
1/5/2021
|
1. Canada at United States from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|
[History Channel and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; NHL Network is owned by a joint venture between National Hockey League and NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
