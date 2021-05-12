Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 2, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 2, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 150 160 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 4/29/2021 2 142 87 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 4/27/2021 3 141 96 La hija del embajador UNIV 4/27/2021 4 141 3 The Voice NBC 4/26/2021 5 140 10 Blue Bloods CBS 4/30/2021 6 139 85 Diseñando tu amor UNIV 4/27/2021 7 139 121 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 4/26/2021 8 138 5 FBI CBS 4/27/2021 9 134 2 NCIS CBS 4/27/2021 10 131 11 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 4/27/2021 11 131 17 Bull CBS 4/26/2021 12 131 27 9-1-1 FOX 4/26/2021 13 131 16 Magnum P.I. CBS 4/30/2021 14 130 35 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 4/26/2021 15 130 12 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5/2/2021 16 130 7 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 5/2/2021 17 127 1 60 Minutes CBS 5/2/2021 18 127 122 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 5/2/2021 19 126 6 American Idol ABC 5/2/2021 20 126 140 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 4/26/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 153 13 PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS MSNBC 4/28/2021 2 146 23 When Calls the Heart HALL 5/2/2021 3 142 1 NFL Draft 2021 ESPN 4/29/2021 4 142 30 The Curse of Oak Island HST 4/27/2021 5 140 41 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC 5/2/2021 6 139 286 Daddy's Perfect Little Girl LMN 4/30/2021 7 139 864 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 5/1/2021 8 132 318 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 5/2/2021 9 132 119 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 4/27/2021 10 131 28 NFL Draft NFLNET 4/29/2021 11 130 216 Revenge Delivered LIFE 5/1/2021 12 130 112 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 5/2/2021 13 129 150 Married to Medicine BRAVO 5/2/2021 14 128 73 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 4/26/2021 15 127 18 Home Town Takeover HGTV 5/2/2021 16 126 157 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 4/28/2021 17 126 840 Fatal Attraction TVONE 4/26/2021 18 123 331 VH1 Couples Retreat VH1 4/26/2021 19 123 247 Married at First Sight LIFE 4/28/2021 20 122 666 An Unexpected Killer OXGN 4/30/2021



[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

