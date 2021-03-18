Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 7, 2021
Mar 18, 2021, 06:45 ET
RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 7, 2021.
"Royalty-related programming reigned supreme this week," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS's Primetime Special 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' topped the broadcast chart, captivating the curious eyes and minds of viewers. On cable, Hallmark's made-for-TV movies 'Fit for a Prince' and 'Crown for Christmas' grabbed the #1 and #17 spots, respectively, signaling viewers' interest extends beyond real royals."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
167
|
1
|
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
|
CBS
|
3/7/2021
|
2
|
152
|
155
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
3/2/2021
|
3
|
146
|
91
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
3/1/2021
|
4
|
145
|
79
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
3/2/2021
|
5
|
144
|
11
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
3/5/2021
|
6
|
142
|
108
|
La hija del embajador
|
UNIV
|
3/5/2021
|
7
|
140
|
3
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
3/1/2021
|
8
|
139
|
7
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
3/2/2021
|
9
|
138
|
4
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
3/2/2021
|
10
|
136
|
139
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
3/5/2021
|
11
|
135
|
33
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
3/1/2021
|
12
|
135
|
12
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
3/2/2021
|
13
|
134
|
18
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
3/5/2021
|
14
|
132
|
25
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
3/1/2021
|
15
|
130
|
123
|
Exatlón Estados Unidos
|
TELMUN
|
3/7/2021
|
16
|
129
|
101
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
3/2/2021
|
17
|
129
|
134
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
3/2/2021
|
18
|
128
|
162
|
Undisputed III: Redemption
|
UNIMAS
|
3/7/2021
|
19
|
125
|
60
|
The Resident
|
FOX
|
3/2/2021
|
20
|
125
|
13
|
American Idol
|
ABC
|
3/7/2021
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
153
|
32
|
Fit for a Prince
|
HALL
|
3/6/2021
|
2
|
148
|
1
|
2021 NBA All-Star Game1
|
TNT
|
3/7/2021
|
3
|
147
|
100
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
3/7/2021
|
4
|
142
|
41
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
3/2/2021
|
5
|
140
|
48
|
When Calls the Heart
|
HALL
|
3/7/2021
|
6
|
140
|
120
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
3/3/2021
|
7
|
139
|
196
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
3/3/2021
|
8
|
138
|
85
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
3/7/2021
|
9
|
138
|
864
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
3/6/2021
|
10
|
137
|
71
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
3/1/2021
|
11
|
136
|
138
|
Tyler Perry's The Oval
|
BET
|
3/2/2021
|
12
|
134
|
327
|
Dangerous Medicine
|
LMN
|
3/5/2021
|
13
|
129
|
106
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
3/5/2021
|
14
|
129
|
148
|
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|
BRAVO
|
3/3/2021
|
15
|
127
|
406
|
Death Saved My Life
|
LMN
|
3/4/2021
|
16
|
127
|
156
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
3/7/2021
|
17
|
127
|
111
|
Crown for Christmas
|
HALL
|
3/5/2021
|
18
|
127
|
223
|
Married to Medicine
|
BRAVO
|
3/7/2021
|
19
|
126
|
410
|
Basketball Wives
|
VH1
|
3/2/2021
|
20
|
125
|
386
|
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
|
VH1
|
3/1/2021
|
1. From State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
|
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
