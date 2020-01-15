Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 5, 2020

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 5, 2020.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 170 1 AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFF1 CBS 1/4/2020 2 141 10 Blue Bloods CBS 1/3/2020 3 140 11 Magnum P.I. CBS 1/3/2020 4 139 90 El Dragón UNIV 1/3/2020 5 135 91 El Señor de los Cielos TELMUN 1/3/2020 6 135 82 Ringo UNIV 12/30/2019 7 132 29 FBI CBS 12/31/2019 8 128 4 The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards NBC 1/5/2020 9 128 9 Hawaii Five-O CBS 1/3/2020 10 127 14 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1/5/2020 11 126 22 Chicago P.D. NBC 1/1/2020 12 125 7 What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show ABC 1/2/2020 13 124 16 NCIS CBS 12/31/2019 14 124 24 Chicago Med NBC 1/1/2020 15 121 30 Bull CBS 12/30/2019 16 115 96 Aquí y ahora UNIV 1/5/2020 17 115 73 Feliz 2020! UNIV 12/31/2019 18 114 125 Decisiones: Unos ganan, otros pierden TELMUN 1/2/2020 19 114 31 20/20 ABC 1/3/2020 20 112 155 CINE TELEMUNDO TELMUN 1/4/2020 1. Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium

[CBS is owned by CBS Corporation; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 155 19 Winter in Vail HALL 1/4/2020 2 144 765 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 1/4/2020 3 138 59 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 1/5/2020 4 138 74 Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver HALLMM 1/5/2020 5 136 292 Project Runway BRAVO 1/2/2020 6 136 35 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 12/30/2019 7 135 86 Love & Hip Hop VH1 12/30/2019 8 132 2 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl1 ESPN 1/1/2020 9 132 104 Below Deck BRAVO 12/30/2019 10 132 14 My Feet Are Killing Me TLC 1/2/2020 11 130 52 Gold Rush DSC 1/3/2020 12 130 108 Married to Medicine BRAVO 1/5/2020 13 129 369 Expedition Bigfoot TRAVEL 1/5/2020 14 128 132 The First 48 A&E 1/2/2020 15 128 3 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl2 ESPN 12/30/2019 16 128 557 A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face LMN 1/3/2020 17 127 624 Her Deadly Reflections LMN 1/2/2020 18 126 581 Escaping My Stalker LMN 1/1/2020 19 125 327 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit USA 12/31/2019 20 125 336 Surviving R. Kelly LIFE 1/3/2020 1. Georgia Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans 2. Florida Gators vs Virginia Cavaliers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla

[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive; VH1 is owned by Viacom; Galavision is owned by the GALA Group; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.] Note: As of 3/17/16, Comscore has limited the networks included on the weekly engagement report to networks reported in TV Essentials. The following networks that have been appeared in the Top Viewership Engagement Cable Telecasts will no longer be reported on the weekly report: Fox Sports Sun (SUN), ION Life (Cable) (IONLILE-C) and SUR-TV/Canal (SUR). - The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

