Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 7, 2021

"Royalty-related programming reigned supreme this week," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS's Primetime Special 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' topped the broadcast chart, captivating the curious eyes and minds of viewers. On cable, Hallmark's made-for-TV movies 'Fit for a Prince' and 'Crown for Christmas' grabbed the #1 and #17 spots, respectively, signaling viewers' interest extends beyond real royals."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 167 1 Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special CBS 3/7/2021 2 152 155 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 3/2/2021 3 146 91 Dulce ambición UNIV 3/1/2021 4 145 79 Vencer el desamor UNIV 3/2/2021 5 144 11 Blue Bloods CBS 3/5/2021 6 142 108 La hija del embajador UNIV 3/5/2021 7 140 3 The Voice NBC 3/1/2021 8 139 7 FBI CBS 3/2/2021 9 138 4 NCIS CBS 3/2/2021 10 136 139 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 3/5/2021 11 135 33 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 3/1/2021 12 135 12 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 3/2/2021 13 134 18 Magnum P.I. CBS 3/5/2021 14 132 25 9-1-1 FOX 3/1/2021 15 130 123 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 3/7/2021 16 129 101 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 3/2/2021 17 129 134 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 3/2/2021 18 128 162 Undisputed III: Redemption UNIMAS 3/7/2021 19 125 60 The Resident FOX 3/2/2021 20 125 13 American Idol ABC 3/7/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 153 32 Fit for a Prince HALL 3/6/2021 2 148 1 2021 NBA All-Star Game1 TNT 3/7/2021 3 147 100 The Walking Dead AMC 3/7/2021 4 142 41 The Curse of Oak Island HST 3/2/2021 5 140 48 When Calls the Heart HALL 3/7/2021 6 140 120 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 3/3/2021 7 139 196 Married at First Sight LIFE 3/3/2021 8 138 85 90 Day Fiance TLC 3/7/2021 9 138 864 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 3/6/2021 10 137 71 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 3/1/2021 11 136 138 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 3/2/2021 12 134 327 Dangerous Medicine LMN 3/5/2021 13 129 106 Gold Rush DSC 3/5/2021 14 129 148 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 3/3/2021 15 127 406 Death Saved My Life LMN 3/4/2021 16 127 156 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 3/7/2021 17 127 111 Crown for Christmas HALL 3/5/2021 18 127 223 Married to Medicine BRAVO 3/7/2021 19 126 410 Basketball Wives VH1 3/2/2021 20 125 386 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 3/1/2021

1. From State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

[History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

