Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 2, 2021

News provided by

Comscore

May 12, 2021, 10:29 ET

RESTON, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 2, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021)

 

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

150

160

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

4/29/2021

2

142

87

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

4/27/2021

3

141

96

La hija del embajador

UNIV

4/27/2021

4

141

3

The Voice

NBC

4/26/2021

5

140

10

Blue Bloods

CBS

4/30/2021

6

139

85

Diseñando tu amor

UNIV

4/27/2021

7

139

121

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

4/26/2021

8

138

5

FBI

CBS

4/27/2021

9

134

2

NCIS

CBS

4/27/2021

10

131

11

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

4/27/2021

11

131

17

Bull

CBS

4/26/2021

12

131

27

9-1-1

FOX

4/26/2021

13

131

16

Magnum P.I.

CBS

4/30/2021

14

130

35

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

4/26/2021

15

130

12

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

5/2/2021

16

130

7

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

5/2/2021

17

127

1

60 Minutes

CBS

5/2/2021

18

127

122

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

5/2/2021

19

126

6

American Idol

ABC

5/2/2021

20

126

140

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

4/26/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]


TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021)

 

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

153

13

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

MSNBC

4/28/2021

2

146

23

When Calls the Heart

HALL

5/2/2021

3

142

1

NFL Draft 2021

ESPN

4/29/2021

4

142

30

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

4/27/2021

5

140

41

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

5/2/2021

6

139

286

Daddy's Perfect Little Girl

LMN

4/30/2021

7

139

864

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

5/1/2021

8

132

318

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

5/2/2021

9

132

119

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

4/27/2021

10

131

28

NFL Draft

NFLNET

4/29/2021

11

130

216

Revenge Delivered

LIFE

5/1/2021

12

130

112

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

5/2/2021

13

129

150

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

5/2/2021

14

128

73

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

4/26/2021

15

127

18

Home Town Takeover

HGTV

5/2/2021

16

126

157

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

4/28/2021

17

126

840

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

4/26/2021

18

123

331

VH1 Couples Retreat

VH1

4/26/2021

19

123

247

Married at First Sight

LIFE

4/28/2021

20

122

666

An Unexpected Killer

OXGN

4/30/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

Also from this source

Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 25,...

Comscore Reports First Quarter 2021 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics